Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

INVICTUS ENERGY LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday July 24, 2023

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IVZOA

OPTION EXPIRING 07-JUN-2026

1,041,667

21/07/2023

IVZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,083,333

21/07/2023

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

INVICTUS ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

21150956773

1.3

ASX issuer code

IVZ

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

24/7/2023

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  1. The +securities to be quoted are:Other
  2. The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Securities issued in lieu of fees

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

IVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

21/7/2023

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,083,333

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Investor & Public Relation services

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.120000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

Investor & Public Relation services

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

ASX +security code and description

IVZOA : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JUN-2026

Issue date

21/7/2023

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,041,667

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Investor & Public Relation services

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.020000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

Investor & Public Relation services

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Invictus Energy Limited published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 08:25:08 UTC.