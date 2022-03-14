Log in
    IVZ   AU0000016560

INVICTUS ENERGY LIMITED

(IVZ)
Invictus Energy : Half Year Financial Report

03/14/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Invictus Energy Ltd

ACN 21 150 956 773

Half-Year Financial Report

31 December 2021

Invictus Energy Limited

Half-year financial report 31 December 2021

Table of Contents

Corporate directory ................................................................................................................................

1

Directors' report .....................................................................................................................................

2

Auditor's Independence Declaration ......................................................................................................

5

Auditor's Review Report .........................................................................................................................

6

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income ........................................

8

Consolidated statement of financial position.........................................................................................

9

Consolidated statement of changes in equity ......................................................................................

10

Consolidated statement of cash flows..................................................................................................

11

Notes to the financial statements ........................................................................................................

12

Director's Declaration ...........................................................................................................................

18

Invictus Energy Limited

Half-year financial report 31 December 2021

Corporate directory

Directors

Dr Stuart Lake

Non-executive Chairman

Mr Joseph Mutizwa

Non-Executive Deputy Chairman

Mr Scott Macmillan

Managing director

Mr Barnaby Egerton-Warburton (resigned 25 October 2021)

Non-executive director

Mr Gabriel Chiappini

Non-executive director

Company Secretary

Mr Gabriel Chiappini

Registered Office

24 Outram Street

West Perth WA 6005

Tel: +618 6102 5055

Share Register

Link Market Services Limited Ground Floor

Level 4 Central Park

152 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Stock Exchange Listing

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: IVZ)

Auditor

BDO

Level 9

Mia Yellagonga Tower 2

5 Spring Street

Perth WA 6000

Solicitors

Palisade Corporate

24/44 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Website

www.invictusenergy.com

1

Invictus Energy Limited

Half-year financial report 31 December 2021

Directors' report

The Directors present their report together with the financial statements for the half-year period ending on 31 December 2021.

Directors

The names of the Directors of Invictus Energy Limited (hereafter "Invictus" or "the Company") and the entities it controls throughout the reporting period and at the date of this report are as set out above in the Corporate Directory.

Principal Activities

The principal activities of the consolidated entity carried out during the period consisted of:

  • Progressing the development of the Cabora Bassa Project in Zimbabwe that encompasses the Mzarabani Prospect, a multi-TCF conventional gas-condensate target which is potentially the largest, undrilled seismically defined structure onshore Africa. The prospect is defined by a robust dataset acquired by Mobil in the early 1990s that includes seismic, gravity, aeromagnetic and geochemical data, and
  • Ongoing evaluation of additional hydrocarbon projects to compliment the company's activities

Results of Operations and Dividends

The net loss from continuing operations for the half-year period to 31 December 2021 was $2,625,363 (31 December 2020: $993,755).

No dividends have been paid or declared by the Company during the period ended 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: nil).

Review of Operations

During the reporting period, the Cabora Bassa 2021 seismic survey (CB21 Survey) was completed with a total of 864km of high resolution 2D seismic data acquired. A total of 424km of data was acquired in SG 4571 (including a 24km test line). Following approvals, a further 440km of contiguous data was acquired in an existing application area. The CB21 Survey significantly exceeded the Company's minimum work program obligations of 300km of 2D seismic data for the current licence period, which runs to June 2024.

The HSE performance throughout the program was exceptional, and the project has now exceeded 142,000 hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI) or recordable incident.

The Company commenced the processing of the CB21 Survey data which produced some encouraging early results, particularly the strong amplitude anomalies and potential Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators observed in the Muzarabani structure and along the basin margin fault. The initial processing results has revealed a variety of structural and stratigraphic features providing for a target rich environment for the upcoming drilling program. In addition, the previous survey acquired by Mobil will be reprocessed by EarthSignal in conjunction with the CB21 Survey to integrate the legacy dataset and apply insights to the entire Cabora Bassa Basin.

2

Invictus Energy Limited

Half-year financial report 31 December 2021

The Company executed a farm in option agreement with Cluff Energy Africa Limited ("CEA") for a 2 well exploration drilling campaign in the Cabora Bassa Project. CEA will fund 33.33% of the costs for a 25% interest (excluding additional back costs) in the Cabora Bassa Project and Invictus will remain as operator.

Under the terms of the non-binding agreement, CEA must exercise the option by 31 March 2022 to enter into a binding Farm in Agreement and a Joint Operating Agreement, obtaining the necessary funding to meet the Farm in Commitment for 2 wells. Invictus and CEA will also investigate the options for mitigating carbon emissions from the project including Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) or similar solutions to align with Zimbabwe's strategic objectives.

Invictus executed a MOU with EXALO Drilling SA to drill the Muzarabani-1 exploration well. The Company also executed an option for an additional exploration well for the basin opening drilling campaign, scheduled to commence in June 2022.

Following extensive evaluation of several suitable rig options, on both a technical and commercial basis, the Company has selected the Exalo #202 Rig for the upcoming drilling program. A binding rig agreement is anticipated to be signed in the March 2022 quarter. Exalo personnel visited Zimbabwe to review the potential drilling locations and logistics options. The #202 Rig is currently engaged in drilling operations in Tanzania and will be mobilised to the project once that program has been completed.

During the reporting period, Mr Barnaby Egerton-Warburton resigned from the board of Invictus due to the increasing demands of his other current board roles.

The Company completed a capital raise by way of placement to sophisticated and institutional investors. Invictus issued 35,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.10 per New Share for a total of $3.5m before costs. Subsequent to the end of the reporting period the Company also executed a placement for $0.5m with existing large institutional shareholder Mangwana Opportunities Fund on the same terms.

In concert with the Placement, the Company announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) for eligible shareholders to raise up to $2m with the ability to purchase up to $30,000 of new shares. The issue price under the SPP of $0.10 was equal to that of the New Shares issued under the Placement, with SPP participants also receiving attaching option on a 1-for-2 basis, at a strike price of $0.14, with a 3-year term.

Subsequently, due to overwhelming demand, the Company increased the SPP to a total of $4m, closing the offer 10 days ahead of schedule. The Company received a total of $9.4m in applications which resulted in a pro-rata scale back of allocation to ~42%.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Invictus Energy Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
