    IVSO   SE0001200015

INVISIO AB (PUBL)

(IVSO)
Invisio : Presentation Q2 Interim Report 2021 (1)

07/22/2021 | 04:28am EDT
Protection at work, a better life at home

Investor Conference Call July 22, 2021 | Interim Report January - June 2021 CEO Lars Højgård Hansen

Launch of new technology platform. Gradually more active market.

2

Financial result Q2, 2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

SEK in millions

Q2

Q2

∆ %

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

∆ %

Full year

Revenue

154.3

123.6

25

298.1

240.4

24

532.0

Gross profit

89.6

79.9

12

172.2

147.1

17

309.0

Gross margin, %

58.0

64.6

57.8

61.2

58.1

EBITDA

25.6

26.8

-4

49.1

43.6

13

108.1

EBITDA margin, %

16.6

21.7

16.5

18.1

20.3

Operating profit/loss

14.2

24.4

-42

26.9

38.8

-31

95.4

Operating margin, %

9.2

19.8

9.0

16.2

17.9

Profit/loss for the period

9.4

18.1

-48

16.1

27.5

-42

61.2

Earnings per share, SEK

0.21

0.41

-48

0.36

0.62

-42

1.39

Order intake

167.3

107.3

56

304.7

197.6

54

535.3

Order book

191.7

99.9

92

191.7

99.9

92

123.2

  • Revenues increased by 25 % YoY and amounted to SEK 154.3 million (123.6) in Q2 2021.
  • In comparable currencies sales increased by 35 per cent.
  • Sales of the Racal Acoustics product line contributed just over SEK 30 million.
  • Order intake was SEK 167.3 million in Q2 (107.3).
  • The order book was SEK 191.7 million (99.9), at the end of the period.
  • Gross margin was 58.0 % (64.6).
  • EBITDA-marginwas 16.6 % (21.7).
  • Depreciation/amortization higher than in corresponding quarter last year.

3

COMPANY CONFIDENTIAL

Depreciation/amortization in Q2 2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

SEK in millions

Q2

Q2

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Full year

Depreciation of capitalized

development costs

4.7

0.7

9.2

1.7

6.4

Amortization of Other intangible

assets*

3.1

-

5.2

-

-

Amortization of Right of use assets,

leases

2.1

1.1

5.2

2.2

4.4

Depreciation of Equipment

1.5

0.5

2.6

0.9

1.9

Total

11.4

2.3

22.1

4.7

12.7

*Other intangible assets consists of values allocated to intangible assets, such as customer relations, technology and trademarks, in connection with the acquisition of Racal.

4

The long-term development in sales and EBITDA margin

Sales per quarter and rolling 12 months (SEK million)

250

700

200

600

500

150

400

100

300

50

200

100

0

0

Q2 2017

Q4 2017

Q2 2018

Q4 2018

Q2 2019

Q4 2019

Q2 2020

Q4 2020

Q2 2021

Quarterly

RTM

EBITDA per quarter (SEK million) and EBITDA margin rolling 12 months (per cent)

80

30%

60

25%

20%

40

15%

20

10%

5%

0

0%

Q2 2017

Q4 2017

Q2 2018

Q4 2018

Q2 2019

Q4 2019

Q2 2020

Q4 2020

Q2 2021

EBITDA

EBITDA margin, RTM

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INVISIO Communications AB published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 08:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
