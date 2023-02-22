Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Invincible Investment Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8963   JP3046190009

INVINCIBLE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8963)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-22 am EST
56200.00 JPY   +1.08%
01:17aInvincible Investment : Financial Results Materials
PU
01/26Invincible Investment Inks Foreign Exchange Forward Contracts Worth $24 Million
MT
01/26Invincible Investment Lifts Half-year Earnings Outlook on Tourism Recovery Post COVID-19
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invincible Investment : Financial Results Materials

02/22/2023 | 01:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invincible Investment Corporation

December 2022 Fiscal Period Results

(July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

TSE Code : 8963

February 22, 2023

Table of Contents

. Executive Summary

23

. Summary of December 2022 FP Results and 2023 Forecast

-1.

Financial Highlights for December 2022 FP

4

-2.

Operating Revenue Composition

5

-3.

Summary of June 2023 FP Forecast

6

-4.

Summary of December 2023 FP Forecast

7

-5.

Domestic Hotel KPIs (2019-2022 Actual and 2023 Forecast)

8

-6.

Cayman Hotel KPIs (2019-2022 Actual and 2023 Forecast)

9

-7.

Capital Expenditures and Depreciation

10

III. Status of Hotel Operations and Market

-1.

Situation in Japan and Changes in INV's Hotel Occupancy Rate

11

-2.

Major movements around COVID-19 and recovery trends in KPIs

for INV's 75 domestic hotels

12

-3.

Initiatives by MHM

13

-4.

Change in GOP for 73 hotels managed by MHM

14

-5.

MHM: Future Outlook and Strategy

15

-6.

Initiatives by Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel (SGTB)

16

-7.

Update of the Status of the Cayman Islands

17

-8.

Stay-over Visitation and Airline seat capacity to the Cayman

Islands

18

-9.

Status of New Hotel Development in Japan

19

-10.

Status of Hotel Stock in Japan

20

-11.

Trial Calculation: Business vs. Leisure Demand

21

-12.

Status of Overseas Travel and Regulations

22

-13.

Inbound Market

23

. Status of Residential Operations

-1.

Performance of Residential Properties

24

-2.

Changes of Residential Rents

25

. Financial Condition

26

. ESG Initiatives

-1.

ESG Initiatives by INV (1)

27

-1.

ESG Initiatives by INV (2) : Development of land adjacent to Hotel

Epinard Nasu

28

-2.

ESG Initiatives by MHM

29

Appendix (1)

1.

Unitholder Benefit Program for Invincible Unitholders

31

2.

Inbound Market: Inbound Visitors to Japan by Country

32

3.

Domestic Portfolio Map

33

4.

Track Record of External Growth

34

5.

Summary of Appraisal Value

35

6.

Portfolio Composition

36

Appendix (2) - Financial and Operational Data

1.

Key Operational Data for Variable Rent Hotels

3839

2.

Financial Metrics

40

3.

Income Statement

41

4.

Balance Sheet

4243

5.

Cash Flow Statement and Dividend Distribution

44

6.

Property Income

4548

7.

Appraisal Value

4952

8.

Portfolio Properties

5356

9.

Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds

5763

10. Overview of Unitholders

64

11. Unit Price Information

65

1

. Executive Summary (1)

People appear to be more accepting of life amid COVID-19 throughout Japan and there were no behavior restrictions announced by the

government in this fiscal period. In October, the government started the National Travel Discount Campaign and relaxed border

Results of

measures significantly

Under the above circumstances, sales and profits increased significantly without the gain on sale of properties. Operating revenue

December 2022

increased by 55% compared to the previous fiscal period, and net income and distribution per unit ("DPU") were both five times higher

Fiscal Period

than the previous fiscal period, to ¥5,075 million and ¥832. DPU has recovered to 48% of the December 2019 FP

("FP")

Compared to the forecast for this fiscal period announced on November 25, 2022, operating revenue increased by 10%, and net income

and DPU both increased by 27%

The total appraisal value of the 127 properties held at the end of December 2022 was ¥532,570 million, a 0.4% increase from the end of the

June 2022 appraisal

As loans are being refinanced at shorter maturities, the amount of loans due in a fiscal period has increased. INV refinanced bank loans

of ¥89.2 billion in total this period and refinanced ¥20.4 billion of bank loans for the same amount that became due in January 2023

Financial

In order to enhance the financial soundness, INV has repaid part of the existing loans by utilizing part of the cash on hand (¥0.9 billion),

and lowered LTV from 44.9% on June 30, 2022 to 44.4% as of February 22, 2023

Condition

INV has ¥17.0 billion in cash on hand at the end of January 2023 after subtracting the partial repayment of the loan above, which is more

than enough to pay interest expenses and other payments

Going forward, INV intends to lengthen the term of its borrowings and diversify maturity dates. In October 2022, INV borrowed ¥1.19

billion with a borrowing term of five years for the first time since March 2020

All KPIs of the 75 domestic hotels owned by INV ("75 domestic hotels") outperformed each of the last five fiscal periods, from June 2020

to June 2022

GOP of the 75 domestic hotels was ¥8,855 million, which is 2.8 times higher than the previous fiscal period, 2.7 times higher than

December 2021 FP, while it is 68.7% of December 2019 FP

ADR of 75 domestic hotels in November and December exceeded the same month in 2019, and RevPAR in December was 13.6% higher

Domestic

than the same month in 2019. This was mainly because of the successful strategy of maximizing GOPPAR (GOP per the number of rooms

available for sale) based on dynamic pricing by MyStays Hotel Management Group ("MHM"), the major tenant of INV

Portfolio

The total GOP of the portfolio of 73 domestic properties managed by MHM ("73 MHM properties") exceeded the total amount of the

fixed rent obligation in the 4Q of 2022 as set out in the original agreements. The total rent payments from MHM for this fiscal period was

22% higher than the fixed rent of ¥6,469 million in the original agreements

Further, GOP of 73 MHM properties recovered significantly in the 4Q of 2022. Notably in December, both GOP and GOP margin

exceeded those of the same month in 2019

Recorded ¥1,118 million of NOI for 41 residential properties this fiscal period, a 0.7% increase compared to the same period in 2021

2

. Executive Summary (2)

Since August 24, 2022, the Cayman Islands government lifted all remaining COVID-19 related travel restrictions. During the 4Q of 2022,

the Cayman Islands reached 89% of stay-over visitor numbers in the same period in 2019 and airline seat capacity to the Cayman Islands

Cayman Hotel

was 96% of 2019 levels

Yen based Management Contract Revenue increased by 72% compared to the previous fiscal period, and by 25% compared to the

Portfolio

December 2019 FP

US dollar based Management Contract Revenue increased by 63% compared to the previous fiscal period, and is just 0.8% below the

December 2019 FP

In the June 2023 FP, operating revenue is expected to increase by 52.2%, and net income and DPU are expected to increase significantly by

Forecast for

4.6times compared to the June 2022 FP

In the December 2023 FP, we assume a 12.9% increase in operating revenue and a 24.6% increase in both net income and DPU compared

2023

to the December 2022 FP based on a conservative forecast

The portfolio of 41 residential properties and one commercial property owned today is expected to maintain stable returns

3

. Summary of December 2022 FP Results and 2023 Forecast -1. Financial Highlights for December 2022 FP

  • Sales and profits increased significantly without the gain on sale of properties. Operating revenue increased by 55% compared to the previous fiscal period, and net income and distribution per unit ("DPU") were both 5 times higher than the previous fiscal period to ¥5,075 million and ¥832
  • Compared to the forecast for this fiscal period announced on November 25, 2022, operating revenue increased by 10%, and net income and DPU both increased by 27%
  • Total rent payments from MHM amounted to ¥7,861 million, which was 22% higher than the fixed rent of ¥6,469 million in the original agreements. From 2023 onwards, the total rent is expected to continue to exceed the fixed rent of original agreements

Major Causes for Variance

(¥ million)

June 2022

December 2022

Variance

FP

FP

Amount

()

Operating revenue

Operating revenue

7,680

11,929

4,249

55.3%

Decrease in revenue by property disposition in the

Real estate rental revenues

5,198

10,182

4,984

95.9%

previous fiscal period: - 7

Hotel Rents (Variable rent)

2,038

3,118

1,080

53.0%

Increase/decrease in revenue of existing portfolio: +4,991

Hotel Rents (Fixed rent)

1,439

5,325

3,885

269.9%

( Increase in Hotel Rents: +4,994)

(Decrease in Residential Rents: - 3

Residential Rents

1,382

1,387

5

0.4%

Increase in management contract revenue: +733

Management contract revenue

1,013

1,746

733

72.3%

Variance of gain on sale: - 1,468

TMK Dividend amount

Gain on sale of properties

1,468

-1,468

-100.0%

Operating expenses

Operating expenses

5,565

5,672

106

1.9%

Decrease in expenses by property disposition in the

Real estate rental expenses

4,498

4,606

107

2.4%

previous fiscal period : - 13

(Decrease in depreciation expenses : 0)

Taxes and other public charges

588

739

150

25.6%

Increase in expenses for existing portfolio: +121

Depreciation expenses

3,335

3,323

-12

-0.4%

(Decrease in depreciation expenses : - 12)

Management contract expenses

543

569

26

4.9%

Increase in management contract expenses: +26

Depreciation expenses

430

432

2

0.5%

NOI

4,936

10,509

5,573

112.9%

Non-operating expenses

NOI after depreciation

1,170

6,753

5,583

477.1%

Increase in debt cost: +47

Operating income

2,114

6,257

4,142

195.9%

Decrease in interest cost: - 20

Non-operating income

4

17

13

345.9%

Increase in foreign exchange losses: +68

Non-operating expenses

1,102

1,198

96

8.7%

Ordinary income

1,015

5,075

4,060

399.7%

Net income

1,015

5,075

4,060

400.0%

Distribution per Unit (¥)

Distribution per Unit (¥)

166

832

666

401.2%

4

Increase from the previous fiscal period: +666

Operating Days

181

184

Disclaimer

Invincible Investment Corporation published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
