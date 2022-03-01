Invictus Energy : Application for quotation of securities - IVZ 03/01/2022 | 05:07pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Application for quotation of +securities Announcement Summary For personal use only Entity name INVICTUS ENERGY LTD Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Wednesday March 02, 2022 The +securities to be quoted are: Other Total number of +securities to be quoted ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date IVZ ORDINARY FULLY PAID 2,000,000 01/03/2022 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Application for quotation of +securities 1 / 6 Application for quotation of +securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details For personal use only 1.1 Name of entity INVICTUS ENERGY LTD We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered number type Registration number ABN 21150956773 1.3 ASX issuer code IVZ 1.4 The announcement is New announcement 1.5 Date of this announcement 2/3/2022 Application for quotation of +securities 2 / 6 Application for quotation of +securities Part 2 - Type of Issue 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other For personal use only 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are: Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class") 2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No 2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B Issued shares allotted pursuant to supplier costs in lieu of cash payment 2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of: The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f) Application for quotation of +securities 3 / 6 Application for quotation of +securities Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B only Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class ASX +security code and description IVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Issue date 1/3/2022 use Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Issue details For personal Number of +securities to be quoted 2,000,000 Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities shares pursuant to supplier costs in lieu of cash payment relating to investor relations programme Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 0.100000 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities To pay for services rendered Please provide additional details shares pursuant to supplier costs in lieu of cash payment relating to investor relations programme Application for quotation of +securities 4 / 6 Application for quotation of +securities Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation For personal use only Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise: (A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.) 4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application) Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue IVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID 662,077,162 4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX) Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue IVZAK : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES 50,874,728 IVZAM : OPTION EXPIRING 30-MAR-2024 EX $0.17 36,363,636 IVZAN : OPTION EXPIRING 23-Jul-2024 EX $0.2355 12,000,000 Application for quotation of +securities 5 / 6 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Invictus Energy Limited published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:04:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about INVICTUS ENERGY LIMITED - No features available -