INVICTUS ENERGY LIMITED

(IVZ)

INVICTUS ENERGY LIMITED

(IVZ)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/24

0.059 AUD   -3.28%
0.059 AUD   -3.28%
Invictus Energy : Annual Report 2020

09/25/2020 | 04:45am EDT

2020Annual Report

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

01

Shareholder address

04

Directors' Report

15

Auditors Independence Declaration

16

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

and Other Comprehensive Income

17

Consolidated Statement of

Financial Position

18

Consolidated Statement of

Changes in Equity

19

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

20

Notes to the

Consolidated Financial Statements

1.

SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES

2.

NEW AND AMENDED STANDARDS

NOT YET ADOPTED BY THE GROUP

3.

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

4.

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

AND JUDGEMENTS

5.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

6.

CORPORATE COSTS AND PROFESSIONAL FEES

7.

AUDITOR REMUNERATION

8.

TAXATION

9.

GAIN/(LOSS) PER SHARE

10.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

11.

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

12.

EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENDITURE

13.

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

14.

LEASES

15.

SHARE CAPITAL

16.

RESERVES

17.

INTERESTS IN OTHER ENTITIES

18.

RECONCILIATION OF GAIN/(LOSS) AFTER

INCOME TAX TO NET CASH OUTFLOW USED

19.

PARENT ENTITY

20.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

21.

SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS

22.

EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER REPORTING DATE

23.

CAPITAL AND OTHER COMMITMENTS

24.

CONTINGENCIES

43

Directors' Declaration

44

Independent Audit Report

48

Other Additional ASX Information

Invictus Energy Limited

ABN 21 150 956 773

Corporate Directory

DIRECTORS

Dr Stuart Lake

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Scott Macmillan

Managing Director

Mr Barnaby

Non-Executive Director

Egerton-Warburton

Mr Gabriel Chiappini

Non-Executive Director

Mr Eric de Mori

Non-Executive Director

COMPANY

Mr Gabriel Chiappini

SECRETARY

REGISTERED

24 Outram Street

OFFICE

West Perth WA 6005

Tel: +618 6102 5055

Fax: +618 6323 3378

SHARE

Link Market Services Limited

REGISTER

Level 12, QV1 Building

250 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

STOCK

Australian Securities Exchange

EXCHANGE

(ASX: IVZ)

LISTINGS

AUDITOR

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

38 Station Street

Subiaco WA 6008

SOLICITORS

Price Sierakowski

Level 24, 44 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

WEBSITE

www.invictusenergy.com

Dear Shareholders

Global Context /During early 2020 we witnessed a considerable change in energy markets with the COVID-19 pandemic reducing demand, low oil prices and many economies looking to transition to less carbon intensive energy sources. This meant that companies like ours needed to evolve their strategies to respond to these challenges. The Board's decision to refocus the strategy and further boost its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) credentials is in response to sector and investor appetite.

We believe the Cabora Bassa asset is well placed to benefit from the transition to

natural gas as an important

less carbon intensive fuel source in the energy matrix and further enhancements

were made to our ESG

credentials from last years Annual Report and were further strengthened during

our extensive stakeholder

engagement in support of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) work over the past six months.

The Cabora Bassa Asset

Invictus Energy has made further significant progress in the past year progressing the development of the Cabora Bassa Project in Zimbabwe that encompasses the Mzarabani Prospect, a multi-TCF conventional gas-condensate target which is potentially the largest, undrilled seismically defined structure onshore Africa. The prospect is defined by a robust dataset acquired by Mobil in the early 1990s that includes seismic, gravity, aeromagnetic and geochemical data. In today's money that investment by Mobil would have exceeded 30 Million USD and thus the data has provided Invictus Energy with a unique, broad and powerful dataset to carry out our forward Exploration campaign. Invictus Energy is the only oil and gas operator in country at present, thus is in a unique position to leverage its basin master position in the Cabora Bassa Basin.

Changing industry dynamics

The Invictus Energy team comprises of highly experienced, technically and operationally excellent people who strive to deliver the goal of transformational value for all stakeholders. We believe the portfolio in Cabora Bassa with a predominant gas and liquids mix appeals to a wider range of energy industry partners and investors and thus we are well positioned to monetise a resource if proven to nearer term cash flow.

Two MOU's were signed with Sable and Tatanga Energy to secure both a market and lock in a premium value to near-term cash flow for some 15% of the likely gas resource should the exploration campaign be successful. The demonstration that there is a lower risk gas market, in addition to our strong

ESG credentials provides investor and stakeholder confidence on routes to monetization, both domestically and in the wider region.

KEY STAKEHOLDER CONSULTATIONS WITH HIS EXCELLENCY ED MNANGAGWA,

VPS CHIWENGA & MOHADI, MINISTER CHITANDO, DR MANGUDYA AND GEO

ASSOCIATES/INVICTUS TEAM (ABOVE RIGHT), AND AT THE BINDURA PROVINCIAL

OFFICE (RIGHT).

01

INVICTUS ENERGY LIMITED 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

MUZARABANI & MBIRE COVID-19 INTERVENTION (TOP AND ABOVE).

MUZARABANI & MBIRE COMMUNITY (TOP RIGHT), STAKEHOLDER (RIGHT), AND TRADITIONAL LEADERS CONSULTATIONS (BELOW) FOR THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT.

02 INVICTUS ENERGY LIMITED 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Invictus Energy Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 08:44:01 UTC
