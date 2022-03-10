Log in
    8963   JP3046190009

INVINCIBLE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8963)
  Report
Invincible Investment : Notice concerning Debt Financing (Refinance)

03/10/2022 | 01:33am EST
[For Information Purpose Only.

The Japanese language press release should be referred to as the original.]

March 10, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer:

Invincible Investment Corporation

Naoki Fukuda, Executive Director

(Securities code: 8963)

Asset Manager:

Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Fukuda, President & CEO

Contact: Jun Komo

General Manager of Planning Department

(Tel. +81-3-5411-2731)

Notice concerning Debt Financing (Refinance)

Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") has determined today to obtain new debt financing to refinance existing debt. Details are as follows.

1. Reason for borrowing

INV has decided and executed a new loan agreement (the "New Borrowing") today in order to repay (i) the New Syndicate Loan (G) in the amount of JPY 4,750 million due on March 14, 2022, (ii) the borrowing in the amount of JPY 7,922 million due on March 29, 2022, which is one of the tranches of the New Syndicate Loan (K) with a total outstanding amount of JPY 11,284 million and (iii) the New Syndicate Loan (T) in the amount of JPY 3,057 million due on March 30, 2022.

At the time of the New Borrowing (Refinance), INV intends to reduce interest-bearing debt by JPY 3,573 million and maintain an appropriate LTV ratio, using a part of the sales proceeds of the 13 residential properties sold on December 22, 2021 and January 12, 2022.

INV plans to refinance the entire amount of the New Syndicate Loan (U) in the amount of JPY 3,039 million due on March 30, 2022, and will announce the refinancing when it is determined.

(Note)

For details of the borrowings to be repaid, please refer to "4. Details of loan to be repaid" below, as well as the following

press releases: "Notice concerning Debt Financing" dated February 22, 2017 and "Notice concerning Prepayment of

Loans" dated January 20, 2021 for the New Syndicate Loan (G); "Notice concerning Debt Financing (Refinance)" dated

March 27, 2019 and "Notice concerning Prepayment of Loans" dated January 20, 2021 for the New Syndicate Loan (K);

"Notice concerning Debt Financing (Refinance)" dated March 26, 2021 for the New Syndicate Loan (T).

2. Details of the New Borrowing (anticipated) < New Syndicate Loan (001) >

1-Year Loan

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on March 10, 2022 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.

(1)

Lender

:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

(2)

Borrowing amount

:

JPY 2,266 million

(3)

Interest rate, etc.

:

1-month JPY TIBOR (Base Rate) + spread (0.25000%)

Variable interest rate (Note)

(4)

Borrowing method

: Borrowing based on separate term loan agreement dated March

10, 2022

Unsecured / with no guarantee

(5)

Agreement date

:

March 10, 2022

(6)

Anticipated borrowing date

:

March 14, 2022

(7)

Interest payment date

: (i) The last Japanese business day of each month before the

principal maturity date, beginning with April 28, 2022, and (ii) the

principal maturity date

(8)

Principal repayment method

: Lump-sum repayment on the principal maturity date

(9)

Principal maturity date

:

March 14, 2023

1-Year Loan

(1)

Lender

:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Shinsei Bank, Limited

Development Bank of Japan, Inc.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.

(2)

Borrowing amount

:

JPY 6,328 million

(3)

Interest rate, etc.

:

1-month JPY TIBOR (Base Rate) + spread (0.25000%)

Variable interest rate (Note)

(4)

Borrowing method

: Borrowing based on separate term loan agreement dated March

10, 2022

Unsecured / with no guarantee

(5)

Agreement date

:

March 10, 2022

(6)

Anticipated borrowing date

:

March 29, 2022

(7)

Interest payment date

: (i) The last Japanese business day of each month before the

principal maturity date, beginning with April 28, 2022, and (ii) the

principal maturity date

(8)

Principal repayment method

: Lump-sum repayment on the principal maturity date

(9)

Principal maturity date

:

March 14, 2023

1-Year Loan

(1)

Lender

:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

(2)

Borrowing amount

:

JPY 3,562 million

(3)

Interest rate, etc.

:

1-month JPY TIBOR (Base Rate) + spread (0.25000%)

Variable interest rate (Note)

(4)

Borrowing method

: Borrowing based on separate term loan agreement dated March

10, 2022

Unsecured / with no guarantee

(5)

Agreement date

:

March 10, 2022

(6)

Anticipated borrowing date

:

March 30, 2022

(7)

Interest payment date

: (i) The last Japanese business day of each month before the

principal maturity date, beginning with April 28, 2022, and (ii) the

principal maturity date

(8)

Principal repayment method

: Lump-sum repayment on the principal maturity date

(9)

Principal maturity date

:

March 14, 2023

(Note) Base rate applicable to each interest calculation period for the interests to be paid on the relevant interest payment date shall be the 1-month JPY TIBOR announced by Japanese Bankers Association two Japanese business days prior to the immediately preceding interest payment date (in case of the initial interest calculation period, two Japanese business days prior to the borrowing date).

JPY TIBOR announced by the Japanese Bankers Association is available at its website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

Details of our debt financing is available at the "Borrowings & Investment Corporation Bonds" page of INV's website (https://www.invincible-inv.co.jp/en/finance/loan.html).

3. Loan proceeds, use of proceeds and scheduled timing of disbursement

  1. Loan proceeds JPY 12,156 million
  2. Use of proceeds
    Together with cash on hand, the proceeds will be appropriated for the repayment of the New Syndicate Loan (G), one of the tranches of the New Syndicate Loan (K) and the New Syndicate Loan (T).
  3. Scheduled timing of disbursement
    March 14, 2022 for the repayment of the New Syndicate Loan (G) March 29, 2022 for the repayment of the New Syndicate Loan (K) March 30, 2022 for the repayment of the New Syndicate Loan (T)

4. Details of loan to be repaid

New Syndicate Loan (G)

Balance

Repayment

Balance

Interest

Borrowing

before

after

Maturity

Borrowing

Lender

Amount

Rate

Date

Repayment

Repayment

Date

Method

(JPY million)

(annual)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Resona Bank, Limited

AEON Bank, Ltd.

The Nomura Trust and

Banking Co., Ltd.

Mar. 14,

0.67545%

Mar. 14,

Unsecured/

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.

4,750

4,750

non-

2017

(Note 1)

2022

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

guaranteed

The Dai-ichi Life

Insurance Company

The Towa Bank, Ltd.

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

New Syndicate Loan (K)

Balance

Repayment

Balance

Interest

Borrowing

before

after

Maturity

Borrowing

Lender

Amount

Rate

Date

Repayment

Repayment

Date

Method

(JPY million)

(annual)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Bank, Limited

Shinsei Bank, Limited

Development Bank of

Japan, Inc.

7,922

7,922

0.36100%

Mar. 29,

Resona Bank, Limited

(Note 2)

2022

The Nomura Trust and

Banking Co., Ltd.

Unsecured/

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.

Mar. 29,

non-

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

2019

guaranteed

The Senshu Ikeda

Bank, Ltd

Aozora Bank, Ltd

The Nishi-Nippon City

2,401

2,401

0.59400%

Mar. 29,

Bank, Ltd.

(Note 2)

2024

The Tochigi Bank, Ltd.

Kiraboshi Bank, Ltd.

961

961

0.87545%

Mar. 29,

(Note 1)

2029

Total

11,284

7,922

3,362

New Syndicate Loan (T)

Balance

Repayment

Balance

Interest

Borrowing

before

after

Maturity

Borrowing

Lender

Amount

Rate

Date

Repayment

Repayment

Date

Method

(JPY million)

(annual)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Bank, Limited

Mar. 30,

0.32545%

Mar. 30,

Unsecured/

Shinsei Bank, Limited

3,057

3,057

non-

2021

(Note 1)

2022

The Nomura Trust and

guaranteed

Banking Co., Ltd.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

(Note 1) The interest rate applicable as of March 10, 2022 is shown.

(Note 2) The New Syndicate Loan (K) is a loan with a variable interest rate, but the interest rate is fixed by the interest swap agreement. Therefore, the effective fixed rate is shown. For details of the interest swap agreement, please refer to the press release "Notice concerning Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreements" dated March 27, 2019.

5. Future outlook

The impact of the New Borrowing on financial results is minimal. Moreover, the forecast of financial results and DPU for the fiscal period ending June 2022 and onwards will be announced at a later date, once we have a clearer outlook.

6. Other matters necessary for investors' appropriate understanding/judgment of concerned information

With respect to the risks associated with the New Borrowing, please refer to the content of "Investment Risks" stated in the securities report for the fiscal period ended June 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (available in Japanese only) filed on September 24, 2021.

Website of INV: https://www.invincible-inv.co.jp/en/

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on March 10, 2022 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.

Disclaimer

Invincible Investment Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
