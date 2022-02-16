Invicta : Grant and acceptance of Long-Term Bonus and Share Incentive Rights (LBSIRs)

Grant and acceptance of Long-Term Bonus and Share Incentive Rights ("LBSIRs")
Invicta Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1966/002182/06)
Ordinary Share code: IVT Ordinary Share ISIN: ZAE000029773
Preference Share code: IVTP Preference Share ISIN: ZAE000173399
("Invicta" or "the Company")
Grant and acceptance of Long-Term Bonus and Share Incentive Rights ("LBSIRs")
The following information is disclosed in terms of the Listing Requirements of the JSE Limited in respect of
the grant of LBSIRs to the following executive director:
1. Name of director: A Sinclair
Company: Invicta Holdings Limited
Nature of transaction: Grant and acceptance of LBSIRs in terms of the Invicta LBSIR
scheme. The participant will be paid for each LBSIR granted by
the growth in value of the LBSIR as calculated from the grant date
and grant price until the exercise date. The LBSIR payment will
be made in Invicta ordinary shares.
Number of LBSIRs: 253 532
Class of securities: LBSIRs in respect of ordinary Invicta shares
Grant date: 31 January 2022
Acceptance date: 14 February 2022
Grant price per LBSIR: R30.44
Estimated value per LBSIR: R12.33
Value of transaction: R3,125,593.00
Vesting period: LBSIRs will vest after 3 years, subject to performance conditions
Nature of interest: Direct Beneficial
Trade: Off-market
Clearance obtained: Yes
Johannesburg
16 February 2022
Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
Date: 16-02-2022 05:00:00
