  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Invigor Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVO   AU000000IVO3

INVIGOR GROUP LIMITED

(IVO)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/05 08:57:10 pm EDT
0.0450 AUD    0.00%
02:42aINVIGOR : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IVO
PU
05/30Invigor Group Limited Elects Peter Oneile as Director
CI
05/26Invigor Group Limited Appoints Thierry Manor as Joint Company Secretary
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invigor : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IVO

06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

INVIGOR GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday June 06, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

IVOAI

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

9,000,000

02/06/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

INVIGOR GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

75081368274

1.3

ASX issuer code

IVO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/6/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX



2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



ASX +security code and description

IVOAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

2/6/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

5,000,000

Rohan Dhowan

Rohan Dhowan

4,000,000

Thierry Manor

Thierry Manor

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.invigorgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/220429-AGM-NOM-and-proxy-form.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

n/a

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

9,000,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue



Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IVO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

153,199,866

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IVOAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

83,266,997

IVOAA : WARRANT

1

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Invigor Group Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,49 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
Net income 2021 -2,33 M -1,68 M -1,68 M
Net Debt 2021 12,6 M 9,07 M 9,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,89 M 4,97 M 4,97 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart INVIGOR GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Invigor Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rohan Dhowan Chief Executive Officer
Craig Ware Chief Financial Officer
Paul N. Oneile Non-Executive Chairman
Sonu Mathew Head-Technology
Thierry Manor Chief Operating Officer & Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVIGOR GROUP LIMITED0.00%5
ACCENTURE PLC-26.44%193 156
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-7.98%162 044
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.50%92 188
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.39%82 152
VMWARE, INC.13.90%55 627