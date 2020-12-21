Invictus Energy : Investor & Shareholder Briefing

Disclaimer

This document is for information purposes only. It is not a prospectus, disclosure document or offering document under Australian law or under any other law and does not constitute an offer or invitation to apply for securities. In particular, this document is not an offer of securities for subscription or sale in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any other person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. The information in this document is an overview and does not contain all the information necessary to make an investment decision. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of any statements, estimates or opinions or other information contained in this document, any of which may change without notice. Neither Invictus Energy Limited (Invictus), nor any other person warrants the future performance of Invictus or any return on any investment made in Invictus. Some of the information contained in this document constitutes forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which may be disclosed. These statements discuss future objectives or expectations concerning results of operations or financial condition or provide other forward- looking information. Invictus' actual results, performances or achievements could be significantly different from the results or objectives expressed in, or implied by, those forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should make their own independent evaluation of an investment in any securities. The material contained in this document does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any individual investor. Invictus does not make any recommendation to investors regarding the suitability of any securities and the recipient must make its own assessment and/or seek independent advice on financial, legal, tax and other matters, including the merits and risks involved, before making any investments.

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT The information in this document relating to petroleum resources and exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Scott Macmillan. Mr Macmillan is a Reservoir Engineer and has a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering and an MSc in Petroleum Engineering from Curtin University. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and has over 12 years experience in the industry in exploration, field development planning, reserves and resources assessment, reservoir simulation, commercial valuations and business development. Estimated resources are unrisked and it is not certain that these resources will be commercially viable to produce.

HYDROCARBON RESOURCE ESTIMATES The Prospective Resource estimates for Invictus' SG 4571 permit presented in this report are prepared as at 26 June 2019. The estimates have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the Petroleum Resources Management System, 2018, approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineer and have been prepared using probabilistic methods. The Prospective Resource estimates are unrisked and have not been adjusted for both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development. The Company confirms that there have not been any material changes to the resource estimate since the release of the updated Prospective Resource Estimate on 1 July 2019. For further details on the Prospective Resource refer to the 1 July 2019 ASX announcement the Company is not aware of any new information and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning prospective resource estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed

