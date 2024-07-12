Press release

Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

London , 12 July 2024 – Under the liquidity contract for the shares of Invibes Advertising (BE0974299316 - ALINV FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe) SA, the following resources were included in the liquidity account on 28/06/2024:

6,598 shares

17,382.53 Euros in cash

In the 1st half of 2024, a total of:

Buy 22,863 shares 141,136.88 EUR 401 transactions Sell 21,386 shares 130,348.10 EUR 350 transactions

It recalled that at the time of the half-yearly report at 29/12/2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

5,121 shares

28,926.33 Euros in cash

It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was set up on 17/11/2021, the following means were made available:

• 6,000 shares

• 50,000.00 Euros in cash

TP ICAP (Europe) SA is authorised and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel

et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Regulated information:

Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares:

