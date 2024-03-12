INVISIO : has received a large order for Intercom systems worth SEK 230m including an order for vehicle radios worth SEK 235m
Published: 2024-03-12 15:45:00 CET
INVISIO AB
Inside information
The main deliveries are planned to start in the second quarter of 2024 and are estimated to conclude in the fourth quarter of 2024. The order also entails a maintenance and spare part package, which will be delivered during 2025 and 2026.
The order for INVISIO Intercom systems includes a full suite of INVISIO Dismounted Soldier systems and is from a European customer.
In addition, INVISIO will act as prime contractor for an entire communications system including vehicle radios with installation and training.
The total order value is SEK 465 million, of which INVISIO Intercom systems and Dismounted Soldier systems are estimated at SEK 230 million and vehicle radios at SEK 235 million.
A large part of the deliveries concerns INVISIO acting as a system integrator of third-party vehicle radios. For this part of the order, which has a value of SEK 235 million, INVISIO will receive a service margin (less than 10 percent gross margin).
Lars Højgård Hansen, INVISIO CEO, said: "This is the largest Intercom system order we have received to date. I believe this is a confirmation that our solutions meet the very high expectations of users operating under the most critical and challenging conditions. Users need a trusted solution that is proven in live situations, as is the case with INVISIO's systems. We are proud that this customer is also entrusting us with the responsibility to act as a full system integrator for the vehicle solution, including radios."
For further information, please contact:
Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com
Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com
About INVISIO AB (publ)
INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that provide hearing protection and enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company's two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combine expertise in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering knowledge in software, materials technology and interfaces. Sales are via the head office in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.
This information is information that INVISIO AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-03-12 15:45 CET.
Invisio Communications AB (INVISIO) is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development and marketing of specialized communications equipment for the military. The Company's customers include the military special forces, police, fire departments and rescue teams, security industry and others. INVISIO develops communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and work effectively. The systems consist of headsets and control units that connect to an external group radio or a vehicle's intercom system. The INVISIO system ensures seamless plug and play integration between control units, intercoms, headsets and interface cables. The Company also offers a range of submersible waterproof systems.