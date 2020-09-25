Invictus Energy : Annual Report 2020

Dear Shareholders

Global Context /During early 2020 we witnessed a considerable change in energy markets with the COVID-19 pandemic reducing demand, low oil prices and many economies looking to transition to less carbon intensive energy sources. This meant that companies like ours needed to evolve their strategies to respond to these challenges. The Board's decision to refocus the strategy and further boost its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) credentials is in response to sector and investor appetite.

We believe the Cabora Bassa asset is well placed to benefit from the transition to natural gas as an important less carbon intensive fuel source in the energy matrix and further enhancements were made to our ESG credentials from last years Annual Report and were further strengthened during our extensive stakeholder

engagement in support of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) work over the past six months.

The Cabora Bassa Asset

Invictus Energy has made further significant progress in the past year progressing the development of the Cabora Bassa Project in Zimbabwe that encompasses the Mzarabani Prospect, a multi-TCF conventional gas-condensate target which is potentially the largest, undrilled seismically defined structure onshore Africa. The prospect is defined by a robust dataset acquired by Mobil in the early 1990s that includes seismic, gravity, aeromagnetic and geochemical data. In today's money that investment by Mobil would have exceeded 30 Million USD and thus the data has provided Invictus Energy with a unique, broad and powerful dataset to carry out our forward Exploration campaign. Invictus Energy is the only oil and gas operator in country at present, thus is in a unique position to leverage its basin master position in the Cabora Bassa Basin.

Changing industry dynamics

The Invictus Energy team comprises of highly experienced, technically and operationally excellent people who strive to deliver the goal of transformational value for all stakeholders. We believe the portfolio in Cabora Bassa with a predominant gas and liquids mix appeals to a wider range of energy industry partners and investors and thus we are well positioned to monetise a resource if proven to nearer term cash flow.

Two MOU's were signed with Sable and Tatanga Energy to secure both a market and lock in a premium value to near-term cash flow for some 15% of the likely gas resource should the exploration campaign be successful. The demonstration that there is a lower risk gas market, in addition to our strong

ESG credentials provides investor and stakeholder confidence on routes to monetization, both domestically and in the wider region.

KEY STAKEHOLDER CONSULTATIONS WITH HIS EXCELLENCY ED MNANGAGWA,

VPS CHIWENGA & MOHADI, MINISTER CHITANDO, DR MANGUDYA AND GEO

ASSOCIATES/INVICTUS TEAM (ABOVE RIGHT), AND AT THE BINDURA PROVINCIAL

OFFICE (RIGHT).