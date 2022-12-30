Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Invinity Energy Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RED   JE00BLR94N79

INVINITY ENERGY SYSTEMS PLC

(RED)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-12-30 am EST
43.00 GBX   +13.46%
10:06aInvinity optimistic of year ahead despite delayed revenues
AN
06:35aFTSE 100 on Track to Outshine FTSE 250, European Equivalents in 2022
DJ
06:08aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Pantheon Resources, Harland & Wolff shares fall
AN
Invinity optimistic of year ahead despite delayed revenues

12/30/2022 | 10:06am EST
(Alliance News) - Invinity Energy Systems PLC on Friday said it will not be able to recognise revenue on projects in Canada and Australia for a brief period, despite meeting production goals this year.

Invinity is a London-based utility-grade energy storage manufacturer that produces batteries for the large-scale requirements of business networks.

Chief Executive Officer Larry Zulch celebrated production achievements in both countries but said "external factors" prevented the realisation of revenue for 2022.

At the year's end, Invinity said it had manufactured and shipped a total of 19 VS3 batteries from its manufacturing facility in Vancouver, Canada, as planned, to a holding facility awaiting delivery to site.

The remaining 19 VS3 batteries are either already in transit or awaiting pickup from Invinity's Vancouver factory early in the new year.

At the request of the customer, however, Invinity has now signed a variation to the sales contract, agreeing to allow the customer to delay delivery of all the VS3 batteries to site until no later than March 31, 2023, in order to allow further construction work to be completed.

The customer has agreed to accelerate milestone payments to address the request for a delay in delivery.

Invinity noted that the delay will give the company time to assess the impact of Canada's recently announced clean technology investment tax credit.

It said that both parties anticipate that the ITC will significantly strengthen the business case for energy storage in Canada, potentially leading to the expansion of existing projects and accelerating the sales cycle for future follow-on projects.

Meanwhile, Invinity also manufactured and shipped 14 VS3 batteries from its manufacturing facility in China to Australia.

This shipment is currently awaiting customs clearance before delivery to site, and is now expected in January 2023.

The remaining 27 VS3 batteries are due to be shipped from Invinity's manufacturing facility in China and delivered to the site in the first quarter of 2023, in line with customer-defined timescales for commissioning.

Looking ahead, Invinity said it expects revenue from the Canadian and Australian projects to be recognised in early 2023.

Based on the 30 megawatt hours of new business announced during the last quarter of 2022, added to the deferred revenue, the company now expects revenue in 2023 significantly ahead of its previous guidance.

Invinity shares closed 14% higher at 43.00 pence each in London on Friday.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 12,4 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net income 2022 -17,6 M -21,2 M -21,2 M
Net cash 2022 12,8 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51,2 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart INVINITY ENERGY SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Invinity Energy Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVINITY ENERGY SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,90 GBX
Average target price 128,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 239%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Arthur Zulch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Anthony Frank Marren Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neil Christopher O'Brien Executive Chairman
Andy Klassen Chief Technology Officer
Neil Lang Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVINITY ENERGY SYSTEMS PLC-57.84%54
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-33.00%138 205
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%80 643
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.92%26 357
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-42.15%7 547
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-26.44%7 117