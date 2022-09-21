Press release

Invibes Advertising accelerates its development in Germany and the DACH region

Appointment of Daniel Daum as Chairman of the Supervisory Board in Germany

London, 21 September 2022 – Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, announces an acceleration of its development in Germany and the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), as well as the appointment of Daniel Daum as Chairman of the Supervisory Board in Germany.

Since the opening of its first office in Munich in 2018, Invibes Advertising has greatly expanded its footprint in Germany, and more broadly in the DACH region, now with 3 offices in Munich, Hamburg and Zurich, totalling around 25 employees, which represents a doubling of the teams within a year.

Benefiting from the strong demand in these markets, Invibes Advertising intends to continue structuring its business in DACH, one of the key areas of its development in Europe, and a source of some of the most promising growth potential. In 2021, digital advertising spend amounted to €12.1 billion in Germany (+16.5%), €1.7 billion in Austria (+35.8%), and €2.8 billion in Switzerland (+21.6%). Germany alone represents one of the top 5 digital advertising markets in the world and the 2nd largest in Europe after the UK1 .

To support its strong ambitions, Invibes Advertising has appointed Daniel Daum as Chairman of the Supervisory Board in Germany.

Daum has over 20 years of experience in the German and French media and internet industry in senior management roles, with a strong expertise in customer experience, monetisation, data and mobile platforms. Recently Chief Digital Officer of Rheinische Post Mediengruppe, a leading German media group for regional newspapers, for which he was driving the digital transformation. Daniel Daum previously spent more than 15 years in Paris at Prisma Media, the Nº1 French bi-media group with leading print and digital brands, owned by Bertelsmann until its acquisition by Vivendi in 2021. During this period with a strong entrepreneurial leadership, he formed one of the most powerful digital media offers in terms of daily reach in France as Executive Director of the TV-Entertainment division and created a successful Content Marketing Agency.

Nicolas Pollet and Kris Vlaemynck, co-founders of Invibes Advertising, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Daniel as Chairman of the Supervisory Board in Germany. His experience in the media sector and his expertise in the digital transformation of companies will be key assets to accompany us in the deployment of our development roadmap in the DACH region, a very dynamic area offering many opportunities and one where we have strong ambitions.”

By mid-2022, Invibes Advertising had already recorded as many campaigns across the region as for the whole of 2021, illustrating the current acceleration. Invibes Advertising has already launched numerous advertising campaigns over this period on behalf of market leading international brands such as Aldi, Disney, Intel, Jaguar Land Rover, L'Oréal, Red Bull and Siemens.

Advertisers have been won over by the unique value proposition offered by Invibes Advertising through its non-intrusive advertising formats which generate increased user engagement to the benefit of the brand and its image.

Decisive in winning these clients, the network of publishers has been considerably extended, as the number of publishers federated by Invibes Advertising in DACH has doubled over the past year, now reaching almost 400 publishers websites, including the major German press groups Condé Nast and Burda.

Alex Oeschger, COO DACH/Vorstand of Invibes Advertising AG says: “The dynamism of the digital advertising sector in Germany supports our strong development and allows us to reach out to the entire DACH area by relying on our three offices and the expertise of our talented employees. We are now structured to take full advantage of all the opportunities offered by this buoyant market and to accelerate commercially to become a key player in the region.”

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an international technology company specializing in digital advertising innovation. Founded in 2011 by co-CEOs Kris Vlaemynck and Nicolas Pollet, Invibes Advertising has developed an integrated technology platform designed to strengthen the relationship between brands and consumers through in-feed ads.

At Invibes Advertising we believe in the power of connections.

The power of connecting brands directly with consumers to enable more meaningful interactions.

The power of connecting big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services in a single, holistic platform to bring brands and consumers together seamlessly and efficiently.

The power of connecting a unique pull of passionate, dynamic and knowledgeable in-feed specialists from across the globe to make up the extraordinary team that is Invibes Advertising.





In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Volkswagen, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people to share our innovations with the world. Along with our unwavering belief in technological potential, more fundamentally, we believe in the potential of our people. At Invibes Advertising we actively strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.

Want to hear more about Invibes Advertising? Visit: www.invibes.com

Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)

