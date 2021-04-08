Volkswagen and Invibes introduce Invibes Chatbot in France: an interactive and conversational in-feed format
04/08/2021 | 02:48am EDT
Press release
Volkswagen and Invibes introduce Invibes Chatbot in France: an interactive and conversational in-feed format
Paris, April 8, 2021 - To assist Volkswagen and familiarize web users with their electric vehicles through the flagship ID.3 model, Invibes, Volkswagen, and Re-Mind PHD introduce a novel in-feed format: Invibes Chatbot.
For the first time in France, Invibes launches Invibes Chatbot, an interactive and conversational in-feed format to help web users familiarize themselves with electric vehicles, which still raise a lot of questions.
The format also helps highlight the technology of Volkswagen's 100% electric city car: the ID.3.
From March 10 to May 31 2021, users can discover this new format that directly starts a conversation with the brand through predetermined messages.
Thanks to the chatbot created by Invibes, Volkswagen offers its target audience a unique experience and combines the innovation of the in-feed format with the electric technologies of the new ID.3.
Several widgets were specifically developed for the electric vehicles sector, such as the range calculator, the savings calculator, or the chargers' location. Invibes Chatbot will very soon be equipped with new adaptable functions for all activity sectors.
Catherine Gotlieb, Customer Experience, Digital and Media Manager at Volkswagen: "We have been working with Invibes for several years now. We appreciate their innovativein-feedformats that translate Volkswagen's technological expertise. Invibes Chatbot was the right format to highlight our new vehicle, and engage in conversation with our target audience."
Sami Battikh, France Country Director, Invibes Advertising: "The Invibes Chatbot format reflects our ability to always bring forward novel and interactive experiences. We are very proud of Volkswagen's renewed confidence in us, and are thrilled to have launched this conversational format with their own teams and those ofRe-MindPHD."
Thibault Kolodka, Customer Relationship Manager, Re-Mind PHD: "With the development of the automobile market via the emergence of the electric, and the evolution of the buying journey that is increasingly digitized, the Invibes Chatbot format allows us to combine learning and digital experience."
About Re-Mind PHD:
Re-Mind PHD is a new agency born from the fusion of Re-Mind, the first independent French digital media agency, and PHD, one of the networks in the Omnicom Media group, aiming to offer the best of both worlds to advertisers: the measurement, performance, and real-time DNA of digital, with the brand culture and media creativity of the PHD network. With around 170 collaborators, Re-Mind PHD's clients include: Audi,
AXA France, Compo, HP, Mano Mano, Netflix, Orange, Porsche, ŠKODA, SEAT, SC Johnson, Volkswagen, WW, Winamax. Our credo: "Impact our client's business the most".
About Invibes Advertising
Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company that specializes in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are supported by an in-feed format that's integrated into media content.
Invibes is inspired by social network advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimized for distributing in a closed network of media sites, including: Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.
Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.
