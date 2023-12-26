Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name INVICTUS ENERGY LTD Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement 27/12/2023 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued IVZOA OPTION EXPIRING 07-JUN-2026 57,692,308 IVZ ORDINARY FULLY PAID 115,384,616 Proposed +issue date 3/1/2024 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity INVICTUS ENERGY LTD We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation). 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 21150956773 1.3 ASX issuer code IVZ 1.4 The announcement is New announcement 1.5 Date of this announcement 27/12/2023 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis? No Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? Yes Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +security code and description IVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Number of +securities proposed to be issued 115,384,616 Offer price details Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? Yes In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? AUD - Australian Dollar What is the issue price per +security? AUD 0.13000 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Proposed issue of securities 3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Attaching +Security Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX) Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued ASX +security code and description IVZOA : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JUN-2026 Number of +securities proposed to be issued 57,692,308 Offer price details Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities attaching options to placement on a 1-for-2 basis Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 0.060000 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date 3/1/2024 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Proposed issue of securities 4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities No 7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? 57,692,922 7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)? Yes 7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A? 115,384,000 7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to participate Entitlement offer planned for January 2024 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes 7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker? Canaccord Genuity Australia and PAC Partners 7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker? management fee of 2% and a selling fee of 4% for the Placement 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No 7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue NA Proposed issue of securities 5 / 6