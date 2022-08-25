Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. InVision AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVX   DE0005859698

INVISION AG

(IVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:18 2022-08-25 am EDT
16.60 EUR   +0.61%
05/16InVision Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12INVISION AG : Consolidated Interim Statements for the First Quarter of 2022 Show Accelerated Growth
EQ
05/09ALSTERRESEARCH INITIATES COVERAGE OF INVISION AG :  Buy Recommendation With Price Target of Euro 36.50
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InVision AG Shows Accelerated Cloud Growth in the First Half of 2022

08/25/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Interim Report
InVision AG Shows Accelerated Cloud Growth in the First Half of 2022

25.08.2022 / 09:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

P R E S S   R E L E A S E

InVision AG Shows Accelerated Cloud Growth in the First Half of 2022 

Düsseldorf (Germany), 25th August 2022 - InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) today published its consolidated interim financial statements for the first half of the current fiscal year. These show an increase of 5 percent in total revenues, which amount to a total of EUR 7.092 million for the first six months of 2022 (6M 2021: EUR 6.768 million). As of 30 June 2022, the injixo ARR (Annual Recurring Revenues), the annualized revenue from injixo cloud subscriptions, increased by 39 percent year-over-year to EUR 7.752 million (30 June 2021: EUR 5.570 million). The Company is thus continuing the steady growth here that it started at the beginning of 2021. The injixo ARR most recently increased by 35 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Reflecting the growth plans announced at the beginning of 2021, the Company reported an EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) of minus EUR 1.520 million in the first half of 2022 (6M 2021: EUR 0.033 million), mainly due to increased personnel expenses. The EBIT margin was minus 21 percent (6M 2021: 0 percent). Accordingly, the Group's consolidated results also decreased, from minus EUR 0.327 million in the first half of 2021 to minus EUR 1.935 million, and earnings per share fell to EUR -0.87 (6M 2021: EUR -0.16). This development is fully in line with expectations.

As of 30 June 2022, liquid funds increased by 63 percent to EUR 10.305 million (31 December 2021: EUR 6.338 million). The Operating cash flow decreased by 27 percent to EUR 1.155 million (6M 2021: EUR 1.591 million) and equity decreased by 16 percent to EUR 10.013 million (31 December 2021: EUR 11.870 million). The balance sheet total increased by 17 percent and was at EUR 23.378 million as of 30 June 2022 (31 December 2021: EUR 19.988 million). As a result, the equity ratio was 43 percent (31 December 2021: 59 percent) at the end of the first half of 2022.

In addition to the forecast published in the Group management report as of 31 December 2021, the Company expects total group revenues of EUR 14 million to EUR 14.5 million for the 2022 fiscal year (previously: above prior-year level) and an EBIT of minus EUR 3.5 million to minus EUR 4 million (previously: up to minus EUR 5 million). Due to increased forecast uncertainty, the originally announced growth of the injixo ARR of at least 40 percent cannot be confirmed currently. The Executive Board expects to be able to make a sufficiently reliable forecast of the injixo ARR for the end of the year with the publication of the 9-month report 2022.

The Company’s Consolidated Interim Statements for the first first half of the 2022 financial year are now available on the Company’s website at: www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports

About InVision:
Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Further information: www.ivx.com


Contact:
InVision AG
Investor Relations,
Jutta Handlanger
Speditionstraße 5,
40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),
phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66,
email: ir@invision.de

25.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InVision AG
Speditionstraße 5
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 / 781-781-66
Fax: +49 (0)211 / 781-781-99
E-mail: info@invision.de
Internet: www.ivx.com
ISIN: DE0005859698
WKN: 585969
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1427843

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1427843  25.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1427843&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about INVISION AG
05/16InVision Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
05/12INVISION AG : Consolidated Interim Statements for the First Quarter of 2022 Show Accelerat..
EQ
05/09ALSTERRESEARCH INITIATES COVERAGE OF :  Buy Recommendation With Price Target of Euro 36.50
EQ
03/31InVision Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/312021 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS : Annualised Cloud Revenues Grow by 33 Percent in Cloud R..
PU
03/31INVISION AG PRESENTS 2021 ANNUAL FIN : Annualised Cloud Revenues Grow by 33 Percent
EQ
03/31InVision AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022 and Provides Revenue Target fo..
CI
02/24INVISION AG PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY RE : On Growth Track with Strong Increase in Cloud Reven..
EQ
02/24PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THE 2021 FIS : On Growth Track with Strong Increase in Cloud Reven..
PU
02/20INVISION : Again Recognized as a Great Place to Work
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15,7 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net income 2022 -3,80 M -3,79 M -3,79 M
Net Debt 2022 3,05 M 3,04 M 3,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,9 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart INVISION AG
Duration : Period :
InVision AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVISION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,50 €
Average target price 36,25 €
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Bollenbeck Chairman-Executive Board
Nicole Head-Finance
Thomas Hermes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Mülder Member-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schroer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVISION AG-33.47%37
ORACLE CORPORATION-12.66%203 627
SAP SE-29.35%102 792
SERVICENOW INC.-29.52%92 740
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-11.01%34 192
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-10.53%21 334