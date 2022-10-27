Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Invisio AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVSO   SE0001200015

INVISIO AB (PUBL)

(IVSO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:56 2022-10-27 am EDT
141.40 SEK   -8.42%
10:47aInvisio : Presentation Q3 Interim Report 2022
PU
08:02aInvisio Interim Report January-september 2022 : Increased growth and a strong order intake
AQ
10/21INVISIO board member stepping down at his own request
AQ
Invisio : Presentation Q3 Interim Report 2022

10/27/2022 | 10:47am EDT
Protection at work, a better life at home

Q3 2022

Increased growth and a strong order intake

Investor Conference Call October 28, 2022 CEO Lars Højgård Hansen

Highlights

  • Increased growth from a positive market development and a more active sales effort
  • Order intake (RTM) exceeds one billion SEK, for the first time
  • Strongest order book ever, but deliveries still lagging - however the situation is gradually improving
  • It is now time to start harvesting from our recent years' investments in the product portfolio and sales organization.

Financial result Q3, 2022

COMPANY CONFIDENTIAL

3

Order intake 75 per cent stronger and a record-breaking order book

Order intake per quarter and R12 months (SEK million)

Order book per quarter and R12 months (SEK million)

COMPANY CONFIDENTIAL

4

Sales up 35 per cent - deliveries impeded by component delays. Profit still affected by purchases on the spot market

Sales per quarter and R12 months (SEK million)

Gross profit per quarter (SEK million) and R12 months (per cent)

COMPANY CONFIDENTIAL

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INVISIO AB published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 14:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 712 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
Net income 2022 32,4 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
Net cash 2022 52,1 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 217x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 6 956 M 640 M 640 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,70x
EV / Sales 2023 7,32x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart INVISIO AB (PUBL)
Invisio AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INVISIO AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 154,40 SEK
Average target price 205,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Højgård Hansen President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Annika Andersson Chairman
Jan Larsen Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Joakim Birgersson Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVISIO AB (PUBL)-5.74%640
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.18%133 224
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION29.47%121 225
AIRBUS SE-5.75%83 957
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION37.18%82 150
BOEING-27.16%79 688