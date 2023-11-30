EQS-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

30.11.2023

InVision AG Releases Nine-Months Figures and Provides Concrete Outlook for 2023 Fiscal Year



Düsseldorf (Germany), 30th November 2023 - InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) today reported its financial results for the first nine months of the current fiscal year. The Company's total revenues for the first nine months amounted to EUR 11.723 million. Compared to the previous year, this corresponds to a growth of 9 percent (9M 2022: EUR 10.724 million). The EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) rose by 41 percent from minus EUR 2.329 million (9M 2022) to minus EUR 1.382 million, and the EBIT margin was minus 12 percent (9M 2022: minus 22 percent). In the first nine months of 2023, the Group's consolidated results improved by 35 percent to EUR minus 1.935 million (9M 2022: EUR minus 2.998 million), and earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.89 (9M 2022: EUR -1.33).



The operating cash flow rose from minus EUR 0.294 million (9M 2022) to plus EUR 0.794 million. Liquid funds increased by 9 percent to EUR 7.105 million as of 30 September 2023 (31 December 2022: EUR 6.489 million). The balance sheet total remained at the same level as at the end of 2022 (31 December 2022: EUR 18.918 million), with EUR 18.921 million as of 30 September 2023. Equity decreased by 23 percent to EUR 6.151 million (31 December 2022: EUR 7.965 million), resulting in an equity ratio of 33 percent (31 December 2022: 42 percent).



Considering the impact of initiatives introduced in the current financial year to return to profitability while maintaining growth potential, the Executive Board of InVision AG expects an increase in revenues of six to eight percent and an EBIT in the range of EUR -1.4 million and EUR -1.6 million in the 2023 financial year.



The Company’s Consolidated Interim Statements for the first nine months of the 2023 financial year are now available on the Company’s website at: www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com



Contact:

InVision AG, Investor Relations, Jutta Handlanger,

Speditionstraße 5, 40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),

phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66, email: ir@invision.de

