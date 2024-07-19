Published: 2024-07-19 08:30:00 CEST INVISIO AB

Half Year financial report INVISIO Interim report January - June 2024: Strong growth with record sales and several new product launches CEO comment

"INVISIO's positive development continued in the second quarter 2024.We achieved record high sales and strong growth. Several new products further strengthen our market leader position. In summary, INVISIO is very well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that an increasingly active market offers for continued growth." April-June 2024 Revenue: SEK 552.7 m (269.8). Excluding the radio order SEK 389.0 m.

Gross profit: SEK 257.4 m (163.3). Excluding the radio order SEK 245.7 m.

Gross margin: 46.6% (60.5). Excluding the radio order 63.2%.

EBITDA: SEK 115.0 m (60.5)

EBITDA margin: 20.8% (22.4)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 99.7 m (45.4)

Operating margin: 18.0% (16.8)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 73.9 m (27.3)

Earnings per share: SEK 1.62 (0.60)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -35.3 m (85.9)

Order intake: SEK 245.2 m (402.0). Excluding the radio order SEK 245.2 m.

Order book: SEK 719.4 m (790.3). Excluding the radio order SEK 643.1 m. January-June 2024 Revenue: SEK 860.9 m (581.2). Excluding the radio order SEK 697.1 m.

Gross profit: SEK 445.4 m (357.9). Excluding the radio order SEK 433.7 m.

Gross margin: 51.7% (61.6). Excluding the radio order 62.2%.

EBITDA: SEK 180.3 m (157.1)

EBITDA margin: 20.9% (27.0)

Operating profit: SEK 150.2 m (129.3)

Operating margin: 17.4% (22.2)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 109.8 m (87.3)

Earnings per share: SEK 2.41 (1.92)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -18.5 m (166.2)

Order intake: SEK 918.3 m (717.2). Excluding the radio order SEK 678.2 m.

Order book: SEK 719.4 m (790.3). Excluding the radio order SEK 643.1 m. Important events in the quarter In independent tests, the new in-ear headset INVISIO X7 has achieved a groundbreaking level of hearing protection of 39 dB SNR, which is even better than the initial results previously presented.

The recently announced new product INVISIO LinkTM extends the Intercom system's capacity by enabling encrypted wireless communication around a vehicle.

The functionality of the Intercom system was further enhanced with the launch of the new INVISIO Control™ app, which offers an intuitive interface for real time visualization of all communication radios connected to the system.

Racal Acoustics' local IT environment in the UK was subjected to a cyber attack. However, the IT environment could be restored quickly and all operations continued without interruption, which meant that commitments to customers were not affected. Important events after the quarter There are no events after the quarter to report. Invitation to conference call

INVISIO will host a conference call on Friday July 19 at 10:00 CEST, when CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the report. The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session. Registration

To participate in the conference call, you must pre-register. After registration you will receive a telephone number and PIN code. You can also use the "call me function". Please register 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start to the conference call. Registration

https://service.flikmedia.se/teleconference/?id=100418 Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://invisio.videosync.fi/2024-07-19-q2-2024 For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that provide hearing protection and enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company's two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combine expertise in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering knowledge in software, materials technology and interfaces. Sales are via the head office in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com. This information is information that INVISIO AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-07-19 08:30 CEST. Attachments:

INVISIO Q2 2024.pdf



This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page