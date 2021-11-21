Log in
    IVX   AU000000IVX4

INVION LIMITED

(IVX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/19
0.021 AUD   -8.70%
Invion : Application for quotation of securities - IVX

11/21/2021 | 05:54pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

INVION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 22, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IVX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

545,454,546

22/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

INVION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

76094730417

1.3

ASX issuer code

IVX

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

22/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

16-Nov-2021 11:01

New - Proposed issue of securities - IVX

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

IVX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

22/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

545,454,546

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

545,454,546 fully paid ordinary shares priced at 2.2 cents per Share

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Invion Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2,33 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
Net income 2021 -1,48 M -1,07 M -1,07 M
Net cash 2021 1,04 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -43,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 123 M 89,4 M 89,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 30,5x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart INVION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Invion Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thian Chew Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer
Alan Yamashita Non-Executive Director
Rob Merriel Non-Executive Director
Alistair Bennallack Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVION LIMITED110.00%89
MODERNA, INC.152.49%106 949
LONZA GROUP AG33.26%60 795
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.49.67%51 231
SEAGEN INC.4.84%33 576
CELLTRION, INC.-37.88%25 588