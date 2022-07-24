Log in
    IVZ   AU0000016560

INVICTUS ENERGY LIMITED

(IVZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.2050 AUD   +2.50%
07/19INVICTUS ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - IVZ
PU
07/06Invictus Reports Mukuyu Prospective Resource Upgrade to 20 Tcf and 845 million barrels
AQ
07/04Invictus Energy Limited Provides Update on Activities of Its 80% Owned and Operated Cabora Bassa Project in Zimbabwe
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invictus Energy : Results of Meeting

07/24/2022 | 09:04am EDT
ASX Announcement

ASX: IVZ OTCQB: IVCTF

Results of General Meeting

22July 2022

Invictus Energy Limited ("Invictus" or "the Company") confirms that all resolutions at the Company's General Meeting held on 22 July 2022 were approved with all resolutions passed via a poll. Please refer to annexure A for the results of the poll.

Approved for release by the Board

Questions and enquiries

Investors

Media

Scott Macmillan

Josh Lewis

MANAGING DIRECTOR

SPOKE CORPORATE

P. +61 (08) 6102 5055

P. +61 412 577 266

E. info@invictusenergy.com

E. lewisj@spokecorporate.com.au

ABOUT INVICTUS ENERGY

Invictus Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration company

focused on high impact energy resources in sub-Saharan Africa. Our asset portfolio consists of a highly prospective 250,000 acres within the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe. Special Grant 4571 contains the world class multi-TCF Mukuyu (Muzarabani) and Msasa conventional gas-condensate

BOARD & MANAGEMENT

Dr Stuart Lake

Joe Mutizwa

Scott Macmillan

Non-executive Chairman

Non-Executive &

Managing Director

Deputy Chairman

Gabriel Chiappini

Non-Executive Director

& Company Secretary

www.invictusenergy.com

ASX Announcement

About Invictus Energy Ltd (ASX: IVZ)

Invictus Energy Ltd is an independent upstream oil and gas company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: IVZ). The Company is headquartered in Perth, Australia and has offices in Harare, Zimbabwe. Invictus is opening one of the last untested large frontier rift basins in onshore Africa - the Cabora Bassa Basin - in northern Zimbabwe through a high impact exploration program.

The Company's principal asset is SG 4571 located in the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe which contains the world class Mukuyu (Muzarabani) prospect - the largest undrilled prospect onshore Africa independently estimated to contain 8.2 Tcf and 247 million barrels of conventional gas condensate (gross mean unrisked basis).

Invictus Energy is committed to operating in a safe, ethical and responsible manner, respecting the environment, our staff, contractors and the communities in which we work.

#Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons. Prospective Resource assessments in this release were estimated using probabilistic methods in accordance with SPE- PRMS standards.

Invictus Energy Limited

L1 10 Outram Street, West Perth, WA 6005 Australia

www.invictusenergy.com

ABN 21 150 956 773

T: +61 8 6102 5055 E: info@invictusenergy.com

Annexure A

INVICTUS ENERGY LIMITED

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

GENERAL MEETING

Friday, 22 July 2022

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolutions voted on at the Meeting

No.

Short Description

  • RATIFICATION OF DECEMBER PLACEMENT - LISTING RULE 7.1A
  • RATIFICATION OF DECEMBER PLACEMENT OPTIONS - LISTING RULE 7.1
  • RATIFICATION OF THE ISSUE OF SHARES TO THE MANGWANA OPPORUNTITIES FUND IN THE DECEMBER PLACEMENT
    - LISTING RULE 7.1A
  • RATIFICATION OF THE ISSUE OF SHARES TO THE MANGWANA OPPORUNTITIES FUND IN THE DECEMBER PLACEMENT
    - LISTING RULE 7.1
  • RATIFICATION OF SPP OPTIONS
    - LISTING RULE 7.1
  • RATIFICATION OF BROKER OPTIONS (DECEMBER PLACEMENT) - LISTING RULE 7.1
  • RATIFICATION OF MAY PLACEMENT
    - LISTING RULE 7.1
  • RATIFICATION OF MAY PLACEMENT
    - LISTING RULE 7.1A
  • APPROVAL TO ISSUE MAY PLACEMENT OPTIONS
  1. APPROVAL TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL MAY PLACEMENT SHARES
  2. APPROVAL FOR DIRECTOR TO PARTICIPATE IN MAY PLACEMENT
  3. APPROVAL TO ISSUE BROKER OPTIONS (MAY PLACEMENT)
  4. ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO RELATED PARTY - SCOTT MACMILLAN
  5. ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO RELATED PARTY - STUART LAKE
  6. ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO RELATED PARTY - JOE MUTIZWA
  7. ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO RELATED PARTY - GABRIEL CHIAPPINI
  8. REPLACEMENT OF CONSTITUTION

Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in person or

Proxy Votes (as at Proxy Close)

by proxy (where applicable) on a Poll at the

Meeting)

Strike

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain**

Result

Y/N/NA

(Open) Votes

NA

133,481,215

8,506,378

2,479,106

892,982

136,110,817

8,506,378

892,982

Carried

(92.40%)

(5.89%)

(1.72%)

(94.12%)

(5.88%)

NA

133,073,789

8,913,804

2,479,106

892,982

135,552,895

9,064,300

892,982

Carried

(92.11%)

(6.17%)

(1.72%)

(93.73%)

(6.27%)

NA

135,189,843

7,839,595

2,479,106

892,982

137,819,445

7,839,595

892,982

Carried

(92.91%)

(5.39%)

(1.70%)

(94.62%)

(5.38%)

NA

135,189,843

8,139,595

2,479,106

892,982

137,819,445

8,139,595

892,982

Carried

(92.70%)

(5.59%)

(1.70%)

(94.42%)

(5.58%)

NA

134,845,919

8,206,595

2,479,106

869,906

137,325,025

8,357,091

869,906

Carried

(92.66%)

(5.64%)

(1.70%)

(94.26%)

(5.74%)

NA

56,789,930

37,612,311

1,578,843

4,045,309

58,368,773

37,762,807

4,045,309

Carried

(59.17%)

(39.19%)

(1.64%)

(60.72%)

(39.28%)

NA

126,634,141

9,586,884

2,479,106

773,826

129,263,743

9,586,884

773,826

Carried

(91.30%)

(6.91%)

(1.79%)

(93.10%)

(6.90%)

NA

126,634,141

9,586,884

2,479,106

773,826

129,263,743

9,586,884

773,826

Carried

(91.30%)

(6.91%)

(1.79%)

(93.10%)

(6.90%)

NA

113,230,189

30,552,772

1,756,724

861,841

114,986,913

30,703,268

861,841

Carried

(77.80%)

(20.99%)

(1.21%)

(78.93%)

(21.07%)

NA

132,743,605

10,387,086

2,417,615

853,220

135,311,716

10,387,086

853,220

Carried

(91.20%)

(7.14%)

(1.66%)

(92.87%)

(7.13%)

NA

130,104,925

9,860,763

2,390,615

4,045,223

132,646,036

9,860,763

4,045,223

Carried

(91.39%)

(6.93%)

(1.68%)

(93.08%)

(6.92%)

NA

53,122,877

41,191,842

1,678,727

4,032,947

54,801,604

41,342,338

4,032,947

Carried

(55.34%)

(42.91%)

(1.75%)

(57.00%)

(43.00%)

NA

54,141,274

12,735,477

2,390,615

3,862,613

56,682,385

12,735,477

3,862,613

Carried

(78.16%)

(18.39%)

(3.45%)

(81.65%)

(18.35%)

NA

127,366,603

12,781,695

2,390,615

3,862,613

129,907,714

12,781,695

3,862,613

Carried

(89.36%)

(8.97%)

(1.68%)

(91.04%)

(8.96%)

NA

127,686,820

12,461,478

2,390,615

3,862,613

130,227,931

12,461,478

3,862,613

Carried

(89.58%)

(8.74%)

(1.68%)

(91.27%)

(8.73%)

NA

118,623,054

12,781,695

2,451,990

3,862,613

121,225,540

12,781,695

3,862,613

Carried

(88.62%)

(9.55%)

(1.83%)

(90.46%)

(9.54%)

NA

133,365,310

9,700,134

3,003,230

332,852

136,519,036

9,700,134

332,852

Carried

(91.30%)

(6.64%)

(2.06%)

(93.37%)

(6.63%)

Disclaimer

Invictus Energy Limited published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 13:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
