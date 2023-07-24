24 JULY 2023

CLEANSING NOTICE

Invictus Energy Limited ("Invictus" or "the Company"), confirms that on 21 July 2023 it completed the issue of 2,389,706 shares for services in lieu of fees.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

the Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document. 'Excluded Information' is information:

that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and

that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and

performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or the rights and liabilities attaching to the Shares.

--ends--

