Invicta : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director

Invicta Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1966/002182/06)

Ordinary Share code: IVT Ordinary Share ISIN ZAE000029773

Preference Share code: IVTP Preference Share ISIN: ZAE000173399 ("Invicta" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following should be noted in respect of a transaction by an associate of a director:

Name of director: Mr Steven B Joffe (Executive Director) Nature of transactions: Purchase of shares (on market) Class of security: Ordinary shares Name of associate: Sades Holdings (Pty) Ltd Relationship to director: Mr Joffe is a director of Sades Holdings (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction: 03 August 2022 Price per security: R25.00 Number of securities: 2 734 Value of transaction: R68 350.00 Nature of interest of associate: Direct beneficial Nature of interest of director: Indirect beneficial Clearance obtained: Yes

Johannesburg

5 August 2022

Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited