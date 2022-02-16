Log in
    IVT   ZAE000029773

INVICTA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IVT)
  Report
Invicta : Grant and acceptance of Long-Term Bonus and Share Incentive Rights (LBSIRs)

02/16/2022 | 10:06am EST

02/16/2022 | 10:06am EST
Grant and acceptance of Long-Term Bonus and Share Incentive Rights ("LBSIRs")

Invicta Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1966/002182/06)
Ordinary Share code: IVT Ordinary Share ISIN: ZAE000029773
Preference Share code: IVTP Preference Share ISIN: ZAE000173399
("Invicta" or "the Company")

Grant and acceptance of Long-Term Bonus and Share Incentive Rights ("LBSIRs")

The following information is disclosed in terms of the Listing Requirements of the JSE Limited in respect of
the grant of LBSIRs to the following executive director:

 1.    Name of director:                  A Sinclair
       Company:                           Invicta Holdings Limited
       Nature of transaction:             Grant and acceptance of LBSIRs in terms of the Invicta LBSIR
                                          scheme. The participant will be paid for each LBSIR granted by
                                          the growth in value of the LBSIR as calculated from the grant date
                                          and grant price until the exercise date. The LBSIR payment will
                                          be made in Invicta ordinary shares.
       Number of LBSIRs:                  253 532
       Class of securities:               LBSIRs in respect of ordinary Invicta shares
       Grant date:                        31 January 2022
       Acceptance date:                   14 February 2022
       Grant price per LBSIR:             R30.44
       Estimated value per LBSIR:         R12.33
       Value of transaction:              R3,125,593.00
       Vesting period:                    LBSIRs will vest after 3 years, subject to performance conditions
       Nature of interest:                Direct Beneficial
       Trade:                             Off-market
       Clearance obtained:                Yes

Johannesburg
16 February 2022

Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

