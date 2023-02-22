Invincible Investment : Financial Results Presentation

 People appear to be more accepting of life amid COVID-19 throughout Japan and there were no behavior restrictions announced by the

government in this fiscal period. In October, the government started the National Travel Discount Campaign and relaxed border

Results of measures significantly

 Under the above circumstances, sales and profits increased significantly without the gain on sale of properties. Operating revenue

December 2022 increased by 55% compared to the previous fiscal period, and net income and distribution per unit ("DPU") were both five times higher

Fiscal Period than the previous fiscal period, to ¥5,075 million and ¥832. DPU has recovered to 48% of the December 2019 FP

("FP")  Compared to the forecast for this fiscal period announced on November 25, 2022, operating revenue increased by 10%, and net income

and DPU both increased by 27%

 The total appraisal value of the 127 properties held at the end of December 2022 was ¥532,570 million, a 0.4% increase from the end of the

June 2022 appraisal

 As loans are being refinanced at shorter maturities, the amount of loans due in a fiscal period has increased. INV refinanced bank loans

of ¥89.2 billion in total this period and refinanced ¥20.4 billion of bank loans for the same amount that became due in January 2023

Financial  In order to enhance the financial soundness, INV has repaid part of the existing loans by utilizing part of the cash on hand (¥0.9 billion),

and lowered LTV from 44.9% on June 30, 2022 to 44.4% as of February 22, 2023

Condition  INV has ¥17.0 billion in cash on hand at the end of January 2023 after subtracting the partial repayment of the loan above, which is more

than enough to pay interest expenses and other payments

 Going forward, INV intends to lengthen the term of its borrowings and diversify maturity dates. In October 2022, INV borrowed ¥1.19

billion with a borrowing term of five years for the first time since March 2020

 All KPIs of the 75 domestic hotels owned by INV ("75 domestic hotels") outperformed each of the last five fiscal periods, from June 2020

to June 2022

 GOP of the 75 domestic hotels was ¥8,855 million, which is 2.8 times higher than the previous fiscal period, 2.7 times higher than

December 2021 FP, while it is 68.7% of December 2019 FP

 ADR of 75 domestic hotels in November and December exceeded the same month in 2019, and RevPAR in December was 13.6% higher

Domestic than the same month in 2019. This was mainly because of the successful strategy of maximizing GOPPAR (GOP per the number of rooms

available for sale) based on dynamic pricing by MyStays Hotel Management Group ("MHM"), the major tenant of INV

Portfolio

 The total GOP of the portfolio of 73 domestic properties managed by MHM ("73 MHM properties") exceeded the total amount of the

fixed rent obligation in the 4Q of 2022 as set out in the original agreements. The total rent payments from MHM for this fiscal period was

22% higher than the fixed rent of ¥6,469 million in the original agreements

 Further, GOP of 73 MHM properties recovered significantly in the 4Q of 2022. Notably in December, both GOP and GOP margin

exceeded those of the same month in 2019