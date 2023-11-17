

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.11.2023 / 16:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Acme 42 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Bollenbeck Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

InVision AG

b) LEI

391200OU8RFEMSDLBM19

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005859698

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of a total of 1,290,018 shares against granting of 51 shares in Acme 42 GmbH as a result of a capital increase, whereby i. 380,000 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of 15 shares in Acme 42 GmbH, ii. 405,500 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of 16 shares in Acme 42 GmbH, iii. 252,968 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of 10 shares in Acme 42 GmbH, iv. 223,550 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of 9 shares in Acme 42 GmbH, v. 28,000 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of one share in Acme 42 GmbH.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

14/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

