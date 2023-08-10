Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
INVICTUS ENERGY LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday August 10, 2023
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
IVZ
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
19,521
07/08/2023
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
INVICTUS ENERGY LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
21150956773
1.3
ASX issuer code
IVZ
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
10/8/2023
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
IVZAK : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2025 EX $0.14
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
IVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
19,521
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
7/8/2023
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
7/8/2023
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
7/8/2023
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
19,521
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.14000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Conversion of Unlisted Options
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Invictus Energy Limited published this content on 10 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 06:43:08 UTC.