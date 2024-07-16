Press release

Ford launches new digital campaign for its 'Ford Focus Days' based on Smart Targeting by Invibes

London, July 16, 2024 - During the months of June and July, Ford Spain has launched a new digital campaign in in-feed format with the objective of reaching an 'urban professional with the intention of buying a new car'.

The innovative 'Smart Targeting' solution from the advertising technology company Invibes Advertising has made it possible to precisely segment this specific target audience, thus optimizing the communication of its 'Ford Focus Days' and inviting users to discover this Ford Spain promotion. This state-of-the-art segmentation tool combines contextual and user segmentation, using advanced artificial intelligence techniques to analyze and understand consumer behavior and preferences in real time.

The Mindshare agency's strategy leveraged its partner Invibes' multi-level targeting, which fuses the best of both worlds: content relevance and consumer relevance. Thanks to this dual approach, Ford can ensure that its ads are not only shown in the most appropriate contexts, but also to people who have a high probability of being interested in its offer, significantly improving the advertising experience and increasing purchase intent.

The campaign is available in the content feed and headers with the highest affinity to the target, using the innovative 'Loop' format, one of more than 80 creative solutions from Invibes Advertising. This format not only captures the user's attention effectively, but also provides a visual experience that highlights the attributes and benefits of the Ford Focus, encouraging greater interaction and brand recall.

Innovation and Differentiation

The collaboration between Ford and Invibes Advertising exemplifies a disruptive approach to digital advertising. Invibes' ability to integrate multiple layers of targeting and use advanced AI to personalize ads in real time is a key differentiator in the market. This strategy not only improves campaign efficiency, but also ensures that each advertising interaction is as relevant and engaging as possible for the consumer.

Precision Targeting

Invibes' Smart Targeting solution demonstrates how technology can transform the way brands communicate with their audiences. By combining contextual data with user-specific insights, hyper- targeted targeting is achieved to maximize the impact of each ad, ensuring that Ford's messages reach the consumers most likely to consider buying a new car.

View the piece in the feed in one of the campaign supports:

https://demo.invibes.com/2019/menshealth.html?BVID=769182

