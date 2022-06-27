Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Invictus Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    IVZ   AU0000016560

INVICTUS ENERGY LIMITED

(IVZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:59 2022-06-27 am EDT
0.1700 AUD   +6.25%
05:16aINVICTUS ENERGY : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form Update
PU
02:46aINVICTUS ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - IVZ
PU
06/21INVICTUS ENERGY : Letter to Shareholders with respect to General Meeting
PU
Summary 
Summary

Invictus Energy : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form Update

06/27/2022 | 05:16am EDT
ASX Announcement

ASX: IVZ OTCQB: IVCTF

Shareholder Notice of

Meeting

27 June 2022

Invictus Energy Limited ("Invictus" or "the Company"), further to the ASX announcement on 21 June 2022 titled, "Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form", the Company confirms there was a minor typographical correction, with the attached Notice of Meeting replacing the version lodged on 21 June 2022.

-Ends-

Approved for release by the Board

Questions and enquiries

Investors

Media

Scott Macmillan

Josh Nyman

MANAGING DIRECTOR

SPOKE CORPORATE

P. +61 (08) 6102 5055

P. +61 413 243 440

E. info@invictusenergy.com

E. josh@spokecorporate.com.au

ABOUT INVICTUS ENERGY

Invictus Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on high impact energy resources in sub-Saharan Africa. Our asset portfolio consists of a highly prospective 250,000 acres within the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe. Special Grant 4571 contains the world class multi-TCF Mukuyu (Muzarabani) and Msasa conventional gas-condensate

BOARD & MANAGEMENT

Dr Stuart Lake

Joe Mutizwa

Scott Macmillan

Non-executive Chairman

Non-Executive &

Managing Director

Deputy Chairman

Gabriel Chiappini

Non-Executive Director

& Company Secretary

www.invictusenergy.com

ASX Announcement

About Invictus Energy Ltd (ASX: IVZ)

Invictus Energy Ltd is an independent upstream oil and gas company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: IVZ). The Company is headquartered in Perth, Australia and has offices in Harare, Zimbabwe. Invictus is opening one of the last untested large frontier rift basins in onshore Africa - the Cabora Bassa Basin - in northern Zimbabwe through a high impact exploration program.

The Company's principal asset is SG 4571 located in the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe which contains the world class Mukuyu (Muzarabani) prospect - the largest undrilled prospect onshore Africa independently estimated to contain 8.2 Tcf and 247 million barrels of conventional gas condensate (gross mean unrisked basis).

Invictus Energy is committed to operating in a safe, ethical and responsible manner, respecting the environment, our staff, contractors and the communities in which we work.

#Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons. Prospective Resource assessments in this release were estimated using probabilistic methods in accordance with SPE- PRMS standards.

Invictus Energy Limited

L1 10 Outram Street, West Perth, WA 6005 Australia

www.invictusenergy.com

ABN 21 150 956 773

T: +61 8 6102 5055 E: info@invictusenergy.com

INVICTUS ENERGY LTD

ACN 150 956 773

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

TIME:

11:00am (Perth time)

DATE:

22 July 2022

PLACE:

Level 1

10 Outram Street

WEST PERTH WA 6005

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5.00pm (Perth time) on 20 July 2022.

B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E TI N G

AGENDA

1. RESOLUTION 1 - RATIFICATION OF DECEMBER PLACEMENT - LISTING RULE 7.1A

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 35,000,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

2. RESOLUTION 2 - RATIFICATION OF DECEMBER PLACEMENT OPTIONS - LISTING RULE 7.1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 17,500,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

3. RESOLUTION 3 - RATIFICATION OF THE ISSUE OF SHARES TO THE MANGWANA OPPORUNTITIES FUND IN THE DECEMBER PLACEMENT - LISTING RULE 7.1A

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 5,000,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

4. RESOLUTION 4 - RATIFICATION OF THE ISSUE OF SHARES TO THE MANGWANA OPPORUNTITIES FUND IN THE DECEMBER PLACEMENT - LISTING RULE 7.1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 2,500,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

5. RESOLUTION 5 - RATIFICATION OF SPP OPTIONS - LISTING RULE 7.1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

1

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 20,000,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

6. RESOLUTION 6 - RATIFICATION OF BROKER OPTIONS (DECEMBER PLACEMENT) - LISTING RULE 7.1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 4,375,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

7. A VOTING EXCLUSION STATEMENT APPLIES TO THIS RESOLUTION. PLEASE SEE BELOW.RESOLUTION 7 - RATIFICATION OF MAY PLACEMENT - LISTING RULE 7.1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 38,037,129 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

8. RESOLUTION 8 - RATIFICATION OF MAY PLACEMENT - LISTING RULE 7.1A

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 18,710,466 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

9. RESOLUTION 9 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE MAY PLACEMENT OPTIONS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 30,013 083 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

10. RESOLUTION 10 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL MAY PLACEMENT SHARES

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 1,850,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Invictus Energy Limited published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
