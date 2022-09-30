Invibes Advertising N : Half-year 2022 - Unaudited Consolidated financial statements

INVIBES ADVERTISING NV Group Consolidated accounts on June 30th, 2022

REPORT ON THE WORK PERFORMED

As agreed, we have conducted the preparation of the consolidated accounts of the INVIBES ADVERTISING NV GROUP for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021.

These consolidated accounts, along with the additional notes, are attached to the present report on the work performed.

They were prepared using the accounts of the parent company and information provided by the services of the Group.

They are characterized as follows: - Total of the consolidated balance sheet 38 586 062 € - Consolidated sales 13 264 806 € - Group equity 25 395 629 € - Consolidated net income - 1 740 445 €

- Net income attributable to the parent company - 1 699 096 €

Jean-François MERLET

Expert-comptable Diplômé

(Certified Public Accountant)

