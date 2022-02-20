Log in
    IVX   DE0005859698

INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(IVX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 02/18 11:36:00 am
27.4 EUR   --.--%
InVision : Again Recognized as a Great Place to Work

02/20/2022 | 01:31am EST
20. Februar 2022

For the second time in a row, Düsseldorf-based software company InVision received the Great Place to Work® award. With the "Great Place to Work® Certified" program, the Great Place to Work® Institute recognizes employers who are particularly committed to shaping their workplace culture. The key factors are credible, fair leadership and active employee development, in addition to a corporate culture that is characterized to a high degree by respect, trust and team spirit.

An essential part of the certification program is independent, anonymous feedback from employees. In particular, InVision received very high ratings from its employees in the areas of fairness and integration, friendliness and a welcoming environment, as well as team spirit and community. When asked which three words best describe what characterized InVision as an employer, transparency, trust and openness were mentioned most frequently. Overall, 93 percent of employees value InVision as a very good employer.

Being awarded as a Great Place to Work® and as an attractive employer is a great motivation for the company, which has already massively invested in an employee-oriented corporate culture, to further improve its working environment in line with the company's values and principles. This also includes the topic of "home office" or "hybrid work" that is currently important for many employees. Today, 40 percent of all job offers on InVision's jobs website are already pure home office jobs, while the remaining 60 percent are hybrid jobs with a home office component. In addition, InVision has set up and introduced a global stock option program in recent months to give its employees a chance to participate directly in the company's success.

Disclaimer

InVision AG published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 06:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13,5 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net income 2021 -1,20 M -1,36 M -1,36 M
Net Debt 2021 4,70 M 5,33 M 5,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -49,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61,2 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,88x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 37,2%
Managers and Directors
Peter Bollenbeck Chairman-Executive Board
Nicole Head-Finance
Thomas Hermes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Mülder Member-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schroer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT10.48%69
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.49%199 135
SAP SE-18.13%136 522
SERVICENOW INC.-14.34%111 202
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.28%34 231
HUBSPOT, INC.-24.51%23 670