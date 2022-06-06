Invicta : Preference share cash dividend

Preference share cash dividend
Invicta Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1966/002182/06)
Ordinary Share code: IVT Ordinary Share ISIN ZAE000029773
Preference Share code: IVTP Preference Share ISIN: ZAE000173399
("Invicta" or the "Company")
PREFERENCE SHARE CASH DIVIDEND
Notice is hereby given that the directors of the Company have declared a gross cash dividend of
322.15582 cents per preference share for the period from Wednesday, 10 November 2021 to
Tuesday, 7 June 2022. Dividends are to be paid out of distributable reserves.
Dividends tax ("DT") of 20% will be withheld in terms of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962 for those
shareholders who are not exempt from DT.
Accordingly, shareholders who are not exempt from DT will receive a net dividend of 257.72466
cents per preference share.
Invicta has 7 500 000 preference shares in issue.
Invicta's income tax reference number is 9400/012/03/6.
The salient dates for the preference share dividend will be as follows:
Last day of trade to receive a dividend Tuesday, 21 June 2022
Shares commence trading "ex" dividend Wednesday, 22 June 2022
Record date Friday, 24 June 2022
Payment date Monday, 27 June 2022
Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 22 June 2022
and Friday, 24 June 2022, both days inclusive.
Johannesburg
6 June 2022
Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
