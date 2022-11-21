IN BRIEF: Invinity Energy enters Taiwan through resale agreement

Invinity Energy Systems PLC - London-based utility-grade energy storage manufacturer - Announces 2.2 megawatt-hour battery sale to Bei Ying International Corp Ltd, a Taiwanese industrial equipment wholesaler.

Bei Ying has made an initial purchase of 10 Invinity VS3 batteries, which it will resell to end-users within Taiwan. A deposit is now due, with the first battery planned for delivery in December. Delivery of the remaining nine batteries is expected to occur throughout 2023.

Chief Commercial Officer Matt Harper says: "Our entry into Taiwan is an exciting commercial milestone for Invinity. The island is ideally positioned to take advantage of renewable power, made dispatchable by energy storage solutions, in pursuit of ambitious climate targets."

Current stock price: 24.47 pence, up 4.1% on Monday in London

12-month change: down 75%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.