Invictus Energy : Commences Field Operations & Strategic Investor Placement

Invictus Energy Ltd ASX: IVZ

Invictus to commence field operations and completion of further placement to strategic investor

DATE: 12 OCTOBER 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Invictus to commence field operations in the Cabora Bassa Basin

Field reconnaissance program includes the traversing of proposed infill seismic lines

COVID restrictions and travel eased in Zimbabwe and cultural ceremonies completed

Tranche 2 placement with Mangwana Opportunities Fund executed at 6.6c for AUD$222k at a 9% premium to last closing price.

Invictus Energy Limited ("Invictus" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company is set to commence a field reconnaissance program in the next fortnight and has completed a further placement for the equivalent of AUD$220k at a share price of $0.066 with the Mangwana Opportunities Fund under a second tranche of the equity funding agreement as announced on 30 April 2020.

Commencement of field operations in the Cabora Bassa Project

Following the approval of the Environmental Management Plan, easing of COVID-19 related restrictions and the completion of the final cultural ceremonies in the Muzarabani and Mbire Districts, the Company will commence field operations in the Cabora Bassa Basin.

The reconnaissance program and baseline survey consist of the traversing of the proposed infill seismic lines for a planned acquisition campaign in the 2021 dry season. The program will capture details such as topography, existing access roads, drainage, vegetation cover, soil types, rock exposures, sampling of any natural oil and gas seeps, areas of development (constructions and cultivation), plus any sites of cultural, religious or historic importance. The duration of the program is expected to be approximately 30 days and is in the final stages of planning and will be completed before the wet season.