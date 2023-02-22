Invincible Investment : Financial Results Materials

Ⅱ. Summary of December 2022 FP Results and 2023 Forecast
Financial Highlights for December 2022 FP
Operating Revenue Composition
Summary of June 2023 FP Forecast
Summary of December 2023 FP Forecast
Domestic Hotel KPIs (2019-2022 Actual and 2023 Forecast)
Cayman Hotel KPIs (2019-2022 Actual and 2023 Forecast)
Capital Expenditures and Depreciation
III. Status of Hotel Operations and Market
Situation in Japan and Changes in INV's Hotel Occupancy Rate
Major movements around COVID-19 and recovery trends in KPIs
for INV's 75 domestic hotels
Initiatives by MHM
Change in GOP for 73 hotels managed by MHM
MHM: Future Outlook and Strategy
Initiatives by Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel (SGTB)
Update of the Status of the Cayman Islands
Stay-over Visitation and Airline seat capacity to the Cayman
Islands
Status of New Hotel Development in Japan
Status of Hotel Stock in Japan
Trial Calculation: Business vs. Leisure Demand
Status of Overseas Travel and Regulations
Inbound Market
Ⅳ. Status of Residential Operations
Performance of Residential Properties
Changes of Residential Rents
Ⅴ. Financial Condition
Ⅵ. ESG Initiatives
ESG Initiatives by INV (1)
ESG Initiatives by INV (2) : Development of land adjacent to Hotel
Epinard Nasu
ESG Initiatives by MHM
Appendix (1)
Unitholder Benefit Program for Invincible Unitholders
Inbound Market: Inbound Visitors to Japan by Country
Domestic Portfolio Map
Track Record of External Growth
Summary of Appraisal Value
Portfolio Composition
Appendix (2) - Financial and Operational Data
Key Operational Data for Variable Rent Hotels
Financial Metrics
Income Statement
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow Statement and Dividend Distribution
Property Income
Appraisal Value
Portfolio Properties
Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds
10. Overview of Unitholders
11. Unit Price Information
Ⅰ . Executive Summary (1)
People appear to be more accepting of life amid COVID-19 throughout Japan and there were no behavior restrictions announced by the
government in this fiscal period. In October, the government started the National Travel Discount Campaign and relaxed border
Results of
measures significantly
Under the above circumstances, sales and profits increased significantly without the gain on sale of properties. Operating revenue
December 2022
increased by 55% compared to the previous fiscal period, and net income and distribution per unit ("DPU") were both five times higher
Fiscal Period
than the previous fiscal period, to ¥5,075 million and ¥832. DPU has recovered to 48% of the December 2019 FP
("FP")
Compared to the forecast for this fiscal period announced on November 25, 2022, operating revenue increased by 10%, and net income
and DPU both increased by 27%
The total appraisal value of the 127 properties held at the end of December 2022 was ¥532,570 million, a 0.4% increase from the end of the
June 2022 appraisal
As loans are being refinanced at shorter maturities, the amount of loans due in a fiscal period has increased. INV refinanced bank loans
of ¥89.2 billion in total this period and refinanced ¥20.4 billion of bank loans for the same amount that became due in January 2023
Financial
In order to enhance the financial soundness, INV has repaid part of the existing loans by utilizing part of the cash on hand (¥0.9 billion),
and lowered LTV from 44.9% on June 30, 2022 to 44.4% as of February 22, 2023
Condition
INV has ¥17.0 billion in cash on hand at the end of January 2023 after subtracting the partial repayment of the loan above, which is more
than enough to pay interest expenses and other payments
Going forward, INV intends to lengthen the term of its borrowings and diversify maturity dates. In October 2022, INV borrowed ¥1.19
billion with a borrowing term of five years for the first time since March 2020
All KPIs of the 75 domestic hotels owned by INV ("75 domestic hotels") outperformed each of the last five fiscal periods, from June 2020
to June 2022
GOP of the 75 domestic hotels was ¥8,855 million, which is 2.8 times higher than the previous fiscal period, 2.7 times higher than
December 2021 FP, while it is 68.7% of December 2019 FP
ADR of 75 domestic hotels in November and December exceeded the same month in 2019, and RevPAR in December was 13.6% higher
Domestic
than the same month in 2019. This was mainly because of the successful strategy of maximizing GOPPAR (GOP per the number of rooms
available for sale) based on dynamic pricing by MyStays Hotel Management Group ("MHM"), the major tenant of INV
Portfolio
The total GOP of the portfolio of 73 domestic properties managed by MHM ("73 MHM properties") exceeded the total amount of the
fixed rent obligation in the 4Q of 2022 as set out in the original agreements. The total rent payments from MHM for this fiscal period was
22% higher than the fixed rent of ¥6,469 million in the original agreements
Further, GOP of 73 MHM properties recovered significantly in the 4Q of 2022. Notably in December, both GOP and GOP margin
exceeded those of the same month in 2019
Recorded ¥1,118 million of NOI for 41 residential properties this fiscal period, a 0.7% increase compared to the same period in 2021
Ⅰ . Executive Summary (2)
Since August 24, 2022, the Cayman Islands government lifted all remaining COVID-19 related travel restrictions. During the 4Q of 2022,
the Cayman Islands reached 89% of stay-over visitor numbers in the same period in 2019 and airline seat capacity to the Cayman Islands
Cayman Hotel
was 96% of 2019 levels
Yen based Management Contract Revenue increased by 72% compared to the previous fiscal period, and by 25% compared to the
Portfolio
December 2019 FP
US dollar based Management Contract Revenue increased by 63% compared to the previous fiscal period, and is just 0.8% below the
December 2019 FP
In the June 2023 FP, operating revenue is expected to increase by 52.2%, and net income and DPU are expected to increase significantly by
Forecast for
4.6times compared to the June 2022 FP
In the December 2023 FP, we assume a 12.9% increase in operating revenue and a 24.6% increase in both net income and DPU compared
2023
to the December 2022 FP based on a conservative forecast
The portfolio of 41 residential properties and one commercial property owned today is expected to maintain stable returns
Ⅱ. Summary of December 2022 FP Results and 2023 Forecast Ⅱ-1. Financial Highlights for December 2022 FP
Sales and profits increased significantly without the gain on sale of properties. Operating revenue increased by 55% compared to the previous fiscal period, and net income and distribution per unit ("DPU") were both 5 times higher than the previous fiscal period to ¥5,075 million and ¥832
Compared to the forecast for this fiscal period announced on November 25, 2022, operating revenue increased by 10%, and net income and DPU both increased by 27%
Total rent payments from MHM amounted to ¥7,861 million, which was 22% higher than the fixed rent of ¥6,469 million in the original agreements. From 2023 onwards, the total rent is expected to continue to exceed the fixed rent of original agreements
Major Causes for Variance
(¥ million)
June 2022
December 2022
Variance
FP
FP
Amount
(％)
Operating revenue
Operating revenue
7,680
11,929
4,249
55.3%
Decrease in revenue by property disposition in the
Real estate rental revenues
5,198
10,182
4,984
95.9%
previous fiscal period: - 7
Hotel Rents (Variable rent)
2,038
3,118
1,080
53.0%
Increase/decrease in revenue of existing portfolio: +4,991
Hotel Rents (Fixed rent)
1,439
5,325
3,885
269.9%
( Increase in Hotel Rents: +4,994)
(Decrease in Residential Rents: - 3）
Residential Rents
1,382
1,387
5
0.4%
Increase in management contract revenue: +733
Management contract revenue
1,013
1,746
733
72.3%
Variance of gain on sale: - 1,468
TMK Dividend amount
ー
ー
ー
ー
Gain on sale of properties
1,468
ー
-1,468
-100.0%
Operating expenses
Operating expenses
5,565
5,672
106
1.9%
Decrease in expenses by property disposition in the
Invincible Investment Corporation published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:16:03 UTC.