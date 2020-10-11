Invictus Energy : Commences Field Operations & Strategic Investor Placement

|
Invictus Energy Ltd
ASX: IVZ
Invictus to commence field operations and completion of further placement to strategic investor
DATE: 12 OCTOBER 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Invictus to commence field operations in the Cabora Bassa Basin
Field reconnaissance program includes the traversing of proposed infill seismic lines
COVID restrictions and travel eased in Zimbabwe and cultural ceremonies completed
Tranche 2 placement with Mangwana Opportunities Fund executed at 6.6c for AUD$222k at a 9% premium to last closing price.
Invictus Energy Limited ("Invictus" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company is set to commence a field reconnaissance program in the next fortnight and has completed a further placement for the equivalent of AUD$220k at a share price of $0.066 with the Mangwana Opportunities Fund under a second tranche of the equity funding agreement as announced on 30 April 2020.
Commencement of field operations in the Cabora Bassa Project
Following the approval of the Environmental Management Plan, easing of COVID-19 related restrictions and the completion of the final cultural ceremonies in the Muzarabani and Mbire Districts, the Company will commence field operations in the Cabora Bassa Basin.
The reconnaissance program and baseline survey consist of the traversing of the proposed infill seismic lines for a planned acquisition campaign in the 2021 dry season. The program will capture details such as topography, existing access roads, drainage, vegetation cover, soil types, rock exposures, sampling of any natural oil and gas seeps, areas of development (constructions and cultivation), plus any sites of cultural, religious or historic importance. The duration of the program is expected to be approximately 30 days and is in the final stages of planning and will be completed before the wet season.
About Invictus Energy
Invictus Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on high impact energy resources in sub-Saharan Africa. Our asset portfolio consists of a highly prospective 250,000 acres within the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe. Special Grant 4571 contains the world class multi- TCF Mzarabani and Msasa conventional gas-condensate prospects.
Board & Management
Dr Stuart Lake
NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
Scott Macmillan
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Brent Barber
COUNTRY MANAGER
Barnaby Egerton-Warburton
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Eric de Mori
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Gabriel Chiappini
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR &
COMPANY SECRETARY
Invictus Energy Limited
24 Outram Street, West Perth, WA 6005 Australia
www.invictusenergy.com
ABN 21 150 956 773
T: +61 8 6102 5055 E: info@invictusenergy.com
Managing Director Scott Macmillan commented:
"We are extremely pleased to commence our activity on the ground in the Cabora Bassa Project having now received all of the necessary approvals and restrictions in the country being eased. The Company has a window of opportunity to carry out a reconnaissance program prior to the onset of the rainy season so that we can map out the routes for the planned seismic acquisition campaign next year. This exercise will enable us to map out the optimal route ahead of the survey which will reduce the acquisition time and maximise efficiency of the survey.
The Company is also pleased to have completed a second tranche of funding from the Mangwana Opportunities Fund at a premium of 10% to the previous closing share price. The funds will be used for the upcoming field program and general working capital."
Completion of Placement with Mangwana Opportunities Fund
The Company has completed a further placement (Second Tranche) under the share subscription agreement announced on 30th April 2020. The placement raises the equivalent of $AUD 222,148 through the placement of 3,404,186 shares at a share price of $0.066; a 9% premium to the last closing price. The shares issued to Mangwana will be held in escrow for 6 months from the date of completion. The agreement makes provision for a further equity investment by Mangwana for the project over the next 12-24 months as well as assisting the Company in achieving its strategic goals in country.
Please refer to the Appendix 2A appended to this release.
--ends--
ANNEXURE
Key Terms - Mangwana Share Subscription
Total of up to four tranches of funding available calculated at market rates
12 month term which may be extended by a further 12 months
Payments to be made to the Company's local ZWL account
Shares will be held in voluntary escrow for a period of 6 months from issue
On completion of first tranche of funding Mangwana have the right to appoint a director to the board of Invictus Energy Resources Zimbabwe, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary
On completion of fourth tranche of funding Mangwana have right to nominate a director to the board of Invictus subject to normal approvals
Agreement may be terminated by agreement of the Parties at any time
For further information on Invictus Energy, please visit the Company's website at www.invictusenergy.com
About the Cabora Bassa Project
The Cabora Bassa Project encompasses the Mzarabani Prospect, a multi-TCF and liquids rich conventional gas- condensate target, which is potentially the largest, undrilled seismically defined structure onshore Africa. The prospect is defined by a robust dataset acquired by Mobil in the early 1990s that includes seismic, gravity, aeromagnetic and geochemical data.
#Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons. Prospective Resource assessments in this release were estimated using probabilistic methods in accordance with SPE-PRMS standards.
The Company is not aware of any new information and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning prospective resource estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed
*Giant fields are conventional oil or gas fields with a recoverable reserve of 500 MMboe or more as defined by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG)
*Elephant fields are conventional oil or gas fields with a recoverable reserve of 1 Billion boe (1,000 MMboe) or more as defined by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG)
SG 4571 - Special Grant Permit 4571 was granted in August 2017, the first exploration work programme has been completed. Invictus has an 80% equity stake in SG4571 via its subsidiary Geo Associates (Private) Limited
For further information, please contact:
Scott Macmillan
Corporate Advisor
Managing Director
Ashanti Capital
P + 61 (08) 6102 5055
P +61 (08) 6169 2668
Corporate Advisor
info@invictusenergy.com
