Invincible Investment : June 2021 Fiscal Period Results (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

08/25/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Invincible Investment Corporation

June 2021 Fiscal Period Results

(January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

TSE Code : 8963

August 25, 2021

Table of Contents

. Executive Summary

24

. Summary of June 2021 FP Results

‐1.

Financial Highlights

5

‐2.

Operating Revenue Composition

6

‐3.

Capital Expenditures and Depreciation

7

. Status of Hotel Operations and Market

‐1.

Hotel KPI's and NOI

8

‐2.

COVID‐19 Situation in Japan and Changes in INV's Hotel

Occupancy Rate

9

‐3.

COVID‐19 Worldwide Situation

10

‐4.

Preliminary Forecast of Hotel Occupancy for INV Hotel Portfolio

(December 2021 Fiscal Period)

11

‐5.

Initiatives by MHM amid COVID‐19

12

‐6.

MHM: Future Outlook and Strategy

13

‐7.

Initiatives by Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel

14

‐8.

Update of the Status of Cayman

15

‐9.

Status of New Hotel Development in Japan

16

‐10.

Status of Hotel Stock in Japan

17

‐11.

Business vs. Leisure Hotel Demand

18

‐12.

Inbound Market

19

. Status of Residential Operations

‐1.

Performance of Residential Properties

20

‐2.

Residential Rent Increase Initiative

21

. Financial Condition

22

. ESG Initiatives

‐1.

ESG Initiatives (INV)

23

‐2.

ESG Initiatives (MHM)

24

Appendix

1.

Unitholder Benefit Program for Invincible Unitholders

26

2.

Inbound Market: Inbound Visitors to Japan by Country

27

3.

Domestic Portfolio Map

28

4.

Track Record of External Growth

29

5.

Summary of Appraisal Value

30

6.

Changes of Portfolio Composition

31

Appendix ‐ Financial and Operational Data

1.

Key Operational Data for Variable Rent Hotels

3334

2.

Financial Metrics

35

3.

Income Statement

36

4.

Balance Sheet

3738

5.

Cash Flow Statement and Dividend Distribution

39

6.

Property Income

4043

7.

Appraisal Value

4447

8.

Portfolio Properties

4851

9.

Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds

5258

10.

Overview of Unitholders

59

11.

Unit Price Information

60

1

. Executive Summary‐1

  • The government has repeatedly issued and extended the state of emergency and quasi state of emergency ordinances due to the impact from the third wave of COVID‐19 since November 2020 and the fourth wave since April 2021. The emergency ordinances are in areas that INV owns a number of hotels, resulting in sluggish occupancy rates due to self‐restraint of business and leisure travel
  • Amid this environment, the total GOP for the portfolio of 73 domestic properties operated by MyStays Hotel Management Group (MHM), the major tenant of INV, did not reach a sufficient level to meet fixed rent payment obligations this period as

Results of June set out in the original agreements

2021 Fiscal

Period Accordingly, the rent payment from MHM this period was only ¥1.0 billion of fixed rent (approximately 20% of the original agreement) agreed on March 11, 2021, and no variable rent was accrued

The net loss this period is ¥3,599 million. INV will distribute ¥91 million (¥15 per unit) from retained earnings to avoid non‐

dividend payments

The total appraisal value of the 141 properties held at the end of June 2021 was ¥532,550 million, a 0.3 % increase from the

December 2020 appraisal

INV refinanced bank loans of ¥11.8 billion in total this period and has never violated any financial covenants since the

outbreak of COVID‐19 up to the date hereof. In addition, INV refinanced ¥41.6 billion of bank loans in July and August 2021

(of which ¥1.582 billion has a duration of 3 years, and the others are 1 year durations)

Financial

LTV has decreased from 46.8% at the end of June 2020 to 45.6 % as of August 25, 2021 due to the repayment of existing

Condition

borrowings (total of ¥13.4 billion) using part of the proceeds from the dispositions of properties in December 2020 and July

2021

INV has ¥8.8 billion in cash on hand at the end of July 2021, which is more than enough to pay interest expenses. INV

endeavors to preserve cash and provide flexibility given the uncertainty in the current economic and tourism environment

2

(Note 1) 75 hotel properties of the 84 domestic hotel properties (including Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel, the underlying asset of preferred equity interest held by INV) owned as of December 31, 2020, excluding 9 hotels with fixed‐rent lease agreements

. Executive Summary‐2

The entry of non‐resident foreigners to Japan has been basically prohibited since December 28, 2020 principally due to new

variants of COVID‐19 spread abroad, eliminating inbound demand throughout this period

MHM continues to undertake thorough cost reductions amid the Corona crisis. Further, MHM has been able to capture

changes in customer demands under the ʺWith Coronaʺ environment, and has utilized its strong corporate sales team and

Domestic

long‐standing customer relationships to generate demand from various companies and organizations. The occupancy rates of

73 hotels operated by MHM have been constantly higher than the national average based on a survey by Japan Tourism

Hotel Portfolio

Agency

The plans for new hotel room supply have been clearly declining since the December 2019 survey was conducted. Hotel and

inn operators continue to struggle, with 2020 bankruptcies 1.7 times higher than the previous year and the second largest

figure since 2011 when the Great East Japan Earthquake struck. The number of Registered Private Lodging businesses

("Minpaku") has decreased since May 2020 as more operators exit the business

COVID‐19 vaccinations started in early January 2021 in the Cayman Islands, and as of August 20, about 72% of the population

have been administered the first vaccination and about 69% are fully vaccinated

The Cayman Islands government announced a phased tourism reopening plan scheduled to begin in September 2021. The

country is expected to be completely open to fully vaccinated adults and their children by peak Q4 travel periods (e.g.

Cayman Hotel

Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays)

Portfolio

In addition to Sunshine, which resumed operations in October 2020 primarily as an isolation facility for entrants, Westin

resumed modified operations from June 9 of this year to capture staycation demand from domestic customers during summer

vacation and prepare for the resumption of commercial flights

The expansion plan of Westin is on hold given the global COVID‐19 situation and we will evaluate it once there is more

clarity on the recovery from the pandemic

The residential portfolio occupancy rate recovered to 95.3% this period, from 94.2% in December 2020 mainly due to revisions

to the marketing strategy. The NOI of the 54 properties held at the end of this period was ¥1,376 million, similar to the amount

Residential/

in the June 2020 fiscal period, and 1.5% higher than the June 2019 fiscal period, which was not influenced by COVID‐19

Commercial

Secured profits of ¥590 million by selling one retail property, a non‐Core Asset, for ¥3,660 million (same amount as appraisal

Portfolio

value) in July

The residential and commercial portfolios are expected to maintain stable returns

3

. Executive Summary‐3

Forecast for

December 2021

Fiscal Period

  • Since July 2021, the state of emergency has been reissued or extended in Tokyo and Okinawa, and the quasi state of emergency has been applied to Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, and Osaka, which lead to a ban on spectators at most venues at the Tokyo Olympics
  • The aforementioned state of emergency and quasi state of emergency declarations have not contained the spread of new COVID‐19 infections and the rise of seriously ill patients nationwide. On July 29, the number of newly confirmed infections in Japan exceeded 10,000 people for the first time, and a state of emergency was issued for Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, and Osaka, in addition to Tokyo and Okinawa noted above, from August 2 to the end of August. The number of newly confirmed infections exceeded 20,000 people on August 13 and as of today, 29 out of 47 prefectures are under a state of emergency or quasi state of emergency declaration through September 12
  • COVID‐19 vaccinations started on February 17, 2021 in Japan. Approximately 50% of the population received the first vaccination and approximately 40% completed the second vaccination as of August 22. In the U.S., RevPAR continues to improve even though the number of new infections has increased from late June, thanks to widespread vaccinations
  • The occupancy rate and RevPAR for the 75 domestic hotels exceeded the levels of April to July of the same month of the previous year. Domestic travel demand is expected to gradually recover with the progress of vaccinations of people 50 years old and under, which currently account for the majority of new infections, the eventual reduced strain on the healthcare system, and the lifting of emergency declarations
  • However, the timing related to the containment of COVID‐19 remains uncertain because we continue to face record‐breaking numbers of newly confirmed infections and serious cases, causing a more severe strain on the health care system in July and August. Therefore, December 2021 fiscal period performance forecasts are undetermined as it is extremely difficult to make a reasonable forecast at this time
  • Under the ongoing uncertainty and challenging environment for the hotel business, some level of fixed rent payment waivers by MHM from July 2021 will be required but has not been determined yet, and we expect to conclude and announce the agreement by the middle of September

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Invincible Investment Corporation published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
