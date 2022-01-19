Log in
    IVT   ZAE000029773

INVICTA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IVT)
  Report
Invicta : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director

01/19/2022 | 01:12am EST
Dealings in securities by an associate of a director

Invicta Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1966/002182/06)
Ordinary Share code: IVT Ordinary Share ISIN ZAE000029773
Preference Share code: IVTP Preference Share ISIN: ZAE000173399
("Invicta" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR

In compliance with rule 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following should be noted in respect of a
transaction by an associate of a director:

Name of associate:                       Lanmar Investments (Pty) Ltd
Name of director:                        Mr Lance R Sherrell (Non-executive Director)
Relationship to director:                Mr Sherrell is a director of Lanmar Investments (Pty) Limited
Date of transaction:                     30 November 2021
Class of securities:                     Ordinary shares
Price per security:                      R28.00
Number of securities:                    1 500 000
Value of transaction:                    R42 000 000.00
Nature of interest of associate:         Direct beneficial
Nature of interest of director:          Indirect beneficial
Nature of transaction:                   Sale of securities pursuant to a specific repurchase of Invicta ordinary shares
                                         by the Company in terms of a circular dated 29 October 2021 and as approved
                                         by Invicta shareholders on 29 November 2021
Trade:                                   Off-market
Clearance obtained:                      Yes

Johannesburg
19 January 2022

Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Date: 19-01-2022 08:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Invicta Holdings Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
