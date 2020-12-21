Invictus Energy : Investor & Shareholder Briefing

Invictus Energy Ltd (ASX: IVZ)
Cabora Bassa Project Overview - SG 4571 Zimbabwe
Investor Briefing and Webinar Presentation
22 December 2020
COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT The information in this document relating to petroleum resources and exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Scott Macmillan. Mr Macmillan is a Reservoir Engineer and has a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering and an MSc in Petroleum Engineering from Curtin University. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and has over 12 years experience in the industry in exploration, field development planning, reserves and resources assessment, reservoir simulation, commercial valuations and business development. Estimated resources are unrisked and it is not certain that these resources will be commercially viable to produce.
HYDROCARBON RESOURCE ESTIMATES The Prospective Resource estimates for Invictus' SG 4571 permit presented in this report are prepared as at 26 June 2019. The estimates have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the Petroleum Resources Management System, 2018, approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineer and have been prepared using probabilistic methods. The Prospective Resource estimates are unrisked and have not been adjusted for both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development. The Company confirms that there have not been any material changes to the resource estimate since the release of the updated Prospective Resource Estimate on 1 July 2019. For further details on the Prospective Resource refer to the 1 July 2019 ASX announcement the Company is not aware of any new information and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning prospective resource estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed
Summary
Invictus Energy Ltd is an upstream E&P company (ASX: IVZ) focused on oil and gas in Sub Saharan Africa
Invictus is the 80% owner and operator of the Cabora Bassa Project containing SG 4571 exploration licence in the Cabora Bassa Basin in northern Zimbabwe
SG 4571 licence contains potentially the largest, seismically defined, undrilled structure onshore Africa (200km2 under closure)
-
8.2 Tcf + 249 million bbls# of conventional gas-condensate in Mzarabani Prospect alone
-
Independently assessed by Getech Group plc
New geological and geophysical work has de-risked the acreage - ingredients for working petroleum system present in the basin
-
Source, reservoir and seal all present and sampled at outcrop to west of SG 4571 and mapped into the subsurface
-
Lower Triassic source rock, key in large scale successful Karoo plays is present in the Cabora Bassa Basin
Substantial local and regional gas and liquids market that is supply constrained provides pathway to monetise large gas volumes
-
Gas Sale MOU signed with Sable Chemicals fertilizer manufacturer to supply 70 mmscf/d for 20 years (510 Bcf total)
-
Gas Sale MOU signed with Tatanga Energy gas to power project to supply 100 mmscf/d for 20 years (720 Bcf total) Invictus is seeking to develop potential regional markets in addition to significant local natural gas demand in Zimbabwe
Non-bindingfarm-in offer received - execution of binding agreement in progress (subject to further DD and govt approvals#)
#See ASX announcement on 22 December 2020 for further details
SG 4571 Asset Overview
Invictus is 80% owner and operator of SG 4571 in Cabora Bassa
• Licence area covers 250,000 acres in most prospective part of basin
• SG 4571 exploration licence renewed to 2023 (2nd term)
-
-
First term of work program completed to August 2020
-
Updated PSA nearing finalisation
-
Substantial $30 million dataset acquired by Mobil during 1990s
-
-
2D seismic, gravity, aeromagnetic and geochemical data
• Data unavailable in public domain post Mobil relinquishment
-
Experienced Zimbabwean management team with substantial operating experience and history in country
-
Environmental Impact Assessment completed and approved
-
Invictus has reprocessed the dataset and applied updated understanding of other successful rift basin plays to Cabora Bassa
• Elephant scale potential in one of the last undrilled rift basins in Africa on the doorstep of a massive market
