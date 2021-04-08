Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Invibes Advertising N.V.    ALINV   BE0974299316

INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.

(ALINV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volkswagen and Invibes introduce Invibes Chatbot in France: an interactive and conversational in-feed format

04/08/2021 | 02:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Volkswagen and Invibes introduce Invibes Chatbot in France: an interactive and conversational in-feed format

Paris, April 8, 2021 - To assist Volkswagen and familiarize web users with their electric vehicles through the flagship ID.3 model, Invibes, Volkswagen, and Re-Mind PHD introduce a novel in-feed format: Invibes Chatbot.

For the first time in France, Invibes launches Invibes Chatbot, an interactive and conversational in-feed format to help web users familiarize themselves with electric vehicles, which still raise a lot of questions.

The format also helps highlight the technology of Volkswagen's 100% electric city car: the ID.3.

From March 10 to May 31 2021, users can discover this new format that directly starts a conversation with the brand through predetermined messages.

Thanks to the chatbot created by Invibes, Volkswagen offers its target audience a unique experience and combines the innovation of the in-feed format with the electric technologies of the new ID.3.

Invibes France

24 rue des Petites Ecuries, 75010 Paris

www.invibes.com

Page 1/3

Several widgets were specifically developed for the electric vehicles sector, such as the range calculator, the savings calculator, or the chargers' location. Invibes Chatbot will very soon be equipped with new adaptable functions for all activity sectors.

Catherine Gotlieb, Customer Experience, Digital and Media Manager at Volkswagen: "We have been working with Invibes for several years now. We appreciate their innovative in-feedformats that translate Volkswagen's technological expertise. Invibes Chatbot was the right format to highlight our new vehicle, and engage in conversation with our target audience."

Sami Battikh, France Country Director, Invibes Advertising: "The Invibes Chatbot format reflects our ability to always bring forward novel and interactive experiences. We are very proud of Volkswagen's renewed confidence in us, and are thrilled to have launched this conversational format with their own teams and those of Re-MindPHD."

Thibault Kolodka, Customer Relationship Manager, Re-Mind PHD: "With the development of the automobile market via the emergence of the electric, and the evolution of the buying journey that is increasingly digitized, the Invibes Chatbot format allows us to combine learning and digital experience."

About Re-Mind PHD:

Re-Mind PHD is a new agency born from the fusion of Re-Mind, the first independent French digital media agency, and PHD, one of the networks in the Omnicom Media group, aiming to offer the best of both worlds to advertisers: the measurement, performance, and real-time DNA of digital, with the brand culture and media creativity of the PHD network. With around 170 collaborators, Re-Mind PHD's clients include: Audi,

Invibes France

Page 2/3

AXA France, Compo, HP, Mano Mano, Netflix, Orange, Porsche, ŠKODA, SEAT, SC Johnson, Volkswagen, WW, Winamax. Our credo: "Impact our client's business the most".

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company that specializes in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are supported by an in-feed format that's integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social network advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimized for distributing in a closed network of media sites, including: Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

Read our latest press releases at:

https://www.invibes.com/investors.html

Follow the latest news about Invibes Advertising on:

LinkedIn @Invibes Advertising Twitter @Invibes_adv

PR Contacts:

Invibes France Sami Battikh Country Director sami.battikh@invibes.com +33 6 09 17 46 98

Group Investor Relations

Actifin

Alexandre Commerot acommerot@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Re-Mind PHD

Hafida Hoareau hafida.hoareau@omnicommediagroup.com

Invibes France

Page 3/3

Disclaimer

Invibes Advertising NV published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.
02:48aVOLKSWAGEN AND INVIBES INTRODUCE INV : an interactive and conversational in-feed..
PU
03/22INVIBES ADVERTISING N  : Remarkable 2020 annual results
PU
03/22INVIBES ADVERTISING N  : 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
03/22INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.  : Invibes Advertising : Remarkable 2020 annual results..
AN
03/22INVIBES ADVERTISING  : Remarkable 2020 annual results.
AQ
03/22INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.  : Annual results
CO
02/16INVIBES ADVERTISING N  : supports ‘The SeaCleaners' association in France ..
PU
02/03INVIBES ADVERTISING N  : Continued strong growth in Q4 2020
PU
02/03INVIBES ADVERTISING  : Continued strong growth in Q4 2020.
AQ
02/03INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.  : Invibes Advertising : Continued strong growth in Q4 ..
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11,0 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net income 2020 -0,46 M -0,55 M -0,55 M
Net cash 2020 1,55 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
P/E ratio 2020 -67,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,4 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Invibes Advertising N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,01 €
Last Close Price 10,10 €
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Pollet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kris Vlaemynck Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tudor Marasescu Chief Operating Officer
Frank Elewaut Director
Filip Cailliau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.34.67%35
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.95%20 528
DENTSU GROUP INC.16.80%9 132
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-14.22%5 154
MOBVISTA INC.37.97%1 267
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED40.28%1 114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ