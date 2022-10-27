Invisio : Presentation Q3 Interim Report 2022

Protection at work, a better life at home
Q3 2022
Increased growth and a strong order intake
Investor Conference Call October 28, 2022 CEO Lars Højgård Hansen
Highlights
Financial result Q3, 2022
COMPANY CONFIDENTIAL
3
Order intake 75 per cent stronger and a record-breaking order book
Order intake per quarter and R12 months (SEK million)
Order book per quarter and R12 months (SEK million)
4
Sales up 35 per cent - deliveries impeded by component delays. Profit still affected by purchases on the spot market
Sales per quarter and R12 months (SEK million)
Gross profit per quarter (SEK million) and R12 months (per cent)
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
INVISIO AB published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 14:46:04 UTC.