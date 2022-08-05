Invicta : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director

Invicta Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1966/002182/06)
Ordinary Share code: IVT Ordinary Share ISIN ZAE000029773
Preference Share code: IVTP Preference Share ISIN: ZAE000173399 ("Invicta" or "the Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following should be noted in respect of a transaction by an associate of a director:
Name of director:
Mr Steven B Joffe (Executive Director)
Nature of transactions:
Purchase of shares (on market)
Class of security:
Ordinary shares
Name of associate:
Sades Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Relationship to director:
Mr Joffe is a director of Sades Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction:
03 August 2022
Price per security:
R25.00
Number of securities:
2 734
Value of transaction:
R68 350.00
Nature of interest of associate:
Direct beneficial
Nature of interest of director:
Indirect beneficial
Clearance obtained:
Yes
Johannesburg
5 August 2022
Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
Disclaimer
Invicta Holdings Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:00:08 UTC.