Invibes Advertising N : Convocation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of October 25, 2021

Approval of the granting of a power of attorney to (i) each director of the company, acting individually, and (ii) the managing director ("gedelegeerd bestuurder"), the private company with limited liability "NEMO SERCIVES BVBA", permanently represented by Mr Kris Vlaemynck, individually, and with the possibility of substitution, to implement the decisions taken in accordance with the preceding agenda items and more specifically (i) the acknowledgement by authentic deed, in one or more times, of the exercise of the warrants, the payment of the subscription price of the exercised warrants, the acknowledgment of execution of the capital increase, the adoption of the capital increase resulting therefrom, the issue of the number of new common shares representing the capital increase, and to take all other actions that are necessary or useful in relation thereto; (ii) the modification of article 5 of the AoA (in which the amount of the registered capital and the amount of the issued shared shall be adjusted accordingly); (iii) coordination of the AoA; (iv) the practical arrangements of the modalities of execution; (v) coordination of the AoA, (iv) the practical arrangements of the modalities of execution; (v) take all necessary actions relating to all competent market authorities and to other supervising authorities relating to the issue of the warrants and the adoption of the capital increase, including the issue and access to the listing of the new shares on the Euronext Growth; (vi) the inscription in the shareholders register of the names of the persons who have subscribed to the newly emitted shares in the capital increase; and (vii) taking all other necessary or pertinent actions, the signing of all acts and minutes associated and all other administrative formalities relating to the exercise of the warrants and the capital increase;