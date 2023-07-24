Application for quotation of +securities Announcement Summary Entity name INVICTUS ENERGY LTD Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Monday July 24, 2023 The +securities to be quoted are: Other Total number of +securities to be quoted ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date IVZOA OPTION EXPIRING 07-JUN-2026 1,041,667 21/07/2023 IVZ ORDINARY FULLY PAID 2,083,333 21/07/2023 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Application for quotation of +securities 1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of entity INVICTUS ENERGY LTD We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered number type Registration number ABN 21150956773 1.3 ASX issuer code IVZ 1.4 The announcement is New announcement 1.5 Date of this announcement 24/7/2023

Application for quotation of +securities Part 2 - Type of Issue The +securities to be quoted are: Other The +securities to be quoted are: Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class") 2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No 2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B Securities issued in lieu of fees 2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of: The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class ASX +security code and description IVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Issue date 21/7/2023 Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Issue details Number of +securities to be quoted 2,083,333 Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Investor & Public Relation services Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 0.120000 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities To pay for services rendered Please provide additional details Investor & Public Relation services Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class