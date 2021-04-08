Press release

Volkswagen and Invibes introduce Invibes Chatbot in France: an interactive and conversational in-feed format

Paris, April 8, 2021 - To assist Volkswagen and familiarize web users with their electric vehicles through the flagship ID.3 model, Invibes, Volkswagen, and Re-Mind PHD introduce a novel in-feed format: Invibes Chatbot.

For the first time in France, Invibes launches Invibes Chatbot, an interactive and conversational in-feed format to help web users familiarize themselves with electric vehicles, which still raise a lot of questions.

The format also helps highlight the technology of Volkswagen's 100% electric city car: the ID.3.

From March 10 to May 31 2021, users can discover this new format that directly starts a conversation with the brand through predetermined messages.

Thanks to the chatbot created by Invibes, Volkswagen offers its target audience a unique experience and combines the innovation of the in-feed format with the electric technologies of the new ID.3.