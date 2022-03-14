Invictus Energy : Half Year Financial Report

Invictus Energy Limited
Half-year financial report 31 December 2021
The Company executed a farm in option agreement with Cluff Energy Africa Limited ("CEA") for a 2 well exploration drilling campaign in the Cabora Bassa Project. CEA will fund 33.33% of the costs for a 25% interest (excluding additional back costs) in the Cabora Bassa Project and Invictus will remain as operator.
Under the terms of the non-binding agreement, CEA must exercise the option by 31 March 2022 to enter into a binding Farm in Agreement and a Joint Operating Agreement, obtaining the necessary funding to meet the Farm in Commitment for 2 wells. Invictus and CEA will also investigate the options for mitigating carbon emissions from the project including Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) or similar solutions to align with Zimbabwe's strategic objectives.
Invictus executed a MOU with EXALO Drilling SA to drill the Muzarabani-1 exploration well. The Company also executed an option for an additional exploration well for the basin opening drilling campaign, scheduled to commence in June 2022.
Following extensive evaluation of several suitable rig options, on both a technical and commercial basis, the Company has selected the Exalo #202 Rig for the upcoming drilling program. A binding rig agreement is anticipated to be signed in the March 2022 quarter. Exalo personnel visited Zimbabwe to review the potential drilling locations and logistics options. The #202 Rig is currently engaged in drilling operations in Tanzania and will be mobilised to the project once that program has been completed.
During the reporting period, Mr Barnaby Egerton-Warburton resigned from the board of Invictus due to the increasing demands of his other current board roles.
The Company completed a capital raise by way of placement to sophisticated and institutional investors. Invictus issued 35,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.10 per New Share for a total of $3.5m before costs. Subsequent to the end of the reporting period the Company also executed a placement for $0.5m with existing large institutional shareholder Mangwana Opportunities Fund on the same terms.
In concert with the Placement, the Company announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) for eligible shareholders to raise up to $2m with the ability to purchase up to $30,000 of new shares. The issue price under the SPP of $0.10 was equal to that of the New Shares issued under the Placement, with SPP participants also receiving attaching option on a 1-for-2 basis, at a strike price of $0.14, with a 3-year term.
Subsequently, due to overwhelming demand, the Company increased the SPP to a total of $4m, closing the offer 10 days ahead of schedule. The Company received a total of $9.4m in applications which resulted in a pro-rata scale back of allocation to ~42%.