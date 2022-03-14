Invictus Energy : Half Year Financial Report

Invictus Energy Limited

Half-year financial report 31 December 2021

Directors' report

The Directors present their report together with the financial statements for the half-year period ending on 31 December 2021.

Directors

The names of the Directors of Invictus Energy Limited (hereafter "Invictus" or "the Company") and the entities it controls throughout the reporting period and at the date of this report are as set out above in the Corporate Directory.

Principal Activities

The principal activities of the consolidated entity carried out during the period consisted of:

Progressing the development of the Cabora Bassa Project in Zimbabwe that encompasses the Mzarabani Prospect, a multi-TCF conventional gas-condensate target which is potentially the largest, undrilled seismically defined structure onshore Africa. The prospect is defined by a robust dataset acquired by Mobil in the early 1990s that includes seismic, gravity, aeromagnetic and geochemical data, and

Ongoing evaluation of additional hydrocarbon projects to compliment the company's activities

Results of Operations and Dividends

The net loss from continuing operations for the half-year period to 31 December 2021 was $2,625,363 (31 December 2020: $993,755).

No dividends have been paid or declared by the Company during the period ended 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: nil).

Review of Operations

During the reporting period, the Cabora Bassa 2021 seismic survey (CB21 Survey) was completed with a total of 864km of high resolution 2D seismic data acquired. A total of 424km of data was acquired in SG 4571 (including a 24km test line). Following approvals, a further 440km of contiguous data was acquired in an existing application area. The CB21 Survey significantly exceeded the Company's minimum work program obligations of 300km of 2D seismic data for the current licence period, which runs to June 2024.

The HSE performance throughout the program was exceptional, and the project has now exceeded 142,000 hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI) or recordable incident.

The Company commenced the processing of the CB21 Survey data which produced some encouraging early results, particularly the strong amplitude anomalies and potential Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators observed in the Muzarabani structure and along the basin margin fault. The initial processing results has revealed a variety of structural and stratigraphic features providing for a target rich environment for the upcoming drilling program. In addition, the previous survey acquired by Mobil will be reprocessed by EarthSignal in conjunction with the CB21 Survey to integrate the legacy dataset and apply insights to the entire Cabora Bassa Basin.

