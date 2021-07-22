Invisio : Presentation Q2 Interim Report 2021 (1)
Protection at work, a better life at home
Investor Conference Call July 22, 2021 | Interim Report January - June 2021 CEO Lars Højgård Hansen
Launch of new technology platform. Gradually more active market.
Financial result Q2, 2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
SEK in millions
Q2
Q2
∆ %
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
∆ %
Full year
Revenue
154.3
123.6
25
298.1
240.4
24
532.0
Gross profit
89.6
79.9
12
172.2
147.1
17
309.0
Gross margin, %
58.0
64.6
57.8
61.2
58.1
EBITDA
25.6
26.8
-4
49.1
43.6
13
108.1
EBITDA margin, %
16.6
21.7
16.5
18.1
20.3
Operating profit/loss
14.2
24.4
-42
26.9
38.8
-31
95.4
Operating margin, %
9.2
19.8
9.0
16.2
17.9
Profit/loss for the period
9.4
18.1
-48
16.1
27.5
-42
61.2
Earnings per share, SEK
0.21
0.41
-48
0.36
0.62
-42
1.39
Order intake
167.3
107.3
56
304.7
197.6
54
535.3
Order book
191.7
99.9
92
191.7
99.9
92
123.2
Revenues increased by 25 % YoY and amounted to SEK 154.3 million (123.6) in Q2 2021.
In comparable currencies sales increased by 35 per cent.
Sales of the Racal Acoustics product line contributed just over SEK 30 million.
Order intake was SEK 167.3 million in Q2 (107.3).
The order book was SEK 191.7 million (99.9), at the end of the period.
Gross margin was 58.0 % (64.6).
EBITDA-marginwas 16.6 % (21.7).
Depreciation/amortization higher than in corresponding quarter last year.
3
Depreciation/amortization in Q2 2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
SEK in millions
Q2
Q2
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Full year
Depreciation of capitalized
development costs
4.7
0.7
9.2
1.7
6.4
Amortization of Other intangible
assets*
3.1
-
5.2
-
-
Amortization of Right of use assets,
leases
2.1
1.1
5.2
2.2
4.4
Depreciation of Equipment
1.5
0.5
2.6
0.9
1.9
Total
11.4
2.3
22.1
4.7
12.7
*Other intangible assets consists of values allocated to intangible assets, such as customer relations, technology and trademarks, in connection with the acquisition of Racal.
The long-term development in sales and EBITDA margin
Sales per quarter and rolling 12 months (SEK million)
250
700
200
600
500
150
400
100
300
50
200
100
0
0
Q2 2017
Q4 2017
Q2 2018
Q4 2018
Q2 2019
Q4 2019
Q2 2020
Q4 2020
Q2 2021
Quarterly
RTM
EBITDA per quarter (SEK million) and EBITDA margin rolling 12 months (per cent)
80
30%
60
25%
20%
40
15%
20
10%
5%
0
0%
Q2 2017
Q4 2017
Q2 2018
Q4 2018
Q2 2019
Q4 2019
Q2 2020
Q4 2020
Q2 2021
EBITDA
EBITDA margin, RTM
Sales 2021
726 M
83,6 M
83,6 M
Net income 2021
117 M
13,4 M
13,4 M
Net cash 2021
28,5 M
3,28 M
3,28 M
P/E ratio 2021
82,5x
Yield 2021
0,55%
Capitalization
8 485 M
976 M
976 M
EV / Sales 2021
11,6x
EV / Sales 2022
9,01x
Nbr of Employees
183
Free-Float
33,5%
