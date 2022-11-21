Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invinity Energy Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RED   JE00BLR94N79

INVINITY ENERGY SYSTEMS PLC

(RED)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:24 2022-11-21 am EST
24.47 GBX   +4.13%
03:10aInvinity Energy Systems Enters Taiwan via Resale Deal for 10 Batteries
MT
10/21TRADING UPDATES: Custodian REIT sells GBP9.3 million shopping centre
AN
10/21Invinity Energy Systems Jumps 8% on Sale of Battery System in US
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Invinity Energy enters Taiwan through resale agreement

11/21/2022 | 09:22am EST
Invinity Energy Systems PLC - London-based utility-grade energy storage manufacturer - Announces 2.2 megawatt-hour battery sale to Bei Ying International Corp Ltd, a Taiwanese industrial equipment wholesaler.

Bei Ying has made an initial purchase of 10 Invinity VS3 batteries, which it will resell to end-users within Taiwan. A deposit is now due, with the first battery planned for delivery in December. Delivery of the remaining nine batteries is expected to occur throughout 2023.

Chief Commercial Officer Matt Harper says: "Our entry into Taiwan is an exciting commercial milestone for Invinity. The island is ideally positioned to take advantage of renewable power, made dispatchable by energy storage solutions, in pursuit of ambitious climate targets."

Current stock price: 24.47 pence, up 4.1% on Monday in London

12-month change: down 75%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVINITY ENERGY SYSTEMS PLC 4.13% 24.47 Delayed Quote.-74.59%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.20% 518.805 Real-time Quote.-29.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 12,4 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net income 2022 -17,6 M -21,0 M -21,0 M
Net cash 2022 14,1 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,3 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 74,6%
