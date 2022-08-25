DGAP-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Interim Report

InVision AG Shows Accelerated Cloud Growth in the First Half of 2022



25.08.2022 / 09:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



P R E S S R E L E A S E



InVision AG Shows Accelerated Cloud Growth in the First Half of 2022



Düsseldorf (Germany), 25th August 2022 - InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) today published its consolidated interim financial statements for the first half of the current fiscal year. These show an increase of 5 percent in total revenues, which amount to a total of EUR 7.092 million for the first six months of 2022 (6M 2021: EUR 6.768 million). As of 30 June 2022, the injixo ARR (Annual Recurring Revenues), the annualized revenue from injixo cloud subscriptions, increased by 39 percent year-over-year to EUR 7.752 million (30 June 2021: EUR 5.570 million). The Company is thus continuing the steady growth here that it started at the beginning of 2021. The injixo ARR most recently increased by 35 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022.



Reflecting the growth plans announced at the beginning of 2021, the Company reported an EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) of minus EUR 1.520 million in the first half of 2022 (6M 2021: EUR 0.033 million), mainly due to increased personnel expenses. The EBIT margin was minus 21 percent (6M 2021: 0 percent). Accordingly, the Group's consolidated results also decreased, from minus EUR 0.327 million in the first half of 2021 to minus EUR 1.935 million, and earnings per share fell to EUR -0.87 (6M 2021: EUR -0.16). This development is fully in line with expectations.



As of 30 June 2022, liquid funds increased by 63 percent to EUR 10.305 million (31 December 2021: EUR 6.338 million). The Operating cash flow decreased by 27 percent to EUR 1.155 million (6M 2021: EUR 1.591 million) and equity decreased by 16 percent to EUR 10.013 million (31 December 2021: EUR 11.870 million). The balance sheet total increased by 17 percent and was at EUR 23.378 million as of 30 June 2022 (31 December 2021: EUR 19.988 million). As a result, the equity ratio was 43 percent (31 December 2021: 59 percent) at the end of the first half of 2022.



In addition to the forecast published in the Group management report as of 31 December 2021, the Company expects total group revenues of EUR 14 million to EUR 14.5 million for the 2022 fiscal year (previously: above prior-year level) and an EBIT of minus EUR 3.5 million to minus EUR 4 million (previously: up to minus EUR 5 million). Due to increased forecast uncertainty, the originally announced growth of the injixo ARR of at least 40 percent cannot be confirmed currently. The Executive Board expects to be able to make a sufficiently reliable forecast of the injixo ARR for the end of the year with the publication of the 9-month report 2022.



The Company’s Consolidated Interim Statements for the first first half of the 2022 financial year are now available on the Company’s website at: www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com

Contact:

InVision AG

Investor Relations,

Jutta Handlanger

Speditionstraße 5,

40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),

phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66,

email: ir@invision.de InVision AGInvestor Relations,Jutta HandlangerSpeditionstraße 5,40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66,email: ir@invision.de

25.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

