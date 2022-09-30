Invibes Advertising N : Half-year 2022 - Unaudited Consolidated financial statements

1.1 General information, statement of compliance with IFRS and going concern assumption
2
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES............................................................................
15
2.1
Basis of preparation................................................................................................................................................
15
2.2
Basis of consolidation............................................................................................................................................
15
2.3
Scope of the consolidation level .......................................................................................................................
15
2.4
Translation of the accounts and the operations denominated in a foreign currency ..........
17
2.5
Goodwill........................................................................................................................................................................
18
2.6
Other intangible assets..........................................................................................................................................
19
2.7
Property, plant and equipment.........................................................................................................................
20
2.8
Right-of-use assets ..................................................................................................................................................
20
2.9
Financial assets .........................................................................................................................................................
21
2.10
Accounts receivable................................................................................................................................................
21
2.11
Other current assets ...............................................................................................................................................
21
2.12
Cash and cash equivalents...................................................................................................................................
21
2.13
Equity, reserves and dividend payments ....................................................................................................
21
2.14
Financial liabilities ..................................................................................................................................................
22
2.15
Financial instruments............................................................................................................................................
22
2.16
Lease liabilities..........................................................................................................................................................
22
2.17
Provisions ....................................................................................................................................................................
22
2.18
Trade payables..........................................................................................................................................................
23
2.19
Other liabilities..........................................................................................................................................................
23
2.20
Pension liabilities.....................................................................................................................................................
23
2.21
Revenue.........................................................................................................................................................................
23
2.22
Finance cost other financial items...................................................................................................................
24
2.23
Taxes...............................................................................................................................................................................
24
2.24
Earnings per share ..................................................................................................................................................
24
2.25
Determining accounting estimates and judgements.............................................................................
24