Invictus Energy : Results of Meeting

About Invictus Energy Ltd (ASX: IVZ)

Invictus Energy Ltd is an independent upstream oil and gas company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: IVZ). The Company is headquartered in Perth, Australia and has offices in Harare, Zimbabwe. Invictus is opening one of the last untested large frontier rift basins in onshore Africa - the Cabora Bassa Basin - in northern Zimbabwe through a high impact exploration program.

The Company's principal asset is SG 4571 located in the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe which contains the world class Mukuyu (Muzarabani) prospect - the largest undrilled prospect onshore Africa independently estimated to contain 8.2 Tcf and 247 million barrels of conventional gas condensate (gross mean unrisked basis).

Invictus Energy is committed to operating in a safe, ethical and responsible manner, respecting the environment, our staff, contractors and the communities in which we work.

#Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons. Prospective Resource assessments in this release were estimated using probabilistic methods in accordance with SPE- PRMS standards.