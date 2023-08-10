Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

INVICTUS ENERGY LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 10, 2023

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IVZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

19,521

07/08/2023

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

INVICTUS ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

21150956773

1.3

ASX issuer code

IVZ

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

10/8/2023

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IVZAK : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2025 EX $0.14

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

19,521

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

7/8/2023

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

7/8/2023

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

7/8/2023

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

19,521

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.14000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Conversion of Unlisted Options

