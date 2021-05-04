Log in
    IVSO   SE0001200015

INVISIO AB (PUBL)

(IVSO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/04 04:42:00 am
194.75 SEK   +2.66%
INVISIO  : Presentation Q1 Interim Report 2021
PU
04:19aINVISIO  : Presentation Q1 2021
PU
INVISIO AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Invisio : Presentation Q1 2021

05/04/2021 | 04:19am EDT
Protection at work, a better life at home

Investor Conference Call April 29, 2021 | Interim Report January - March 2021 CEO Lars Højgård Hansen

Increased activity in the market

2

Financial result Q1 2021

2021

2020

2020

Revenues increased by 23% YoY and amounted to

SEK in millions

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

∆ %

Full year

SEK 144 million (117) in Q1 2021.

Revenue

143.7

116.8

23

532.0

Gross profit

82.7

67.2

23

309.0

In comparable currencies sales increased by 26 per cent.

Gross margin, %

57.5

57.5

58.1

EBITDA

23.5

16.8

40

108.1

Sales of the Racal Acoustics product line contributed just

EBITDA margin, %

16.3

14.4

20.3

over SEK 20 million, in February and March.

Operating profit/loss

12.8

14.4

-11

95.4

Operating margin, %

8.9

12.3

17.9

Order intake was SEK 137 million in Q1 (90). The order

Profit/loss for the period

6.7

9.4

-29

61.2

book was SEK 191 million (145.0), at the end of the period.

Earnings per share, SEK

0.15

0.21

-29

1.39

Order intake

137.3

90.3

52

535.3

Gross margin in line with the corresponding quarter

Order book

191.5

124.9

53

123.2

last year.

EBITDA margin almost 2 per cent units better than in Q1 2020.

Depreciation/amortization increases in the quarter.

3

COMPANY CONFIDENTIAL

Depreciation/amortization in Q1 2021

SEK in millions

Depreciation of capitalized development costs

Amortization of Other intangible assets*

Amortization of Right of use assets, leases

Depreciation of Equipment

2021

2020

2020

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Full year

4.5

1.0

6.4

2.0

-

-

3.1

1.0

4.4

1.2

0.4

1.9

Total

10.7

2.4

12.7

*Other intangible assets consists of values allocated to intangible assets, such as customer relations, technology and trademarks, in connection with the acquisition of Racal.

COMPANY CONFIDENTIAL

4

Strong long-term development in sales and EBITDA margin

COMPANY CONFIDENTIAL

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INVISIO Communications AB published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
