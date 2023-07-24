Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
INVICTUS ENERGY LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday July 24, 2023
The +securities to be quoted are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
IVZOA
OPTION EXPIRING 07-JUN-2026
1,041,667
21/07/2023
IVZ
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
2,083,333
21/07/2023
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
INVICTUS ENERGY LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
21150956773
1.3
ASX issuer code
IVZ
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
24/7/2023
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
- The +securities to be quoted are:Other
- The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No
2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Securities issued in lieu of fees
2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:
The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
IVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
21/7/2023
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
2,083,333
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Investor & Public Relation services
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.120000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To pay for services rendered
Please provide additional details
Investor & Public Relation services
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
ASX +security code and description
IVZOA : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JUN-2026
Issue date
21/7/2023
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,041,667
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Investor & Public Relation services
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.020000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To pay for services rendered
Please provide additional details
Investor & Public Relation services
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 7
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Invictus Energy Limited published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 08:25:08 UTC.