Published: 2024-06-24 14:20:00 CEST INVISIO AB

Investor News Racal Acoustics Ltd (INVISIO's UK subsidiary) - recent Cyber Incident Racal Acoustics Ltd, INVISIO's subsidiary in UK, recently suffered a cyber incident which is understood to have been carried out by a criminal ransomware collective based internationally. The attack was isolated to the subsidiary's local IT estate in the UK, which has now been recovered from backups. The operations in all of INVISIO's business units continue without interruption or disruption. Deliveries and other commitments to the company's customers are not affected by the attack. Racal's response (with INVISIO's full support) to this attack has been robust, with it (i) engaging market leading third-party cyber security experts to assist its IT team in comprehensively addressing this matter, ensuring that the criminal group has no means of re-accessing its systems (which has been achieved) and further strengthening IT security; and (ii) engaging with law enforcement and relevant regulatory bodies in respect of the incident. Racal is also conducting a detailed investigation (assisted by external cyber security experts) to determine the scope of the incident and the information that may have been impacted. Based upon its investigations to date, the information in question is not considered to be of a sensitive nature that is likely to result in significant prejudice. Nonetheless, Racal is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness, taking measures to ensure that any potential risk is mitigated to the fullest extent possible. As with any ransomware attack, the criminal outfit is seeking a ransom payment in exchange for not releasing the misappropriated information. The criminals are also attempting to raise as much negative publicity as possible in furtherance of their efforts to extort funds. Racal does not intend to make any payment to the criminal group. This is because the INVISIO Group does not want to perpetuate criminal activity of this kind. This approach is both in keeping with the recommendations of the National Cyber Security Centre but also the ethics of the entire INVISO Group. Accordingly, Racal will continue to focus its attention on addressing and moving past this incident. For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that provide hearing protection and enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company's two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combine expertise in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering knowledge in software, materials technology and interfaces. Sales are via the head office in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com. Attachments:

Racal Acoustics Ltd INVISIOs UK subsidiary - recent Cyber Incident.pdf



This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page