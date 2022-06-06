Log in
INVICTA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IVT)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  06-02
31.30 ZAR   +2.62%
Invicta : Preference share cash dividend

06/06/2022
Preference share cash dividend

Invicta Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1966/002182/06)
Ordinary Share code: IVT Ordinary Share ISIN ZAE000029773
Preference Share code: IVTP Preference Share ISIN: ZAE000173399
("Invicta" or the "Company")


PREFERENCE SHARE CASH DIVIDEND

Notice is hereby given that the directors of the Company have declared a gross cash dividend of
322.15582 cents per preference share for the period from Wednesday, 10 November 2021 to
Tuesday, 7 June 2022. Dividends are to be paid out of distributable reserves.

Dividends tax ("DT") of 20% will be withheld in terms of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962 for those
shareholders who are not exempt from DT.

Accordingly, shareholders who are not exempt from DT will receive a net dividend of 257.72466
cents per preference share.

Invicta has 7 500 000 preference shares in issue.
Invicta's income tax reference number is 9400/012/03/6.

The salient dates for the preference share dividend will be as follows:

Last day of trade to receive a dividend           Tuesday, 21 June 2022
Shares commence trading "ex" dividend             Wednesday, 22 June 2022
Record date                                       Friday, 24 June 2022
Payment date                                      Monday, 27 June 2022

Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 22 June 2022
and Friday, 24 June 2022, both days inclusive.


Johannesburg
6 June 2022

Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Date: 06-06-2022 04:20:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Invicta Holdings Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
