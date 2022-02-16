Invicta : Grant and acceptance of Long-Term Bonus and Share Incentive Rights (LBSIRs)

Grant and acceptance of Long-Term Bonus and Share Incentive Rights ("LBSIRs") Invicta Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1966/002182/06) Ordinary Share code: IVT Ordinary Share ISIN: ZAE000029773 Preference Share code: IVTP Preference Share ISIN: ZAE000173399 ("Invicta" or "the Company") Grant and acceptance of Long-Term Bonus and Share Incentive Rights ("LBSIRs") The following information is disclosed in terms of the Listing Requirements of the JSE Limited in respect of the grant of LBSIRs to the following executive director: 1. Name of director: A Sinclair Company: Invicta Holdings Limited Nature of transaction: Grant and acceptance of LBSIRs in terms of the Invicta LBSIR scheme. The participant will be paid for each LBSIR granted by the growth in value of the LBSIR as calculated from the grant date and grant price until the exercise date. The LBSIR payment will be made in Invicta ordinary shares. Number of LBSIRs: 253 532 Class of securities: LBSIRs in respect of ordinary Invicta shares Grant date: 31 January 2022 Acceptance date: 14 February 2022 Grant price per LBSIR: R30.44 Estimated value per LBSIR: R12.33 Value of transaction: R3,125,593.00 Vesting period: LBSIRs will vest after 3 years, subject to performance conditions Nature of interest: Direct Beneficial Trade: Off-market Clearance obtained: Yes Johannesburg 16 February 2022 Sponsor Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited Date: 16-02-2022 05:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.