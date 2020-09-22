Press release

Strengthened governance:

Proposal to appoint two new board directors, including one independent director

London, 22 September 2020 - The Board of Directors of Invibes Advertising has decided to strengthen its governance by proposing the appointment of Mascha Driessen, as independent director, and Philippe Houdouin, as director. The draft resolution will be added to the agenda of the next General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for 6 October 2020.

Mascha Driessen has more than 25 years' experience in the advertising and marketing fields, from which she has acquired solid expertise in change and innovation management, notably when it comes to sectors and business models combining technology and marketing. She is currently the VP Continental Europe of Microsoft Advertising. Mascha started her career in television advertising, working for RTL and, subsequently, Endemol, before joining Google, where she launched the monetization of YouTube in the Benelux region and received the Google Global OC Award. She holds degrees in communication science and advertising from the Universities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

Philippe Houdouin holds an engineering degree from French naval academy Ecole Navale and a Master's degree from HEC business school. He has managed IP telephony company Keyyo, which is listed on Euronext Growth Paris, for over 10 years. Prior to joining Keyyo, Philippe was CEO of Phone Systems, an innovative IP telephony services provider listed on Euronext Paris. Philippe previously held various management roles at French group Vivendi and notably contributed to the group's international expansion in the telecommunications sector. He also founded investment firm Magelio Capital.

In the event the General Meeting approves these appointments, Invibes Advertising's Board of Directors would consist of seven members, two of which independent directors:

Mascha Driessen , independent director;

Philippe Houdouin , director;

Marc Vanlerberghe , director;

Filip Cailliau , independent director, represented by eFCee BV;

Frank Elewaut , director, represented by Elewaut & Co BV;

Nicolas Pollet , co-founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors, represented by NP Finance;

Kris Vlaemynck , co-founder, Managing Director, represented by Nemo Services BV.

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company that specializes in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are supported by an in-feed format that's integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social network advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimized for distributing in a closed network

