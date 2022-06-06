Invicta : Preference share cash dividend

Preference share cash dividend Invicta Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1966/002182/06) Ordinary Share code: IVT Ordinary Share ISIN ZAE000029773 Preference Share code: IVTP Preference Share ISIN: ZAE000173399 ("Invicta" or the "Company") PREFERENCE SHARE CASH DIVIDEND Notice is hereby given that the directors of the Company have declared a gross cash dividend of 322.15582 cents per preference share for the period from Wednesday, 10 November 2021 to Tuesday, 7 June 2022. Dividends are to be paid out of distributable reserves. Dividends tax ("DT") of 20% will be withheld in terms of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962 for those shareholders who are not exempt from DT. Accordingly, shareholders who are not exempt from DT will receive a net dividend of 257.72466 cents per preference share. Invicta has 7 500 000 preference shares in issue. Invicta's income tax reference number is 9400/012/03/6. The salient dates for the preference share dividend will be as follows: Last day of trade to receive a dividend Tuesday, 21 June 2022 Shares commence trading "ex" dividend Wednesday, 22 June 2022 Record date Friday, 24 June 2022 Payment date Monday, 27 June 2022 Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 22 June 2022 and Friday, 24 June 2022, both days inclusive. Johannesburg 6 June 2022 Sponsor Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited Date: 06-06-2022 04:20:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.