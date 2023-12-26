Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
INVICTUS ENERGY LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
27/12/2023
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
IVZOA
OPTION EXPIRING 07-JUN-2026
57,692,308
IVZ
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
115,384,616
Proposed +issue date
3/1/2024
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
1 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
INVICTUS ENERGY LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
21150956773
1.3
ASX issuer code
IVZ
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
27/12/2023
1.6
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
2 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
Yes
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
IVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
115,384,616
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.13000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
3 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
IVZOA : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JUN-2026
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
57,692,308
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
attaching options to placement on a 1-for-2 basis
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
0.060000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
3/1/2024
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
Proposed issue of securities
4 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
57,692,922
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
Yes
7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?
115,384,000
7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to participate
Entitlement offer planned for January 2024
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes
7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
Canaccord Genuity Australia and PAC Partners
7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
management fee of 2% and a selling fee of 4% for the Placement
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
NA
Proposed issue of securities
5 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Mukuyu-2 well test, Mukuyu 3D seismic preparation and long leads items for next well
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
NA
7F.3 Any on-sale of the +securities proposed to be issued within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:
The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)
Proposed issue of securities
6 / 6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Invictus Energy Limited published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 22:57:39 UTC.