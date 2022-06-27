Invictus Energy : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form Update

Invictus Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on high impact energy resources in sub-Saharan Africa. Our asset portfolio consists of a highly prospective 250,000 acres within the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe. Special Grant 4571 contains the world class multi-TCF Mukuyu (Muzarabani) and Msasa conventional gas-condensate

Invictus Energy Limited ("Invictus" or "the Company"), further to the ASX announcement on 21 June 2022 titled, "Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form", the Company confirms there was a minor typographical correction, with the attached Notice of Meeting replacing the version lodged on 21 June 2022.

#Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons. Prospective Resource assessments in this release were estimated using probabilistic methods in accordance with SPE- PRMS standards.

Invictus Energy is committed to operating in a safe, ethical and responsible manner, respecting the environment, our staff, contractors and the communities in which we work.

The Company's principal asset is SG 4571 located in the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe which contains the world class Mukuyu (Muzarabani) prospect - the largest undrilled prospect onshore Africa independently estimated to contain 8.2 Tcf and 247 million barrels of conventional gas condensate (gross mean unrisked basis).

Invictus Energy Ltd is an independent upstream oil and gas company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: IVZ). The Company is headquartered in Perth, Australia and has offices in Harare, Zimbabwe. Invictus is opening one of the last untested large frontier rift basins in onshore Africa - the Cabora Bassa Basin - in northern Zimbabwe through a high impact exploration program.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5.00pm (Perth time) on 20 July 2022.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E TI N G

AGENDA

1. RESOLUTION 1 - RATIFICATION OF DECEMBER PLACEMENT - LISTING RULE 7.1A

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 35,000,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

2. RESOLUTION 2 - RATIFICATION OF DECEMBER PLACEMENT OPTIONS - LISTING RULE 7.1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 17,500,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

3. RESOLUTION 3 - RATIFICATION OF THE ISSUE OF SHARES TO THE MANGWANA OPPORUNTITIES FUND IN THE DECEMBER PLACEMENT - LISTING RULE 7.1A

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 5,000,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

4. RESOLUTION 4 - RATIFICATION OF THE ISSUE OF SHARES TO THE MANGWANA OPPORUNTITIES FUND IN THE DECEMBER PLACEMENT - LISTING RULE 7.1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 2,500,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

5. RESOLUTION 5 - RATIFICATION OF SPP OPTIONS - LISTING RULE 7.1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

