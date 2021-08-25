Invincible Investment : June 2021 Fiscal Period Results (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

Since July 2021, the state of emergency has been reissued or extended in Tokyo and Okinawa, and the quasi state of emergency has been applied to Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, and Osaka, which lead to a ban on spectators at most venues at the Tokyo Olympics

The aforementioned state of emergency and quasi state of emergency declarations have not contained the spread of new COVID‐19 infections and the rise of seriously ill patients nationwide. On July 29, the number of newly confirmed infections in Japan exceeded 10,000 people for the first time, and a state of emergency was issued for Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, and Osaka, in addition to Tokyo and Okinawa noted above, from August 2 to the end of August. The number of newly confirmed infections exceeded 20,000 people on August 13 and as of today, 29 out of 47 prefectures are under a state of emergency or quasi state of emergency declaration through September 12

COVID‐19 vaccinations started on February 17, 2021 in Japan. Approximately 50% of the population received the first vaccination and approximately 40% completed the second vaccination as of August 22. In the U.S., RevPAR continues to improve even though the number of new infections has increased from late June, thanks to widespread vaccinations

The occupancy rate and RevPAR for the 75 domestic hotels exceeded the levels of April to July of the same month of the previous year. Domestic travel demand is expected to gradually recover with the progress of vaccinations of people 50 years old and under, which currently account for the majority of new infections, the eventual reduced strain on the healthcare system, and the lifting of emergency declarations

However, the timing related to the containment of COVID‐19 remains uncertain because we continue to face record‐breaking numbers of newly confirmed infections and serious cases, causing a more severe strain on the health care system in July and August. Therefore, December 2021 fiscal period performance forecasts are undetermined as it is extremely difficult to make a reasonable forecast at this time