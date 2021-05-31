Invincible Investment : Notice concerning Revision of Forecast of Financial Results and Distribution for the 36th Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 05/31/2021 | 02:04am EDT Send by mail :

Naoki Fukuda, President & CEO Contact: Jun Komo General Manager of Planning Department (Tel. +81-3-5411-2731) Notice concerning Revision of Forecast of Financial Results and Distribution for the 36th Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") today announced the revision of its forecast of financial results and Distribution per Unit ("DPU") for the fiscal period ending June 2021 (36th Fiscal Period), stated as TBD in "Financial Summary for the December 2020 Fiscal Period (from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)" dated February 25, 2021. 1. Revision of the forecast of financial results and distribution for the fiscal period ending June 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) Operating Operating Ordinary Total Net Income Distribution Revenues Income Income Amount Previous forecast (A) JPY million JPY million JPY million JPY million JPY million (announced on TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD February 25, 2021) Revised forecast (B) JPY million JPY million JPY million JPY million JPY million 3,808 (2,486) (3,729) (3,729) 91 Amount of variance JPY million JPY million JPY million JPY million JPY million (B) - (A) - - - - - Rate of variance % % % % % ((B) - (A)) / (A) - - - - - (Reference) JPY million JPY million JPY million JPY million JPY million Fiscal Period Ended 9,410 1,496 424 423 420 June 2020 This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on May 31, 2021 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects. 1 Distribution Distribution per Unit Excess Profit per Unit Earnings per (Excluding Distribution (Including Excess Unit (Note 1) Excess Profit per Unit Profit Distribution Distribution per (Note 1) per Unit) (Note 1) Unit) (Note 1) Previous forecast (A) JPY JPY JPY JPY (announced on TBD TBD TBD TBD February 25, 2021) Revised forecast (B) JPY JPY JPY JPY (611) 15 - 15 Amount of variance JPY JPY JPY JPY (B) - (A) - - - - Rate of variance % % % % ((B) - (A)) / (A) - - - - (Reference) JPY JPY JPY JPY Fiscal Period Ended 70 69 - 69 June 2020 (Note 1) The total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal period: 6,096,840 units (Reference) Assumptions underlying the forecast of financial results and DPU for the fiscal period ending June 2021 are provided in Appendix 1. 2. Reasons for the revision of forecast of financial results and distribution The forecast of financial results and DPU for the fiscal period ending June 2021 remained undetermined at the time of the announcement of "Financial Summary for the December 2020 Fiscal Period (from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)" on February 25, 2021, as it was difficult to create the forecast due to the spread of COVID-19. As announced in "Performance Update for April 2021" dated May 25, 2021, the operating status of each hotel up to April 2021 has been generally clarified. Therefore, we have decided to announce the revision of forecast of financial results and DPU for the fiscal period ending June 2021, based on the information currently available to INV and certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable by INV. Amid the significant adverse effects of COVID-19, vaccinations have started in Japan but are still in the early stages. Amid the significant adverse effects of COVID-19, vaccinations have started in Japan but are still in the early stages. It is difficult to forecast hotel demand due to the reissuing of State of Emergency and quasi-State of Emergency measures, mainly for large cities and their surrounding areas. Hotel demand remains low due to the impact from self-restraint regarding business trips and leisure travel. There is no sign that the Go To Travel campaign, which stimulated domestic travel demand from summer to fall 2020, can be resumed after being suspended in December 2020. In addition, inbound tourist demand cannot be expected, as the restrictions on entry into Japan remain in place. Under such circumstances, INV's main tenant, MyStays Hotel Management Co., Ltd. ("MHM"), has been striving to capture new demand to support occupancy rates by selling telework plans, accepting voluntarily self-isolation demand for returnees and immigrants, and providing plans that meet diversifying customer needs in a COVID-19 stricken environment. The occupancy rate of the domestic hotel portfolio is as shown below. Change in Occupancy Rate (Note 1) of 75 Domestic Hotels (Note 2) (Note 1) "Occupancy Rate" for hotel portfolio is calculated using the following formula: room occupancy rate = total number of rooms occupied during the relevant month ÷ (aggregate number of rooms during the relevant month x number of business days during the relevant months). Hereinafter the same. (Note 2) Based on 75 hotel properties; of the 84 domestic hotel properties (including Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel, the underlying asset of preferred equity interest held by INV) held as of the end of April 2021, nine hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements are excluded. Hereinafter the same. (Note 3) The figures for May 2021 and onwards show estimated figures as of today, and are subject to change, as it is still difficult to anticipate the spread, containment and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the forecast for July 2021 and onwards are based on certain assumptions such as the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics (the "Tokyo 2020") being held with a certain number of spectators. Therefore, the forecast and the actual result may deviate significantly due to factors such as whether or not the Tokyo 2020 will be held, whether or not there will be spectators at the Tokyo 2020 and the yet to be determined restrictions regarding spectators, the progress of vaccination against COVID-19, and the status of the COVID-19 pandemic after the Tokyo 2020, etc. For the Cayman Hotels, Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman has been closed since late March 2020. Sunshine Suites Resort ("Sunshine") resumed operations after being selected as one of the hotels for self-isolation, while the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa ("Westin") has been suspended except for one restaurant serving local customers. The occupancy rates of the two Cayman Hotels are extremely limited as shown below, and the business situation remains severe. COVID-19 vaccinations have been making steady progress in the Cayman Islands as approximately 63% of the Cayman population has been administered the first dose as of May 20. Westin is scheduled to reopen on a limited basis from June 9, 2021 to capture staycation demand during summer vacation from domestic customers and is preparing to accept tourists from overseas after commercial flights resume. However, the Cayman Islands government has not announced when the ban on tourists will be lifted. Moreover, as of today, construction pertaining to the Westin annex development plan has not yet begun, and the outlook for the progress of future projects is undecided. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects. 3 scheduled to reopen on a limited basis from June 9, 2021 to capture staycation demand during summer vacation from domestic customers and is preparing to accept tourists from overseas after commercial flights resume. However, the Cayman Islands government has not announced when the ban on tourists will be lifted. Moreover, as of today, construction pertaining to the Westin annex development plan has not yet begun, and the outlook for the progress of future projects is undecided. Change in Occupancy Rate of the Cayman Hotels (Note 4) The figures for May 2021 and onwards show estimated figures as of today, and are subject to change, as it is still difficult to anticipate the spread, containment and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the above situation, INV concluded a Memorandum of Understanding ("March 2021 MOU") to amend each fixed-term building lease and property management agreement for 73 domestic hotels operated by MHM and its affiliates (collectively with MHM, the "MHM Group") as announced in "Notice concerning Conclusion of Memorandum of Understanding to Amend the Fixed- term Building Lease and Property Management Agreement pertaining to the rent conditions for the period from January to June, 2021 with Major Tenant" dated March 11, 2021. In light of the current estimated GOP of 73 hotels operated by the MHM Group, rent from the MHM Group for the fiscal period ending June 2021 is estimated to be JPY 1 billion, which is an amount equivalent to fixed rent, and no variable rent is expected to be paid. Regarding dividend income for the fiscal period ending June 2021 related to preferred equity interest in the TMK which holds the Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel as an underlying asset, the dividend income is expected to be zero since it is based on the hotel's performance from October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, or the calculation period of the TMK issuing preferred equity interest, in which the hotel has seen a significant decline in room occupancy rates. As a result, the NOI of domestic hotels for the fiscal period ending June 2021 is expected to be JPY 986 million, an increase of 27.2% compared to the June 2020 fiscal period, but a decrease of 87.7% compared to the June 2019 fiscal period prior to the pandemic. For overseas hotels, expenses at the hotels is estimated to exceed its sales, so the excess amount of hotel expenses (JPY 330 million) will be recorded as management contract expense, while management contract revenue will not be recorded. NOI is expected to be JPY (486) million. With regard to the residential portfolio, the occupancy rate was sluggish in the fiscal period ending December 2021 due to the spread of COVID-19 infections. However, occupancy recovered from the beginning of 2021, and the occupancy rate at the end of April 2021 reached the same level as the end of April 2020. NOI for the 54 properties held today is expected to be JPY 1,378 million, the same level as the same period in the previous year. However, occupancy recovered from the beginning of 2021, and the occupancy rate at the end of April 2021 reached the same level as the end of April 2020. NOI for the 54 properties held today is expected to be JPY 1,378 million, the same level as the same period in the previous year. As a result, net loss for the fiscal period ending June 2021 is expected to be JPY 3,729 million. INV's balance of retained earnings after such net loss is expected to be JPY 8.6 billion. In order to avoid zero distribution for the fiscal period ending June 2021, INV intends to distribute a total of JPY 91 million (JPY 15 per unit) by way of withdrawal of retained earnings. At this point in time, the outlook for the hotel sector remains uncertain, but INV and its asset management company will continue to make every effort to further recover. Moreover, the forecast of financial results and DPU for the fiscal period ending December 2021 and onwards will be announced at a later date, once we have a clearer outlook. Website of INV: https://www.invincible-inv.co.jp/en/ This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

