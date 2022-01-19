Invicta : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director

Dealings in securities by an associate of a director
Invicta Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1966/002182/06)
Ordinary Share code: IVT Ordinary Share ISIN ZAE000029773
Preference Share code: IVTP Preference Share ISIN: ZAE000173399
("Invicta" or "the Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR
In compliance with rule 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following should be noted in respect of a
transaction by an associate of a director:
Name of associate: Lanmar Investments (Pty) Ltd
Name of director: Mr Lance R Sherrell (Non-executive Director)
Relationship to director: Mr Sherrell is a director of Lanmar Investments (Pty) Limited
Date of transaction: 30 November 2021
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Price per security: R28.00
Number of securities: 1 500 000
Value of transaction: R42 000 000.00
Nature of interest of associate: Direct beneficial
Nature of interest of director: Indirect beneficial
Nature of transaction: Sale of securities pursuant to a specific repurchase of Invicta ordinary shares
by the Company in terms of a circular dated 29 October 2021 and as approved
by Invicta shareholders on 29 November 2021
Trade: Off-market
Clearance obtained: Yes
Johannesburg
19 January 2022
Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
