    IVZ   AU0000016560

INVICTUS ENERGY LIMITED

(IVZ)
03/22 12:10:45 am
0.13 AUD    --.--%
Invictus Energy : Application for quotation of securities - IVZ

03/01/2022 | 05:07pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

INVICTUS ENERGY LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IVZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,000,000

01/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

INVICTUS ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

21150956773

1.3

ASX issuer code

IVZ

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

2/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issued shares allotted pursuant to supplier costs in lieu of cash payment

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

IVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

1/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

shares pursuant to supplier costs in lieu of cash payment relating to investor relations programme

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.100000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

shares pursuant to supplier costs in lieu of cash payment relating to investor relations programme

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

662,077,162

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IVZAK : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

50,874,728

IVZAM : OPTION EXPIRING 30-MAR-2024 EX $0.17

36,363,636

IVZAN : OPTION EXPIRING 23-Jul-2024 EX $0.2355

12,000,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Invictus Energy Limited published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,22 M -0,88 M -0,88 M
Net cash 2021 9,04 M 6,56 M 6,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 -68,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85,8 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,5%
Managers and Directors
Scott Macmillan Managing Director & Director
Stuart Lake Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel Mario Chiappini Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Joseph S. Mutizwa Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVICTUS ENERGY LIMITED4.00%62
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.42%123 273
EOG RESOURCES, INC.29.37%67 276
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.48%65 783
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY31.74%58 195
CNOOC LIMITED24.16%56 968