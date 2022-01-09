Invictus Energy : SPP Offer and Issue of SPP Prospectus

INVICTUS ENERGY LTD

ACN 150 956 773

PROSPECTUS

For the offers of:

20,000,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.10 per Share to Eligible Shareholders, together with one free Option, exercisable at $0.14 on or before 31 January 2025, for every 2 Shares subscribed for by (and issued to) Eligible Shareholders under the SPP, to raise $2,000,000. Oversubscriptions up to a further 10,000,000 Shares and 5,000,000 Options may be accepted to raise up to a further $1,000,000 ( SPP Offer ); and 17,500,000 Options, exercisable at $0.14 on or before 31 January 2025, to participants in the Placement, on the basis of one Option for every two Shares subscribed for and issued to the participants under the Placement ( Placement Options Offer ); and 4,375,000 Options, exercisable at $0.14 on or before 31 January 2025, to the Lead Manager ( Broker Offer ),

(together, the Offers).

SECURITY PURCHASE PLAN INFORMATION

The SPP Offer is currently scheduled to close at 2:00pm (WST) on 27 January 2022. Valid applications must be received by that time. Details of how to apply for Securities are set out in the SPP Application Form accompanying this Prospectus.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser. The Securities offered under this Prospectus should be considered speculative.