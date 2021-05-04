Invisio : Presentation Q1 2021
Protection at work, a better life at home
Investor Conference Call April 29, 2021 | Interim Report January - March 2021 CEO Lars Højgård Hansen
Increased activity in the market
Financial result Q1 2021
2021
2020
2020
• Revenues increased by 23% YoY and amounted to
SEK in millions
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
∆ %
Full year
SEK 144 million (117) in Q1 2021.
Revenue
143.7
116.8
23
532.0
Gross profit
82.7
67.2
23
309.0
• In comparable currencies sales increased by 26 per cent.
Gross margin, %
57.5
57.5
58.1
EBITDA
23.5
16.8
40
108.1
• Sales of the Racal Acoustics product line contributed just
EBITDA margin, %
16.3
14.4
20.3
over SEK 20 million, in February and March.
Operating profit/loss
12.8
14.4
-11
95.4
Operating margin, %
8.9
12.3
17.9
• Order intake was SEK 137 million in Q1 (90). The order
Profit/loss for the period
6.7
9.4
-29
61.2
book was SEK 191 million (145.0), at the end of the period.
Earnings per share, SEK
0.15
0.21
-29
1.39
Order intake
137.3
90.3
52
535.3
• Gross margin in line with the corresponding quarter
Order book
191.5
124.9
53
123.2
last year.
• EBITDA margin almost 2 per cent units better than in Q1 2020.
• Depreciation/amortization increases in the quarter.
3
Depreciation/amortization in Q1 2021
SEK in millions
Depreciation of capitalized development costs
Amortization of Other intangible assets*
Amortization of Right of use assets, leases
Depreciation of Equipment
2021
2020
2020
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Full year
4.5
1.0
6.4
2.0
-
-
3.1
1.0
4.4
1.2
0.4
1.9
*Other intangible assets consists of values allocated to intangible assets, such as customer relations, technology and trademarks, in connection with the acquisition of Racal.
Strong long-term development in sales and EBITDA margin
