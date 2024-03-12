INVISIO has received a large order for Intercom systems worth SEK 230m including an order for vehicle radios worth SEK 235m

The main deliveries are planned to start in the second quarter of 2024 and are estimated to conclude in the fourth quarter of 2024. The order also entails a maintenance and spare part package, which will be delivered during 2025 and 2026.

The order for INVISIO Intercom systems includes a full suite of INVISIO Dismounted Soldier systems and is from a European customer.

In addition, INVISIO will act as prime contractor for an entire communications system including vehicle radios with installation and training.

The total order value is SEK 465 million, of which INVISIO Intercom systems and Dismounted Soldier systems are estimated at SEK 230 million and vehicle radios at SEK 235 million.

A large part of the deliveries concerns INVISIO acting as a system integrator of third-party vehicle radios. For this part of the order, which has a value of SEK 235 million, INVISIO will receive a service margin (less than 10 percent gross margin).

Lars Højgård Hansen, INVISIO CEO, said: "This is the largest Intercom system order we have received to date. I believe this is a confirmation that our solutions meet the very high expectations of users operating under the most critical and challenging conditions. Users need a trusted solution that is proven in live situations, as is the case with INVISIO's systems. We are proud that this customer is also entrusting us with the responsibility to act as a full system integrator for the vehicle solution, including radios."