  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invinity Energy Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RED   JE00BLR94N79

INVINITY ENERGY SYSTEMS PLC

(RED)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:06:19 2023-04-06 am EDT
33.19 GBX   -0.93%
06:00aInvinity optimistic of success on production progress across projects
AN
03/27Bradda Head drilling locates high grade lithium
AN
03/27Invinity Energy : 1.5 MWh Sale and Commercial Partnership in Hungary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invinity optimistic of success on production progress across projects

04/06/2023 | 06:00am EDT
(Alliance News) - Invinity Energy Systems PLC on Thursday highlighted its transition from a development company into a commercial supplier, after delivering over 11.4 megawatt-hours of batteries so far this year.

Invinity is a London-based utility-grade energy storage manufacturer that produces batteries for the large-scale requirements of business networks.

In Alberta, Canada, the firm has now delivered all 38 Invinity VS3 batteries to Elemental Energy's Chappice Lake Solar + Storage project site. Final installation of the 8.4 megawatt-hour battery system is now well under way, to be followed by energising, commissioning and commercial operation.

Meanwhile, in Southern Australia, 14 Invinity VS3 batteries have cleared customs and have now been delivered to a customer-designated holding facility near the project site. The remaining 27 batteries have been shipped from Invinity's facility and are currently in transit to Australia.

Installation work is ongoing, with the balance of the total eight megawatt-hour system expected to be installed and energised in the third quarter of this year.

Finally in California, Invinity has begun manufacturing the ten megawatt-hour of VS3 batteries that will be used at the Viejas Microgrid project in Southern California, in partnership with Indian Energy and funded in part by the California Energy Commission.

Eight Invinity batteries are currently in transit to the company's newly expanded facility in Vancouver, Canada where they will undergo final assembly and testing before being shipped to the project site. The remaining batteries are expected to be delivered over the coming months, in line with customer timelines and aligned with construction works at site.

"I'm proud that our team has been able to deliver over 11 MWh of products in recent months. This marks a significant shift for Invinity from a development company to one that is able to commercially supply our class-leading products into larger and larger projects. The capability to close and fulfil orders at scale is vital to meeting the growing demand for our products and achieving our corporate goals," said Chief Executive Officer Larry Zulch.

Invinity shares were trading 0.9% lower at 33.19 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

