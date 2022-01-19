Invicta : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director

Dealings in securities by an associate of a director Invicta Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1966/002182/06) Ordinary Share code: IVT Ordinary Share ISIN ZAE000029773 Preference Share code: IVTP Preference Share ISIN: ZAE000173399 ("Invicta" or "the Company") DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR In compliance with rule 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following should be noted in respect of a transaction by an associate of a director: Name of associate: Lanmar Investments (Pty) Ltd Name of director: Mr Lance R Sherrell (Non-executive Director) Relationship to director: Mr Sherrell is a director of Lanmar Investments (Pty) Limited Date of transaction: 30 November 2021 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Price per security: R28.00 Number of securities: 1 500 000 Value of transaction: R42 000 000.00 Nature of interest of associate: Direct beneficial Nature of interest of director: Indirect beneficial Nature of transaction: Sale of securities pursuant to a specific repurchase of Invicta ordinary shares by the Company in terms of a circular dated 29 October 2021 and as approved by Invicta shareholders on 29 November 2021 Trade: Off-market Clearance obtained: Yes Johannesburg 19 January 2022 Sponsor Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited Date: 19-01-2022 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.