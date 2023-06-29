Invictus Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robin Sutherland
Today at 04:42 am
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: Invictus Energy Ltd
ACN: 150 956 773
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Robin Sutherland
Date of last notice
1 February 2023
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Date of change
27 June 2023
No. of securities held prior to change
-
Class
IVZ Ord Shares
IVZOA Options 7 June 2026/$0.20
Class A Performance Rights $0.50, 31 December
2024.
Class B Performance Rights $0.75, 31 December
2026
Number acquired
IVZ Ord Shares: 416,667
IVZOA Options: 208,333
Class A Perf Rights - 3,500,000
Class B Perf Rights - 3,500,000
Number disposed
-
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
IVZ Ord acquired at same placement terms ($0.12 per
share) as April transaction and SPP offer with
IVZOA issued on 1-for-2 basis on same terms as
SPP.
Class A & B Performance rights issued as incentive
for joining the IVZ board and approved by
shareholders at EGM on 7 June 2023
No. of securities held after change
IVZ Ord Shares: 416,667
IVZOA Options: 208,333
Class A Perf Rights - 3,500,000
Class B Perf Rights - 3,500,000
Nature of change
Off-market
IVZ ORD + IVZOA via Placement
Performance Rights - via shareholder approval
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was
required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Invictus Energy Limited is an Australia-based independent upstream oil and gas company. The Company is focused on energy resources in sub-Saharan Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of approximately 360,000 hectares within the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe. The Company's principal asset is SG 4571. SG 4571 covers approximately 250,000 acres located in the prospective portion of the Cabora Bassa Basin in northern Zimbabwe. SG 4571 and EPOs 1848/49 contain the Mukuyu and multiple Basin Margin prospects. The Company has offices in Harare, Zimbabwe. The Company's subsidiaries include HIS Texas LLC, Invictus Energy Resources Pty Limited, Invictus Energy Mauritius Limited, Invictus Energy Resources Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd and Geo Associates (Pvt) Ltd.