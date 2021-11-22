Log in
    IVX   AU000000IVX4

INVION LIMITED

(IVX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/22
0.019 AUD   -9.52%
05:49pINVION : Proposed issue of securities - IVX
PU
05:39pINVION : Prospectus
PU
11/21INVION : Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet & Application Form
PU
Invion : Proposed issue of securities - IVX

11/22/2021 | 05:49pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

INVION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

23/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A non pro rata offer of securities under a disclosure document or product disclosure statement (PDS)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a non pro rata offer of securities under a disclosure document or product disclosure statement (PDS)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Listed Options exercisable at $0.04 expiring 18 months from

272727273

confirmed

date of issue

Closing date for receipt of acceptances

10/12/2021

Proposed +issue date

14/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

INVION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

76094730417

1.3

ASX issuer code

IVX

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

23/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a +disclosure document or +PDS

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 5 - Details of proposed non-pro rata offer under a disclosure document or PDS

only

Part 5A - Conditions

5A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the non-pro rata offer of

+securities under a +disclosure document or + PDS can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 5B - Offer details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Listed Options exercisable at $0.04 expiring 18 months from date of issue

For

+Security type

Options

The number of +securities to be offered under the +disclosure document or +PDS

272,727,273

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum number of +securities being received or a minimum amount being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for a

minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum acceptance

condition)?

No

only

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer for a

Yes

maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum acceptance

condition)?

No

Offer price details

Has the offer price been determined?

use

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security?

made?

AUD 0.04000

AUD - Australian Dollar

Oversubscription & Scale back details

personal

Will the entity be entitled to accept over-subscriptions?

No

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

No

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0400

14/6/2023

For

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

IVX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

272,727,273 fully paid ordinary shares

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 5C - Timetable

only

5C.1 Lodgement date of +disclosure document or +PDS with ASIC

22/11/2021

5C.2 Date when +disclosure document or +PDS and acceptance forms will

be made available to investors

30/11/2021

5C.3 Offer open date

use

30/11/2021

5C.4 Closing date for receipt of acceptances

10/12/2021

5C.6 Proposed +issue date

personal

14/12/2021

P rt 5D - Listing Rule requirements

5D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

5D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

5D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

2722,727,273 listed options

5D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

For

5D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

Part 5E - Fees and expenses

5E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer? No

5E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Invion Limited published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2,33 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
Net income 2021 -1,48 M -1,07 M -1,07 M
Net cash 2021 1,04 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -43,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 122 M 88,2 M 88,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 30,5x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart INVION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Invion Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thian Chew Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer
Alan Yamashita Non-Executive Director
Rob Merriel Non-Executive Director
Alistair Bennallack Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVION LIMITED90.00%89
MODERNA, INC.152.49%106 949
LONZA GROUP AG33.26%60 795
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.49.67%51 231
SEAGEN INC.4.84%33 576
CELLTRION, INC.-37.33%25 588