Invisio : Presentation Q2 Interim Report 2021 (1)

Revenues increased by 25 % YoY and amounted to SEK 154.3 million (123.6) in Q2 2021.

In comparable currencies sales increased by 35 per cent.

Sales of the Racal Acoustics product line contributed just over SEK 30 million.

Order intake was SEK 167.3 million in Q2 (107.3).

The order book was SEK 191.7 million (99.9), at the end of the period.

Gross margin was 58.0 % (64.6).

EBITDA-margin was 16.6 % (21.7).