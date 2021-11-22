Invion : Proposed issue of securities - IVX

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
INVION LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
23/11/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A non pro rata offer of securities under a disclosure document or product disclosure statement (PDS)
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a non pro rata offer of securities under a disclosure document or product disclosure statement (PDS)
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Listed Options exercisable at $0.04 expiring 18 months from
272727273
confirmed
date of issue
Closing date for receipt of acceptances
10/12/2021
Proposed +issue date
14/12/2021
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
INVION LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
76094730417
1.3
ASX issuer code
IVX
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
|
23/11/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a +disclosure document or +PDS
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 5 - Details of proposed non-pro rata offer under a disclosure document or PDS
Part 5A - Conditions
5A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the non-pro rata offer of
+securities under a +disclosure document or + PDS can proceed on an unconditional basis?
|
No
Part 5B - Offer details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
|
|
|
No
|
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
No
ASX +security code
|
New class-code to be confirmed
Listed Options exercisable at $0.04 expiring 18 months from date of issue
+Security type
Options
The number of +securities to be offered under the +disclosure document or +PDS
272,727,273
Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum number of +securities being received or a minimum amount being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?
No
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
|
|
No
Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer for a
Yes
maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum acceptance
condition)?
No
Offer price details
Has the offer price been determined?
In what currency will the offer be
What is the offer price per +security?
|
AUD 0.04000
AUD - Australian Dollar
Oversubscription & Scale back details
Will the entity be entitled to accept over-subscriptions?
No
|
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
No
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
Yes
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0400
14/6/2023
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
IVX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
272,727,273 fully paid ordinary shares
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 5C - Timetable
|
|
5C.2 Date when +disclosure document or +PDS and acceptance forms will
be made available to investors
30/11/2021
5C.3 Offer open date
30/11/2021
5C.4 Closing date for receipt of acceptances
10/12/2021
5C.6 Proposed +issue date
14/12/2021
P rt 5D - Listing Rule requirements
5D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
5D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
5D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
2722,727,273 listed options
5D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
5D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
Part 5E - Fees and expenses
5E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer? No
5E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? No
Proposed issue of securities
