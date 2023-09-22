(Alliance News) - Invinity Energy Systems PLC on Friday said that its Canadian partner, Elemental Energy, has started operating its vanadium flow battery at their Chappice Lake project in Canada.

Invinity is a London-based utility-grade energy storage manufacturer that produces batteries for the large-scale requirements of business networks.

According to the firm, Elemental has commenced operation of its 8.4 megawatt-hour Invinity VS3 vanadium flow battery at its Chappice Lake solar and storage project site in Alberta, Canada.

This is Invinity's largest operational battery to date, and the largest vanadium flow battery serving the North American grid.

"Not only is our largest project to date now in revenue service, but we have proven the capabilities of a great partnership alongside Elemental Energy and Cold Lake First Nations. This achievement is further proof that Invinity's products can apply their ability to cycle almost indefinitely over long durations to significantly increase economic returns for renewable generation projects worldwide," said Invinity Chief Commercial Officer Matt Harper.

"We look forward to working with Elemental to continue to optimise how this project can serve Alberta's grid, and to using the Chappice Lake project to increase awareness of the critical role Invinity's vanadium flow batteries will play in the world's transition to 24/7 renewable energy."

Invinity Energy Systems shares were trading 2.5% higher at 43.06 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

