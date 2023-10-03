(Alliance News) - Invinity Energy Systems PLC on Tuesday said it has sold 1.1 megawatt hours worth of battery storage to Taiwan's National Applied Research Laboratories.

The London-based utility-grade energy storage manufacturer said five Invinity VS3 vanadium flow batteries will be installed in a building at the NARLabs site in Taipei.

The firm said the batteries will be used to offset energy use at the facility during peak times, as well as provide back-up energy during power outages.

It added that NARLabs will undertake validation testing of the batteries in order to verify their safety and performance for use in future Taiwanese energy infrastructure projects. Taiwan is targeting 27 gigawatts of installed capacity from renewable sources by 2025.

Invinity said the batteries will be installed by construction firm NeoSurfing International, who will also carry out ongoing maintenance of the batteries during the project.

The firm said it will deliver the batteries in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Chief Commercial Officer Matt Harper said: "Invinity are extremely excited to see NARLabs demonstrate the capabilities our VFBs can deliver to the Taiwanese grid and beyond. Regional demonstrations like this help us and our customers work side-by-side to fully unlock our batteries' potential, proving we can deliver safe, long-duration and high-throughput energy storage that goes above and beyond the limited services possible using lithium solutions."

Invinity shares fell 1.7% to 42.75 pence each on Tuesday afternoon in London.

