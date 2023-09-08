8 SEPTEMBER 2023

PLACEMENT CAPACITY UPDATE

Invictus Energy Limited ("Invictus" or "the Company"), confirms the following update in relation to its placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A.

In preparing the Company's notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting, it has become apparent that the Company inadvertently breached its maximum placement capacity in relation to its placement, announced on 6 June 2023.

In relation to that breach:

  1. The breach occurred on 6 June 2023 when the Company agreed to issue shares and options under that placement;
  2. The breach occurred as a result of the agreement to issue 41,923,147 options in excess of the Company's available capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 at that date when it agreed the terms of the placement;
  3. On 7 June 2023 the Company's shareholders ratified all previous issues of shares, refreshing the Company's placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A meaning the Company had the capacity to issue those 41,923,147 options as at 7 June 2023
  4. At no point did the Company issue any shares or options over and above its placement capacity limits under Listing Rules 7.1 or 7.1A when it issued the shares and options under the placement on 14 and 15 June 2023.

The ASX will not permit a company to issue securities in excess of its placement capacity. Accordingly, the Company cannot ratify the issue of the 41,923,147 options, and they will be counted as securities issued without shareholder approval under Listing Rule 7.1 when calculating the Company's placement capacity for 12 months from their issue on the 6 June 2023.

The Company has provided an undertaking to the ASX that it will not issue any equity securities without shareholder approval until 16 September 2023 unless the issue comes within an exception in Listing Rule 7.2.

Annexed to this announcement are the worksheets prepared by the Company used to calculate its placement capacity.

--ends--

Invictus Energy Limited

ABN 21 150 956 773

L1, 10 Outram Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia

T: +61 8 6102 5055 E: info@invictusenergy.com

Approved for release by the Board

Questions and Enquiries

Investors

Media

Scott Macmillan

Josh Nyman

MANAGING DIRECTOR

SPOKE.

P. +61 (08) 6102 5055

P. +61 413 243 440

E. info@invictusenergy.com

E. josh@hellospoke.com.au

About Invictus Energy Ltd (ASX: IVZ)

Invictus Energy Ltd is an independent upstream oil and gas company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: IVZ). The Company is headquartered in Perth, Australia and has offices in Harare, Zimbabwe. Invictus is opening one of the last untested large frontier rift basins in onshore Africa - the Cabora Bassa Basin - in northern Zimbabwe through a high impact exploration programme.

Invictus Energy is committed to operating in a safe, ethical and responsible manner, respecting the environment, our staff, contractors and the communities in which we work.

Work sheet to calculate placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1

Guidance Note 21 Annexure B

Step 1: calculate "A" in rule 7.1

Date of issue or agreement to issue securities

24 August 2023

The "relevant period" as defined in rule 7.1

Note: if the entity has been admitted to the official list for

Note Invictus Energy fully refreshed its LR7.1 & LR7.1A allowance at the AGM

12 months or more, this will be the 12 month period

held on 24 November 2022

immediately preceding the date of the issue or agreement

referred to in the previous cell; if the entity has been

(i) A1 below represents the Shares on issue from 25 November 2022 following 100%

admitted to the official list for less than 12 months, this

will be the period from the date the entity was admitted to

refresh of the Company's 7.1 & 7.1A placement capacity

the official list to the date immediately preceding the date

of the issue or agreement).

A1:total number of fully paid ordinary securities

878,422,840(i)

on issue at the commencement of the relevant

period

A2:number of fully paid ordinary securities

106,127,015, 2 June 2023, SPP shares $0.12 each, exception 5

issued in the relevant period under an exception in

rule 7.2 other than exception 9, 16 or 17

4,625,000, 27 June 2023, $0.12 each, exception 14

306,373, 21 July 2023, exception 14

A3:number of fully paid ordinary securities

28/11/2022 17 cent option conversion

52,272

issued in the relevant period on the conversion of

28/11/2022 14 cent option conversion

431,164

convertible securities within rule 7.2 exception 9

where: (a) the convertible securities were issued or

29/11/2022 17 cent option conversion

90,909

agreed to be issued before the commencement of

14/12/2022 14 cent option conversion

3,181,116

the relevant period; or (b) the issue of, or

14/12/2022 17 cent option conversion

143,000

agreement to issue, the convertible securities was

approved or taken to be approved under rule 7.1 or

16/12/2022 17 cent option conversion

5,698,516

7.4

12/01/2023 14 cent option conversion

27,113

30/01/2023 14 cent option conversion

67,240

30/01/2023 17 cent option conversion

68,182

26/06/2023 14 cent option conversion

37,958

7/08/2023 14 cent option conversion

19,521

Total

9,816,991

A4:number of fully paid ordinary securities

issued in the relevant period under an agreement to

issue securities within rule 7.2 exception 16 where:

(a) the agreement was entered into before the

commencement of the relevant period; or (b) the

agreement or issue was approved or taken to be

approved under rule 7.1 or 7.4

A5: number of any other fully paid ordinary

72,875,000 shares,$0.12 each, resolution 7, EGM held 7 June 2023

securities issued in the relevant period with

5,833,333 shares, $0.12 each, resolution 5, EGM held 7 June 2023

approval under rule 7.1 or 7.4

Note: This may include fully paid ordinary securities issued in the

relevant period under an agreement to issue securities within

rule 7.2 exception 17 where the issue is subsequently approved

under rule 7.1.

A6: number of partly paid ordinary securities that

-

became fully paid ordinary securities in the

relevant period

A7:number of fully paid ordinary securities

-

cancelled in the relevant period

"A" = A1 + A2 + A3 + A4 + A5 +A6 - A7

1,078,006,552

Step 2: calculate the aggregate rule 7.1 placement capacity available

Rule 7.1 capacity = A x 15%

161,700,982

Step 3: calculate "C" in rule 7.1 (placement capacity already used)

C1: total number of equity securities issued or

April Placement attaching options - 36,437,500, 6 April 2023

agreed to be issued in the relevant period

Broker Placement options - 10,397,917, 6 April 2023

SPP Overs attaching options - 11,396,770, 31 May 2023

June Placement shares - 79,694,064, 6 June 2023 (balance of shares from a total

106,250,000, allowing for 26,555,936 shares allocated to 7.1A )

June Placement options - 53,124,981, 6 June 2023

Shares issued in lieu of fees - 2,083,333, 21 July 2023

Option issued in lieu of fees - 1,041,667, 21 July 2023

Shares issued in lieu of fees - 3,657,654, 24 August 2023

C2: number of equity securities issued or agreed

April Placement attaching options - 36,437,500,

to be issued in the relevant period with security

holder approval under rule 7.1 or 7.4

Broker Placement options - 10,397,917,

C3: number of equity securities issued or agreed

to be issued in the relevant period under rule 7.1A.2

C4: number of equity securities issued or agreed

to be issued in the relevant period under an

exception in rule 7.2

"C" = C1 - C2 - C3 - C4

150,998,469

Step 4: calculate remaining rule 7.1 placement capacity

Remaining capacity = Rule 7.1 capacity - C

10,702,513

Capacity is prior to quarantining of securities subject to the placement capacity breach

Work sheet to calculate placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A

Guidance Note 21 Annexure C

Step 1: confirm entitlement to use rule 7.1A placement capacity

Date of AGM approving additional placement

24-Nov-2022

capacity under rule 7.1A (must be not more than 12

months prior to the issue or agreement to issue

securities in question)

Confirm that at the date of the AGM above, the

Confirmed that the market capitalisation at 24 November 2022 was below $300 million

entity's market capitalisation was less than

and not included in ASX 300 Index

$300 million and the entity was not included in the

S&P/ASX 300 Index

Confirm that since the date of the AGM above the

Confirmed

entity has not had a subsequent AGM

Confirm that since the date of the AGM above the

Confirmed

entity's security holders have not passed a

resolution approving a transaction under Listing

Rule 11.1.2 or 11.2

Confirm the securities being issued are in a class of

Confirmed

securities presently quoted on ASX

If the securities were issued within 10 trading days

April placement announced 6 April 2023 issuing 72,875,000 at $0.12 each, with the 15

of date on which the price for the issue of the

day VWAP calculated from 14 March - 3 April 2023, VWAP of $0.10716 as

securities was agreed, state:

calculated via IRESS. Representing a 10.7% discount to the 15 day VWAP.

the date on which the price for the issue of the

securities was agreed (the agreement date);

the period covered by the 15 trading days on

June placement announced 6 June 2023 issuing 26,555,936 at $0.12 each, with the 15

which trades in that class were recorded

day VWAP calculated from 12 May - 1 June 2023, VWAP of $0.11424 as

immediately before the agreement date; and

calculated via IRESS. Representing a 4.8% discount to the 15 day VWAP.

the volume weighted average price ('VWAP') for

securities in the relevant class over that period

If the securities were not issued within 10 trading

NA

days of date on which the price for the issue of the

securities was agreed, state:

the date on which the securities were issued

(the issue date);

the period covered by the 15 trading days on

which trades in that class were recorded

immediately before the issue date; and

the volume weighted average price ('VWAP') for

securities in the relevant class over that period

Who was the source of the VWAP calculation

IRESS

referred to above

Confirm the securities have been or are being

Confirmed

issued for a cash consideration only

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Invictus Energy Limited published this content on 08 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2023 06:17:01 UTC.