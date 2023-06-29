Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity: Invictus Energy Ltd

ACN: 150 956 773

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John Bentley

Date of last notice

1 February 2023

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Date of change

27 June 2023

No. of securities held prior to change

-

Class

IVZ Ord Shares

IVZOA Options 7 June 2026/$0.20

Class A Performance Rights $0.50, 31 December

2024.

Class B Performance Rights $0.75, 31 December

2026

Number acquired

IVZ Ord Shares: 416,667

IVZOA Options: 208,333

Class A Perf Rights - 3,500,000

Class B Perf Rights - 3,500,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

IVZ Ord acquired at same placement terms ($0.12 per

share) as April transaction and SPP offer with

IVZOA issued on 1-for-2 basis on same terms as

SPP.

Class A & B Performance rights issued as incentive

for joining the IVZ board and approved by

shareholders at EGM on 7 June 2023

No. of securities held after change

IVZ Ord Shares: 416,667

IVZOA Options: 208,333

Class A Perf Rights - 3,500,000

Class B Perf Rights - 3,500,000

Nature of change

Off-market

IVZ ORD + IVZOA via Placement

Performance Rights - via shareholder approval

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

