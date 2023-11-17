DD: InVision AG: Acme 42 GmbH, Acquisition of a total of 1,290,018 shares against granting of 51 shares in Acme 42 GmbH as a result of a capital increase, whereby i. 380,000 shares were ...
November 17, 2023 at 10:37 am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.11.2023 / 16:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
Acme 42 GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:
Peter
Last name(s):
Bollenbeck
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
InVision AG
b) LEI
391200OU8RFEMSDLBM19
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE0005859698
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of a total of 1,290,018 shares against granting of 51 shares in Acme 42 GmbH as a result of a capital increase, whereby
i. 380,000 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of 15 shares in Acme 42 GmbH,
ii. 405,500 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of 16 shares in Acme 42 GmbH,
iii. 252,968 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of 10 shares in Acme 42 GmbH,
iv. 223,550 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of 9 shares in Acme 42 GmbH,
v. 28,000 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of one share in Acme 42 GmbH.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
not numberable
not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
14/11/2023; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
InVision AG is a Germany-based information technology (IT) company and software developer. It develops and markets products and services for workforce management, business output and working conditions. The Company is mainly active in Europe and the United States. Its product and service portfolio comprises injixo, The Call Center School and InVision WFM: injixo is a cloud-based workforce management suite for forecasting, scheduling, intraday management and reporting in call centers; The Call Center School offers an e-learning platform and training programs for contact centers, and InVision WFM is a software solution for workforce management that features forecasting, scheduling, monitoring and reporting tools.