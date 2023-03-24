Advanced search
    IVSO   SE0001200015

INVISIO AB (PUBL)

(IVSO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:01:45 2023-03-24 am EDT
205.25 SEK   -0.85%
08:42aInvisio : Auditors statement regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives
PU
07:12aInvisio : Form for postal voting 2023
PU
07:12aInvisio : Notice to attend INVISIO AGM 2023
PU
Invisio : Auditors statement regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

03/24/2023 | 08:42am EDT
Auditor's statement pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 54 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551) regarding whether the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives adopted by the annual general meeting of shareholders have been complied with

To the annual general meeting of shareholders in Invisio AB (publ), Corporate Identity Number 556651-0987

We have performed procedures to determine whether the Board of Directors and the Managing Director of Invisio AB (publ) have, for the year 2022 complied with the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives adopted by the annual general meetings of shareholders held on the 28th of April 2021 and the 4th of May 2022, respectively.

Responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director

The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are responsible for compliance with the guidelines and for such internal control as the Board of Directors and the Managing Director determine is necessary to ensure compliance with the guidelines.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion, based on our procedures, to the annual general meeting of shareholders regarding as to whether the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives have been complied with. We conducted our procedures in accordance with FAR's recommendation, RevR 8 Examination of remuneration to senior executives of some listed companies. This recommendation requires that we comply with ethical requirements and have planned and performed the procedures to obtain reasonable assurance that the guidelines adopted by the annual general meeting of shareholders have, in all material aspects, been complied with. The firm applies International Standard on Quality Management 1, which requires the firm to design, implement and operate a system of quality management including policies or procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

We are independent of the Invisio AB (publ) in accordance with professional ethics for accountants in Sweden and have otherwise fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

The procedures have involved the company's organisation for and documentation of matters pertaining to remuneration to senior executives, recent resolutions regarding remuneration and a selection of payments made to senior executives during the financial year. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risk that the guidelines have not, in all material aspects, been complied with. In making this risk assessment, the auditor considers the aspects of internal control relevant to compliance with the guidelines, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the company's internal control

We believe that the procedures performed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion below.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Board of Directors and the Managing Director of Invisio AB (publ) have, for the year 2022 complied with the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives adopted by the annual general meetings of shareholders held on the 28th of April 2021 and the 4th of May 2022, respectively

Malmö den 22 March 2023

PricewaterhouseCoopers AB

Mats Åkerlund

Authorised Public Accountant

2 av 2

Disclaimer

INVISIO AB published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 12:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
