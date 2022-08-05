Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Invicta Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    IVT   ZAE000029773

INVICTA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IVT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
25.50 ZAR   -0.47%
05:01aINVICTA : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director
PU
08/03INVICTA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/27INVICTA : Dealings in Securities by an Associate of a Director
PU
Summary 
Summary

Invicta : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director

08/05/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Invicta Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1966/002182/06)

Ordinary Share code: IVT Ordinary Share ISIN ZAE000029773

Preference Share code: IVTP Preference Share ISIN: ZAE000173399 ("Invicta" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following should be noted in respect of a transaction by an associate of a director:

Name of director:

Mr Steven B Joffe (Executive Director)

Nature of transactions:

Purchase of shares (on market)

Class of security:

Ordinary shares

Name of associate:

Sades Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Relationship to director:

Mr Joffe is a director of Sades Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Date of transaction:

03 August 2022

Price per security:

R25.00

Number of securities:

2 734

Value of transaction:

R68 350.00

Nature of interest of associate:

Direct beneficial

Nature of interest of director:

Indirect beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

Johannesburg

5 August 2022

Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Invicta Holdings Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
