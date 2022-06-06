|
Invigor : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IVO
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Entity name
INVIGOR GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday June 06, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
|
|
|
Total number of
|
|
ASX +security
|
|
+securities to be
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
IVOAI
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX
|
9,000,000
|
02/06/2022
|
|
VARIOUS PRICES
|
|
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
INVIGOR GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
75081368274
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
IVO
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
6/6/2022
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
IVOAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
2/6/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
5,000,000
|
Rohan Dhowan
|
|
Rohan Dhowan
|
|
|
|
4,000,000
|
|
|
|
Thierry Manor
|
|
Thierry Manor
|
|
|
|
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.invigorgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/220429-AGM-NOM-and-proxy-form.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
n/a
Number of +securities
9,000,000
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
|
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
|
|
|
Total number of
|
ASX +security code and description
|
+securities on issue
|
IVO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
153,199,866
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
|
|
Total number of
|
ASX +security code and description
|
+securities on issue
|
IVOAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
|
83,266,997
|
IVOAA : WARRANT
|
1
|
|
