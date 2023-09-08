8 SEPTEMBER 2023

PLACEMENT CAPACITY UPDATE

Invictus Energy Limited ("Invictus" or "the Company"), confirms the following update in relation to its placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A.

In preparing the Company's notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting, it has become apparent that the Company inadvertently breached its maximum placement capacity in relation to its placement, announced on 6 June 2023.

In relation to that breach:

The breach occurred on 6 June 2023 when the Company agreed to issue shares and options under that placement; The breach occurred as a result of the agreement to issue 41,923,147 options in excess of the Company's available capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 at that date when it agreed the terms of the placement; On 7 June 2023 the Company's shareholders ratified all previous issues of shares, refreshing the Company's placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A meaning the Company had the capacity to issue those 41,923,147 options as at 7 June 2023 At no point did the Company issue any shares or options over and above its placement capacity limits under Listing Rules 7.1 or 7.1A when it issued the shares and options under the placement on 14 and 15 June 2023.

The ASX will not permit a company to issue securities in excess of its placement capacity. Accordingly, the Company cannot ratify the issue of the 41,923,147 options, and they will be counted as securities issued without shareholder approval under Listing Rule 7.1 when calculating the Company's placement capacity for 12 months from their issue on the 6 June 2023.

The Company has provided an undertaking to the ASX that it will not issue any equity securities without shareholder approval until 16 September 2023 unless the issue comes within an exception in Listing Rule 7.2.

Annexed to this announcement are the worksheets prepared by the Company used to calculate its placement capacity.

